Galaxy Z Flip 4 will come in 71 colors if you get the Bespoke edition

By Chris Smith
BGR.com
BGR.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LhYwt_0h0TH3oV00

Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 on August 10th, but the company is already running a massive reservation promo where you can save up to $200 just for reserving a phone. That’s a sweet deal for Samsung fans who already want to purchase a Fold 4 or Flip 4. And now we have a huge new leak that provides another helpful detail to help you decide faster. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 color options have leaked, and there will be support for Bespoke customization.

Buyers are looking at 71 color choices for the Bespoke Flip 4, and the information comes directly from a Samsung website that accidentally listed the Flip 4 color options. However, it’s unclear if the Bespoke colors will be available to people who preorder the phone.

Galaxy Z Flip 4 color options have leaked

A Redditor found the Galaxy Z Fold 4 color choices on Samsung’s Care+ page for UK buyers.

Samsung lists four primary colors for the unreleased Galaxy Z Flip 4. We’re looking at Blue, Bora Purple, Graphite, and Pink Gold. These are the main colors that will be available at launch. That means you’ll have to pick from one of those during preorders. Those colors also appeared in previous leaks, as seen below.

But the Care+ page also lists all the combo options for Bespoke Flip 4 customization. The site reveals five colors available to Bespoke Flip 4 buyers: Green, Navy, Red, Yellow, and White. On top of that, you get three frame color choices: Black, Silver, and Gold.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bAwK5_0h0TH3oV00
Galaxy Z Flip 4 leaked press render. Image source: MySmartPrice

The Bespoke colors can be applied to the phone’s top half, bottom half, or both. Considering these factors, you end up with 23 color options for each frame. 9to5Google calculated that you get 71 unique Galaxy Z Flip 4 color combinations when taking all of the Bespoke options into account.

The Care+ page also reveals that the Flip 4 will be available in the UK with 128GB and 256GB storage options.

Separately, the same Samsung site listed the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Watch 5, and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, which are also unreleased. The site confirmed the Fold 4 colors: Beige, Grey/Green, and Phantom Black. Also, according to the website, the Fold 4 will come in 256GB and 512GB variants.

Will preorder deals include Bespoke colors?

Flip 4 and Fold 4 rumors out there say the prices will remain in line with last year’s phones for the most part. But there might be some changes. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 might be slightly more expensive than the Flip 3. The Fold 4 should have the same price as the Fold 3, but it might feature only 128GB of storage in some markets.

What’s really important to remember is that Samsung has an excellent reservation promo in place that lets you cut the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 prices by up to $200. That’s on top of whatever preorder deals Samsung has in store. And Samsung is desperate to sell as many foldables as it can, even if that means throwing plenty of deals your way and cutting margins.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3893Rn_0h0TH3oV00
Galaxy Z Flip 4 press image leak. Image source: 91mobiles/Evan Blass

Of that $200 Samsung credit reservation deal, you get $100 for buying a 2022 foldable. The rest comes by also ordering new Samsung wearables.

With that in mind, it’s unclear how the Bespoke color options might factor into Galaxy Z Flip 4 preorders. It’s a lot easier for Samsung to sell the clamshell in those four main colors. The Bespoke options might take longer to ship as they involve a customization process.

That’s why buyers who want to customize the look of their Flip 4 will have to wait and see whether they can preorder Bespoke models and take advantage of all the savings.

