Obituary: Ruthie Hazel (Lindsey) Wood

Obituary: Wanda Jackson
Wanda Jackson of Newport, Arkansas departed this life on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at the age of 90. She was born January 21, 1932, in Tuckerman, the daughter of Cecil C. Bowen and Minnie Marie Harvey Bowen. She was a 1950 graduate of Grubbs High School. Following graduation, she worked...
Obituary: Ashley Michael Martin
Ashley Michael Martin passed away on August 3, 2022, in Newark, Arkansas. He was born on December 7, 1978, in Newport, Arkansas to Michael Martin and Linda (Bell) Martin. Ashley enjoyed hunting, fishing, and being outdoors, and loved spending time with his niece and nephew. He is preceded in death...
Obituary: Wanda Wilkett Watts
Wanda Wilkett Watts, age 80, of Desha died Monday, August 1, 2022, at the White River Medical Center in Batesville. She was born on October 13, 1941, in Marvell, Arkansas to Charles Wilkett and Edith Opal Fannon Wilkett. Wanda ran a daycare in Cave City, Arkansas for several years, and...
Obituary: Linda Ray “Shorty” (Joslin) Dukes
Linda Ray “Shorty” (Joslin) Dukes of Swifton, Arkansas, departed this life on Monday, August 1, 2022, at the age of 76. She was born January 7, 1946, in Jackson County, the daughter of William Clyde “Bill” and Ressie Ray (Ballew) Joslin. On June 14, 1968, Miss...
Obituary: Carolyn Janice (Bridgman) Brooks
Carolyn Janice (Bridgman) Brooks of Newark, Arkansas, departed this life on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at the age of 84. She was born May 16, 1938, in Newark, the daughter of Hebert Franklin and Maudie Alene (Barber) Bridgman. She was a graduate of Newark High School. She was retired from...
Obituary: Mary Trice Dalton Penn
On August 2, 2022, Mary Trice Dalton Penn, 100 years old, of Cave City, Arkansas, peacefully entered the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, leaving a legacy of God’s amazing love and grace for her family and many loved ones and friends. She was a faithful member of the Cave City United Methodist Church.
Warren named dean of health professions at UACCB
The University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville (UACCB) has announced the appointment of Rebecca (Becky) Warren as dean of health professions. Warren previously served as the director of adult education at UACCB. “I am excited to join the team in our nursing and allied health programs and learn more...
Vaughan promoted to senior vice president at First Community
First Community Bank has promoted Mandy Vaughan to senior vice president, special assets manager. Vaughan began her banking career over 20 years ago and has been with First Community Bank since 2000. During her tenure, she has served in the credit, legal, and loan review departments before moving to her...
Groundbreaking ceremony held for White River Health Orthopaedic Clinic
Pictured above, from left to right: Drs. Dylan Carpenter and Wesley Greer; Batesville Mayor Rick Elumbaugh; White River Health President and CEO Gary Paxson; Kevin Rose, chairman of the White River Health Board of Directors; and Drs. Jeff Angel and J.D. Allen at Friday’s groundbreaking for the White River Health Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine building.
Blue Moon Coffee celebrates reopening under new ownership
The Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce (BACC) held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the reopening of Blue Moon Coffee on Wednesday. Originally from Batesville, Blue Moon Coffee owner Quan Le told the assembled crowd: “I am so glad to be back in my hometown, serving coffee to my friends, family, and customers. We plan to provide the best and quickest coffee.”
BCT schedules musical production, ‘Once on This Island’
Batesville Community Theatre (BCT) has scheduled its second show for the organization’s new performing arts center in Town Plaza Shopping Center. “After a sell-out crowd for our first show, ‘Star Spangled Girl,’ we are thrilled to be able to welcome our supporters to another fabulous show, ‘Once on this Island,’” said Whitney Coleman Massey who directed “Star Spangled Girl.”
Batesville School District recommends families complete lunch form
Tonya Gibson, the nutritional food services director for the Batesville School District, said there is a very important questionnaire for every family in the district to complete and return to the school. The form for “Free and Reduced Lunch” can be found on the Food Service page on the Batesville...
County equalization board sets schedule to hear appeals
The Independence County Board of Equalization has set its schedule to hear appeals for 2022. During the last evaluation by the county assessor, property values, in many cases, changed. To appeal your real estate appraised value, you must schedule an appointment in front of the equalization board no later than Monday, Aug. 15. To do so, call the Independence County Clerk at (870) 793-8828.
Mountain View woman accused of stealing over $2,300 in iPhones
A contract employee in the electronics department of the Mountain View Walmart store is accused of stealing almost $2,300 in iPhones and an activation card. Stone County Circuit Court records say the woman, Justice Lehelle Brown-Earnest, 19, of Mountain View, has been charged with financial identity fraud, theft of property, and breaking or entering.
