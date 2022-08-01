Man slashed multiple times in the Loop, seriously wounded

www.fox32chicago.com
Donald Bradley
3d ago
Click bate , the cover article said man shot multiple times not slashed . This is a good example of fake news or click bate.
Reply(1)
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
Des Plaines Man Confesses to Sharing Child Pornography on the InternetCarolyn LightDes Plaines, IL
This Indiana National Park has the Best Views of the Starry Night SkyTravel MavenIndiana State
Related
nypressnews.com
Man shot, seriously wounded in Ravenswood
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is seriously wounded following a shooting in the Ravenswood neighborhood Thursday morning. The shooting happened in the 900 block of North Hamilton Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Police said the victim was on the sidewalk when he was struck by gunfire by an unknown offender.
fox32chicago.com
14-year-old boy and man struck by gunfire in Austin
CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy and a man were shot Thursday morning in the Austin neighborhood. The pair was outside around 2:21 a.m. when gunfire broke out in the 100 block of North Mayfield Avenue, police said. The boy was shot in the chest and armpit. He was transported to...
fox32chicago.com
Man found shot in South Chicago
CHICAGO - A man was found shot several times early Thursday in the South Chicago neighborhood. Police officers found the man, who is around 20 years old, lying outside on the ground with three gunshot wounds to the body around 1:13 a.m. in the 2900 block of East 88th Street, according to Chicago police.
Man, teen boy injured in South Austin shooting minutes after 2 others shot nearby: Chicago police
A 61-year-old man and 14-year-old boy were shot in South Austin just 30 minutes after two others were shot in the neighborhood, Chicago police said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 16, shot while walking on sidewalk in Little Village
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was shot in the hip in Little Village Thursday afternoon. The shooting occurred in the 2200 block of South Lawndale. At about 4:35 p.m., a 16-year-old boy was walking on the sidewalk when an unknown offender approached, police said. The offender produced a firearm, and...
fox32chicago.com
2 shot while sitting in parked vehicle in Roseland: police
CHICAGO - A man and woman were shot Thursday night while sitting in a parked vehicle on Chicago's South Side. Around 8 p.m., police say the two victims were sitting in the parked vehicle in the 10400 block of S. Emerald Avenue when a dark-colored sedan pulled alongside them and occupants inside fired shots.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in head by unknown offender in South Shore: police
CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded Thursday night on Chicago's South Side. Around 6:50 p.m., police say a 33-year-old man was on the street in the 2600 block of E. 75th Street when he was shot in the head by an unknown gunman. The victim was taken...
fox32chicago.com
Pair shot while standing outside in Austin
CHICAGO - A man and a woman were wounded in a double shooting Thursday morning in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 26-year-old man and the 18-year-old woman were outside around 1:50 a.m. in the 4800 block of West Madison when someone started shooting at them, Chicago police said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with firing gun on Pace bus traveling on I-94
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged after he allegedly fired a gun on a Pace bus Tuesday afternoon on the Bishop Ford Expressway. Anthony Bland, 33, was charged with one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and one felony count of reckless discharge of a firearm, according to a statement from Illinois State Police.
2 injured in South Austin shooting outside gas station: Chicago police
A 26-year-old man and 18-year-old woman were shot, CPD said.
fox32chicago.com
Three boys charged in attempted armed carjacking on Near West Side
CHICAGO - Three teenage boys are facing charges in an attempted armed carjacking Wednesday afternoon in the Tri-Taylor neighborhood. Two 14-year-olds and a 15-year-old were arrested around 5:15 p.m. moments after they attempted to take a car from a 38-year-old man at gunpoint in the 2200 block of West Campbell Park Drive, according to Chicago police.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot several times in Austin
CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded Wednesday morning in the Austin neighborhood. The 51-year-old was in his vehicle around 5 a.m. in the 100 block of South Leamington Avenue when gunfire broke out, according to Chicago police. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds across his body and was taken...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Beloved ‘Funnel Cake Man’ shot and killed in robbery, family says
DOLTON, Ill. — Police are searching for suspects after a father was found shot to death and robbed Tuesday in Dolton. Tavares Davis was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon near the corner of Drexel Avenue and 155th Street in Dolton. His family said he was found with no valuables on him, no car keys, no […]
fox32chicago.com
2 wounded, 1 critically, in West Pullman shooting
CHICAGO - Two people were shot in West Pullman Wednesday afternoon. The shooting occurred in the 12300 block of South Michigan. At about 5:35 p.m., a 38-year-old man and a 32-year-old man were in the street when they were shot by an unknown offender, police said. The 38-year-old was shot...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 28, shot several times in South Shore drive-by
CHICAGO - A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Wednesday morning in the South Shore neighborhood. The 28-year-old was walking around 4:23 a.m. in the 1700 block of East 75th Street when someone in a white van opened fire in his direction, police said. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds...
fox32chicago.com
1 dead in Morris apartment shooting
MORRIS, Ill. - A woman died Thursday in a shooting at an apartment complex in Morris, about an hour southwest of Chicago, officials said. A man was taken into custody about 7 p.m. – roughly two and a half hours after the shooting was reported at 4:25 p.m. in the 500 block of Twilight Drive, city spokesman Stan Knudson said. He was arrested about 25 miles away in Joliet.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago cops warn about Grant Park robbery pattern
Chicago police are warning about a series of robberies reported in and near the south end of Grant Park this summer. Detectives have linked three cases since June 22 to an offender who has displayed a gun at least twice. According to a CPD alert issued Thursday morning, the robber...
fox32chicago.com
Shooting reported on Dan Ryan Expressway near 67th Street
CHICAGO - Shots were fired on the Dan Ryan Expressway Tuesday night on Chicago's South Side. The shooting took place around 8 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-94 near 67th Street, according to Illinois State Police. No one was injured in the shooting. All northbound lanes at 71st Street...
fox32chicago.com
Driver wanted in hit-and-run crash that seriously wounded bicyclist in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO - Police are seeking the driver of an SUV that struck and seriously injured a bicyclist last week in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. On July 27 around 9 p.m., a white Chevrolet Traverse with a model year between 2004 and 2012 struck a bicyclist in the 1300 block of North Kostner Avenue before fleeing the scene, according to Chicago police.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 58, run over twice and killed on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A pedestrian was run over by two cars and killed Tuesday night in the Lawndale neighborhood. The 58-year-old man was crossing the street around 9:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of West 5th Avenue when he was struck by a silver vehicle that fled the scene southbound on Pulaski Road, police said.
Comments / 9