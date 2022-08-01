Connecticut man accused of driving Corvette 161 mph on NH highway

www.wmtw.com
Connecticut State Police Launch Special Ops to Deter Aggressive Drivers
When I think about a Police Department's Special Operations Unit, I picture a group of highly trained officers going into a sketchy situation to take out a group of bad people. Has the way that people are driving around Connecticut lately turned a few aggressive drivers into criminals? One of our State Police Troops has announced a Special Operation plan to deter aggressive driving on two of the busiest roads in our state.
Investigation continues at NH home where bodies of woman, 2 children found
An active investigation continued Thursday morning at a Northfield home where the bodies of a woman and two children were discovered Wednesday. The state police Major Crimes Unit arrived at 56 Wethersfield Drive just before 9 a.m. Thursday. Sources told WMTW's sister station News 9 that Northfield and state police...
Springfield suspect wanted in connection with murder in Vermont
The Bennington Police Department is searching for the Springfield man suspected of killing a Vermont man.
How Court Documents Say Man Allegedly Sold a Stranger's Newtown Home Without Him Knowing
Court documents are revealing what led Newtown police to arrest a Willington man who is accused of selling a house that he never owned. The case is one of alleged identity theft by a man who has a name very similar to the actual owner. The Newtown police investigation started...
Maine man accused of abducting woman by gunpoint in NH sought by U.S. Marshals
BRENTWOOD, N.H. — The U.S. Marshal Service and authorities in New England are searching for a Maine man who they say abducted a woman by gunpoint. Officials are asking for help finding Peter M. Curtis. Curtis is wanted in connection with the abduction of a woman in Brentwood, New...
CT state trooper faces new charges for previous assaults, police say
VERNON — A Connecticut State Police trooper accused of hitting a woman in the face has been charged again, this time in connection with past assaults and threats, police said. Jaime Solis, 29, turned himself in to the Vernon Police Department on Wednesday after learning there was a warrant...
CT man arrested for driving over 160 mph on New Hampshire highway
ASHLAND, N.H. (WTNH) – New Hampshire troopers arrested a Danbury man on Sunday after he drove over 160 miles per hour (mph) on a highway. The highway’s speed limit was only 70 mph. Authorities said that just after 11 a.m., troopers patrolling I-93 North in Ashland spotted an orange car driving at nearly 161 mph. […]
CT state trooper hit woman in face while she held baby, police say
VERNON — A Connecticut State Police trooper was charged with a felony assault after he hit a woman in the face while she was holding a baby, causing a “severe laceration,” Vernon police said Tuesday. Trooper Jaime Solis’ police powers have been suspended following his Monday arrest,...
Conn. State police sergeant suspended for rear-end crash
BROOKFIELD, Connecticut (WFSB) — A Connecticut State Police sergeant was suspended and given a misdemeanor summons for a crash in which she rear-ended another driver in Brookfield. Sgt. Catherine Koeppel was charged with following too close and evading responsibility. The crash happened on Route 7 north on July 24...
Puppies stolen from Vermont home, 1 still missing
COVENTRY, Vt. — Vermont State Police are searching for a missing puppy that was reported stolen along with two others last month. On Monday, state troopers were called to investigate the theft of three puppies from a home on Nebelski Road in Coventry. The owners, Daniel Rich, 48, and Jennifer Rhodes, 52, said that three of their 6-week-old puppies were stolen from an outdoor enclosure on July 25.
Mother and child suffer serious injuries in head-on crash in Standish
STANDISH, Maine — Police say a 32-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries and her 2-year-old daughter suffered serious injuries in a head-on crash with a dump truck on Route 133 in Standish. Rebecca McVety of Standish was operating a 2004 Volvo and collided with a fully loaded Leavitt Earthworks tri-axle...
Conn. Driver Clocked Going 161 MPH on I-93 in NH: Police
A 30-year-old man was arrested Sunday after allegedly driving more than double the speed limit on Interstate 93 in Ashland, New Hampshire. New Hampshire State Police say one of their troopers clocked Alejandro Zapata-Rebello, of Danbury, Connecticut, driving 161 mph around 11:15 a.m. The posted speed limit on that section of I-93 is 70 mph.
Maine teen with autism found safe following large-scale search
LIVERMORE FALLS, Maine — UPDATE: Maine State Police say a missing girl from Livermore Falls has been found safe. Asia Brown was last seen Saturday. Her family and searchers were concerned because the 16-year-old has autism and requires medication. The teen was found around 8 p.m. Monday night by...
Texas man charged in connection with deadly crash of two people in Chicopee
A man from Texas is being charged in connection with the deaths of two people after a crash in the area of Montgomery and Grattan streets Friday.
Man sells Newtown home without homeowners’ knowledge: PD
NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – A man has been arrested after being accused of selling a home in Newtown without the homeowner’s knowledge, according to police. Newtown police said on July 27, the Newtown Police Department arrested Edwin Lewis at his home in Willington after a lengthy investigation into a fraudulent home sale. Police said the […]
Vermont woman kicked, spit at state troopers
RICHMOND, Vt. — A South Burlington woman was arrested on Sunday night after she assaulted several state troopers. Vermont State Police said they received reports of a car in the median near exit 11 on I-89 in Richmond and found Mary Moravek, 24, inside the vehicle. Moravek initially refused...
Two Connecticut Powerball Tickets Won $50,000 Wednesday Night
Two Powerball tickets sold in Connecticut won $50,000 Wednesday night. The winning numbers were 9-21-56-57-66 and the Powerball was 11. It is not clear where either ticket was sold. The two Connecticut winning tickets matched four of the five numbers and the Powerball. Neither had Powerplay. There was one winning...
Is Anything Being Done About Dangerous Speeds On Connecticut Highways?
When I read an article on the Patch this morning about a guy from Danbury who was busted going 160 in a 70 mph zone on Interstate 93, I gotta say I wasn’t shocked. I take the highway to and from work and see this abominable behavior nearly every day, I even wrote an article about my frustrating driving experience in haikus. I was glad to find out the dude wound up getting caught when he was forced to slow down in traffic. Thankfully he didn’t kill himself or someone else…this time. But, what about next time? What is being done about lethal speeds in Connecticut?
Connecticut residents killed in crash on Massachusetts highway
A man and woman from New Britain were killed in a rollover crash on Interstate 290 in Massachusetts early Saturday, officials said. According to Massachusetts State Police, the two-vehicle crash was reported about 7 a.m. on the eastbound side of the highway in the area of Exit 24 in Worcester.
Can You Legally Bury a Dead Person in Your Backyard in Maine?
A weird story happened in Maine a few years ago that got us thinking about dead people, and where we put them. 72-year-old Carolyn Farnell died in her home in East Baldwin. She was, according to authorities, buried in her backyard by her 43-year-old son, Shawn Farnell. No foul play is suspected. It seemed Carolyn was in poor health and her son was simply carrying out her final wishes.
