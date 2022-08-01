Deputies ask public for help in locating missing Flagler County teen

www.fox35orlando.com
Related
fox35orlando.com
Human skeletal remains found in woods behind Ocala warehouse, police say
OCALA, Fla. - A human skull was found in the woods behind a warehouse in Ocala Wednesday, according to the Ocala Police Department. Officials responded to a call about the discovery near the 1600 block of SW 17th shortly before 5 a.m. "The remains were initially found by homeless people...
WESH
Orlando man found in hotel room with 13-year-old girl sentenced
EDGEWATER, Fla. — An Orlando man has just been sentenced to 40 years in prison for sexually battering a 13-year-old girl he met online and then took to an Edgewater motel. Twenty-four-year-old Tyler Thompson previously pleaded no contest to multiple sex charges. The 13-year-old bravely testified at the sentencing...
WESH
27-year-old man accused of shooting at group of people on Volusia County roadway
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County man is accused of shooting at a group of people who were stopped in a median Sunday, as the suspect drove on International Speedway Boulevard near Daytona Beach. Alan Harris, 27, is charged with aggravated assault and discharging a firearm. Deputies say...
WCJB
Putnam County man dies in crash
ARMSTRONG, Fla. (WCJB) - A Palatka man is dead after a crash in Saint Johns County. The 36-year-old driver was traveling on State Road 207, north of Floyd Lane at 9 a.m. Thursday morning. State troopers say his truck swerved into the median and into the northbound lanes. The truck...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WESH
7-year-old girl dies after Seminole County crash on I-4
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A 7-year-old girl died late Wednesday night following a serious crash on I-4 in Seminole County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, it happened around 11 a.m. at mile marker 101, near SR-46. Officials say a driver "failed to observe traffic" and rear-ended a sedan. The...
WESH
South Daytona cheer coach accused of exposing himself to team members bonds out of jail
SOUTH DAYTONA, Fla. — A former South Daytona cheer coach has been extradited from Kansas back to Volusia County to face charges of the lewd and lascivious exhibition. Police in Daytona Beach says Erick Kristianson exposed himself to three teenage girls during a FaceTime call. Kristianson is now facing...
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Daytona Beach airport, VSO deputies launch K9s & K9s program
The traveling public expects a high degree of security when going through the nation’s airports. Safety and security are of the highest priority at Daytona Beach International Airport, officials stated in a news release. The airport partners with the Volusia Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement services, which includes 24-hour coverage with a K9 team — the airport has four K9 teams in all.
palmcoastobserver.com
Three arrested as Special Investigative Unit shuts down Bunnell drug house
The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) put handcuffs on three people after deputies discovered various kinds of illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia at a home in Bunnell. FCSO’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) arrested a 41-year-old man, a 35-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man on Aug. 2 on a variety...
News4Jax.com
Palatka man killed in St. Johns County crash, troopers say
A 36-year-old Palatka man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning in St. Johns County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the man was driving a pickup truck south on State Road 207 near Floyd Lane around 9:20 a.m. when the vehicle left the southbound lanes, crossed the median, went over the northbound lanes, and then collided with the embankment and tree line.
click orlando
Deputies, outreach team work to get more homeless into Volusia shelter
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A new partnership between deputies and shelter workers in Volusia County is aiming to get more help to the homeless population. The First Step shelter in Daytona Beach is now working directly with on-duty deputies who know their community and see people who are homeless while on the job. Another big part of the program is a new hotline for east Volusia County residents and business owners to call in if they see someone who needs help.
fox35orlando.com
Community welcomes firefighter home after ‘freak accident’ that caused head injury
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A New Smyrna Beach firefighter received a warm welcome back home after returning from rehabilitation from an accident that caused him a head injury. Last year, FOX 35 News reported on an NSB firefighter, Jeremy Macklefresh, who suffered a head injury after getting in an accident after falling off of a city-owned ATV. Macklefresh's community rallied behind the incident once they found out he was on the job.
WESH
Police: Daytona Beach man didn't seek care after child was bitten by dog
A Daytona Beach man allegedly knew a child in his care had been bitten by a dog, but didn't take the child to the hospital for care. Trenton Boettcher was arrested Saturday for child neglect causing great harm. Police say they were called to the home by DCF after DCF got a report from a relative that the child was bitten by a family dog Thursday night.
click orlando
New Smyrna Beach firefighter back home nearly a year after mystery injury
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A firefighter who was injured on the job was welcomed home by a big crowd Wednesday after nearly a year in the hospital. “It meant the world to me. It meant the world to me,” said Jeremy Macklefresh. [TRENDING: Orlando police ID family...
WCJB
Marion County Sheriff’s deputies arrest 8 people in a cockfighting ring
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Eight people were arrested on warrants after an investigation by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office into an illegal cockfighting operation. On Saturday, deputies, the Unified Drug Enforcement Strike Team, the helicopter unit, and Marion County Animal Control searched a property on Northwest 44th Avenue in Ocala.
WCJB
Drug ring busted in Putnam County
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Eleven members of a drug trafficking organization are headed to federal prison. Putnam County sheriff’s deputies say 30-year-old Alejandro Alvarado distributed the drugs through a network of people who helped him. He was sentenced to 300 months. The other members of the group got sentences...
Pickup truck crashed into trees near Elkton, FHP confirms driver died
SPUDS, Fla. — On Thursday at 9:20 a.m., a red pickup truck driving southbound on State Road 207, just south of Elkton in unincorporated Spuds, collided with the tree line. The pickup truck left the lane it was traveling on and entered the median. The truck then crossed the northbound lanes of SR 207 where it crossed the shoulder and crashed.
cw34.com
Hidden dagger discovered in shoe at courthouse security checkpoint
DELAND, Fla. (CBS12) — A dagger was discovered in a man's shoe during a security screening at the Volusia County Courthouse on Friday morning. A Volusia sheriff's deputy was conducting routine security screenings when Austin W. Irvine, 26, entered the courthouse. According the sheriff's office, Irvine placed his belongings...
34 roosters discovered, 28 found dead in illegal cockfighting operation bust
OCALA, Fla — Editor's note: The video above is from a separate story. The Marion County Sheriff's Office cracked down on an illegal cockfighting operation over the weekend in Ocala. On Saturday, July 30, authorities found probable cause to obtain a search warrant for illegal cockfighting at a property...
He cut off a car on Florida's Turnpike. A fatal wreck followed. Now he faces a manslaughter charge.
BOCA RATON — A Greenacres man is facing criminal charges following his arrest more than a year after a multivehicle crash on Florida's Turnpike that killed a Central Florida teen. Daquan Smith, Jr., 17, of Apopka died in the April 6, 2021, wreck near the Glades Road exit west of Boca Raton. ...
fox35orlando.com
Tractor-trailer hauling 10,000 frozen turkeys catches fire on I-4 in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A tractor-trailer carrying 10,000 frozen turkeys caught fire on Interstate 4 (I-4) in Seminole County on Thursday morning, sending the frozen fowl spilling onto the highway. The Seminole County Fire Department says this happened at mile marker 101 in Sanford around 4:40 a.m. No one was...
Comments / 2