ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nantucket, MA

Passengers Recall Moment Cruise Ship Collided With Fishing Boat Off Nantucket

By Staff Reports
NECN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.necn.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NECN

MBTA Bus Catches Fire in Boston

An MBTA bus caught fire in Boston Thursday, the latest safety incident for the beleaguered transit agency. Images on social media showed the bus on fire near the MBTA bus yard in Forest Hills, then fire trucks putting the blaze out inside the yard. Hours after the incident, the back of the bus remained charred and paneling was dangling from the vehicle.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nantucket, MA
Accidents
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
County
Nantucket, MA
Boston, MA
Accidents
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Nantucket, MA
City
Braintree, MA
City
Natick, MA
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Nantucket, MA
Crime & Safety
NECN

Trailers Holding Construction Debris Go Up in Flames in Yarmouth

Several trailers holding construction debris in Yarmouth, Mass. caught fire early Thursday morning. The Yarmouth Fire Department got called to the burning trailers at the town's transfer station just after 5 a.m., according to a news release from the agency. Crews arrived to find four 40-foot long trailers fully involved in fire.
YARMOUTH, MA
Boston

WCVB adds David Williams as weekend meteorologist

The hire comes after longtime forecaster Harvey Leonard left the station at the end of May. Following the retirement of longtime meteorologist Harvey Leonard in May, WCVB-TV has added a new name to its team of forecasters. David Williams will join StormTeam 5 as part of the station’s weekend evening...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruise Ship#Cruise Line#Fishing Vessel#Accident#Norwegian#Coast Guard#Nbc#Wjar Tv#Ber
NECN

FIRST ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in Maine as Heat Rages

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect in parts of Maine. Severe thunderstorm warnings had previously been declared in Vermont and New Hampshire, but they have since expired. Click here to see any active severe weather alerts. Boston has already had record-breaking hot weather Thursday, and heat advisories stretch across...
MAINE STATE
Boston

Watch: Hammerhead shark makes waves along Nantucket beach

A hammerhead shark was spotted close to the shoreline of a Nantucket beach Sunday. In a video captured by beachgoers Annabel Taylor and Lisa Larson, the shark hunts a fish close to the shores of Ladies Beach. “That’s a huge fish it has!” a beachgoer exclaims, before the hammerhead seemingly...
NANTUCKET, MA
MassLive.com

Sunsets after 8 end in Massachusetts in the coming days

Enjoy the extended summer daylight while it lasts. The sun will begin to set before 8 p.m. in most of Massachusetts beginning this week. In June, during the longest days of the year, sunrises in Boston approached 5 a.m. and sunsets were nearly as late as 8:30 p.m., according to the daylight tracking website TimeandDate.com.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Fishing
NECN

Here's How Riders Describe the T in One Word

As the MBTA continues to put out fires on trains and buses, NBC10 Boston asked commuters to describe the public transit system in one word. The answers ranged from "adventurous" to "unreliable," though the reviews weren't all bad. "Oh, that's a tough one," said Patrick Mulligan, of Somerville. "I would...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Two bodies found hours apart at Carson Beach

It is unclear if the two deaths are related. Massachusetts State Police are investigating the deaths of two men after their bodies were found on Carson Beach in South Boston Wednesday. State police first reported to Carson Beach at 1:30 p.m. for a report of a drowning. Boston firefighters removed...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

2 bodies found at Boston's Carson Beach just hours apart, according to Massachusetts State Police

BOSTON — Massachusetts State Police officials say authorities are investigating the deaths of two men after their bodies were found at Carson Beach in Boston on Wednesday. State police said they first responded to Carson Beach at about 1:30 p.m. for a reported drowning near Mother's Rest. Boston firefighters removed that body from the water and Boston police said the unresponsive man was pronounced dead.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Model Rocket Sparks Fast-Moving Fire, Damaging Topsfield Athletic Fields

A family that was setting off model rockets inadvertently sparked a fast-moving grass fire that seriously damaged a park housing several athletic fields in Topsfield, Massachusetts, fire officials said. The Topsfield fire chief said the incident showed the extreme fire danger as parts of the region experience severe drought. Wednesday's...
TOPSFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy