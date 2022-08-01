Police: 19-Year-Old Found Shot To Death In Monroe Park

LOWELL, NC – A four car wreck on Highway 74 at Redbud Drive in Lowell, NC (Gaston Co.) has ended in a shooting. It happened Thursday around 7pm. A witness tells WCCB that a good Samaritan walked up to the wreck and opened the door of one of the cars, and the man in that car shot that person in the face. The witness tells us that the shooter ran off, but was caught 1/2 mile away by police.

LOWELL, NC ・ 4 HOURS AGO