Minnesota case weighs right to emergency contraception

US, state flags at half staff to honor Indiana Rep. killed in collision
BISMARCK, N.D. ST. PAUL, Minn. (KFGO) – Governors Doug Burgum and Tim Walz joined leaders across the country in directing state agencies to fly the US and state flags at half-staff in honor of US Representative Jackie Walorski of Indiana who was killed in a head-on crash. Two of...
Minnesota DNR proposinging #fishing regulation changes
The Minnesota DNR is proposing fishing regulation changes for northern pike in West Battle, Otter Tail, and Turtle River Chain of Lakes (Fergus Falls and Bemidji area lakes in Otter Tail and Beltrami counties). Please share your thoughts on proposed special fishing regulations. We’re asking for your input on several...
Substantial increase in motorcycle fatalities in ND so far in 2022
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – On the eve of the 82nd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, the North Dakota Department of Transportation is looking to keep the roads safe as an influx of motorcyclists travel through the state en route to the annual event which often draws a half a million drivers, riders, and motorcycle enthusiasts to the western South Dakota town. As part of its “Safe to Sturgis” campaign the DOT has posted signage in rest stops that promote safe driving practices and on digital messaging boards to remind drivers to look out for motorcycles.
South Dakota ethics board pushes ahead in Noem investigation
PIERRE, S.D. – A South Dakota government ethics board on Wednesday pressed forward in its investigation of two complaints against Gov. Kristi Noem. It resisted an effort from the Republican governor to see them dismissed and extended the time it has to examine the allegations. Noem is under scrutiny...
Motorcyclist hurt in collision with bear in central Minnesota
PILLAGER, Minn. – A black bear died after it was hit by a motorcycle southwest of Brainerd. Pillager Area Fire-Rescue says the motorcyclist suffered significant road rash and a broken wrist. The motorcycle driver was taken to the hospital in Staples by ambulance. He was wearing a helmet.
Minnesota storms knock out power to 75,000 customers
MINNEAPOLIS — Severe storms knocked out power to as many as 75,000 customers across Minnesota where power poles were toppled and winds gusted as high as 81 mph in the state’s southern region. Xcel Energy says the largest power outages were west of the Twin Cities and by Wednesday morning service had been restored to about half of those who lost power. Winds Tuesday night gusted as high as 81 mph near Hector in Renville County in southern Minnesota. Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport reported a peak wind gust of 62 mph. Much drier air is expected across the state for Wednesday, with highs in the 70s and 80s.
$1 million Minnesota winner in Mega Millions drawing comes forward
ROSEVILLE, Minn. (KFGO) – The excitement leading up to last Friday’s $1.3 billion Mega Millions jackpot prompted one Minnesota player to get in the game for the first time. “I thought, why not — it’s only a couple of bucks,” said the Mega Millions player who purchased two...
