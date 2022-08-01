ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Arms dealer ‘100% sure’ Russian agents behind blast at Bulgarian depot

By Shaun Walker
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pXEYp_0h0TFtgc00
Emilian Gebrev speaking in Sofia in 2019 Photograph: Dimitar Kyosemarliev/Reuters

A Bulgarian arms dealer who survived an apparent novichok poisoning in 2015 said he was “100% sure” that Russian operatives were behind an explosion and subsequent fire at one of his depots in the country on Sunday.

“There is no way this could be an accident, there was nothing in the building that could have detonated without outside interference,” Emilian Gebrev said in a telephone interview.

The explosion hit a warehouse near the Bulgarian town of Karnobat in the early hours of Sunday morning.

It is the fifth time in recent years that blasts have occurred at facilities belonging to Emco, Gebrev’s arms company. Bulgarian prosecutors have linked previous attacks to Russian operatives.

Gebrev fell into a coma in 2015 and western authorities and intelligence agencies believe he was poisoned with the nerve agent novichok by officers from Russian military intelligence, the GRU. He said this weekend’s fire was likely to be their work as well.

Gebrev said he had spoken to his director of security, who reported an alarm system was triggered at the warehouse in the moments before the blast, suggesting an intrusion. Guards on the scene were preparing to investigate when they heard a huge explosion. Nobody was hurt.

He said there should be CCTV recordings that would show any intruders, but that so far police and investigators had been unable to enter the premises due to the possibility of further explosions. He said he hoped a proper investigation would start on Monday evening.

Gebrev said the warehouse contained munitions meant for African countries that had been ordered several years ago but the buyers had not followed through with payment. He declined to specify the types of weapons or their value.

Gebrev’s apparent targeting by the GRU has led many to believe he must be involved in arms supplies to Ukraine. Last year, he told the New York Times in an email his companies had been involved in shipping weapons to Ukraine, something he had previously denied.

Now, he again insisted he had not had any dealings with Ukraine since the signing of the Minsk peace deal in late 2014 that led to a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine. He said he had not provided any arms deliveries to the country since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February this year.

Sign up to First Edition, our free daily newsletter – every weekday morning at 7am BST

Whatever the reason, Gebrev has apparently made powerful enemies in Russia. Between 2011 and 2020, blasts hit four warehouses and production facilities linked to his company. Last year, the Bulgarian foreign ministry expelled a Russian diplomat over suspected Russian involvement in the blasts, and called on Moscow to help with the investigation.

Bulgarian prosecutors said there was a “reasonable assumption” the four blasts were linked to the poisoning attempt on Gebrev. His son and a company director also fell into a coma.

“I almost died,” said Gebrev, recalling the attack in a 2019 interview with the Guardian .

The investigative website Bellingcat has released evidence suggesting a team of GRU agents was in Bulgaria at the same time as the poisoning.

Gebrev said Russian diplomats were “the tip of the iceberg” and complained that Bulgarian authorities had not been able to bring any of the cases to court.

“It’s been 11 years since the first explosion and nobody has been punished for this,” he said.

Comments / 58

James Bradley
3d ago

Russia is trying to create as much chaos in Europe to divert attention and resources away from Ukraine.

Reply(10)
26
What Hump?
3d ago

It's time that the Ukrainians, Bulgarians and others start doing the same things inside Russia.

Reply
16
Frankly
2d ago

it sounds like our counterintelligence should bring James Bond 007 out of retirement. he always hit back harder and with a smile.

Reply(1)
5
Related
The Guardian

The rouble is soaring and Putin is stronger than ever - our sanctions have backfired

Western sanctions against Russia are the most ill-conceived and counterproductive policy in recent international history. Military aid to Ukraine is justified, but the economic war is ineffective against the regime in Moscow, and devastating for its unintended targets. World energy prices are rocketing, inflation is soaring, supply chains are chaotic and millions are being starved of gas, grain and fertiliser. Yet Vladimir Putin’s barbarity only escalates – as does his hold over his own people.
EUROPE
The Guardian

Ashley Judd says she met man who raped her, as part of ‘restorative justice’ process

Ashley Judd has said that she met the man who raped her in 1999 and had a “restorative-justice conversation” with him. Judd was speaking on the Healing With David Kessler podcast about the recovery process after the sexual assault, saying: “It was crazy-making because I knew better. I was very clear, my boundaries were intact. I was already an empowered, adult feminist woman. And that this could happen under these circumstances was unconscionable [and] unforeseen.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bulgarian#Ukraine#Depots#Russian#Cctv
The Independent

Vladimir Putin had doctors rush to his bedside after complaining of ‘severe nausea’, report says

Vladimir Putin’s doctors were rushed to his bedside during the weekend after he complained of “severe nausea” in a late-night health scare, a report claimed. The 69-year-old Russian president required “urgent medical care” which forced his paramedic team to call additional doctors for a medical emergency lasting about three hours, the hugely popular Russian Telegram channel General SVR claimed.
HEALTH
Salon

Winter is coming: Vladimir Putin faces his "Hitler moment"

It's nice today in Kyiv: Temperatures around 75℉ with intermittent showers throughout the day. Kharkiv will be about the same, 80 degrees with occasional rain and patches of sunshine. It's going to stay pretty warm all week in Ukraine, as a matter of fact. By the weekend, it will be close to 90 and sunny in both cities.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
24/7 Wall St.

Every Plane in Russia’s Air Force

Russian soldiers accidentally shot down one of their own warplanes on July 18, a brand new Sukhoi Su-34M. The upgraded Su-34 is roughly comparable to the U.S. Air Force’s F-15E and is considered Russia’s most advanced warplane, according to Forbes. The Dutch defense analysis site Oryx reports that at least 185 Russian aircraft, including 37 […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Newsweek

Strike Kills Nearly Every Deputy Commander in Russian Division: Ukraine

A strike by Ukrainian forces left all but one of the deputy commanders from Russia's 106th Airborne Division dead, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. A post on the Telegram page of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' communications office said that the deputy commanders were wiped out by HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) fire attacks near Shakhtarsk, a city in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. The one deputy commander who did not die is "in serious condition," the post said.
MILITARY
102.5 The Bone

Horrifying footage appears to show Russian captors castrating a Ukrainian prisoner of war

A horrific video posted online on Thursday appears to show a Ukrainian prisoner of war being castrated by his Russian captors. While Yahoo News cannot independently verify the authenticity of the video, the footage, which was initially posted on a pro-Russian Telegram page before spreading rapidly on social media, showed what appears to be a Russian soldier or mercenary wearing a distinctive black fringed hat, mutilating a man who appears to be a captured Ukrainian soldier.
MILITARY
TheDailyBeast

Russian Troops Executed One of Their Own for Helping Ukrainian Civilians—Then Covered It Up, Report Says

Russian troops executed one of their own men in Kharkiv after the Feb. 24 invasion and then concealed his identity so they could use him in an elaborate propaganda ploy. That’s according to a report released Wednesday by the independent news outlet Verstka, which tracked down the identity of the young soldier nearly six months after his death in the Kharkiv region.
MILITARY
Business Insider

Russian forces 'can't cope' with the 'unpredictability' of Ukrainian troops, top enlisted leader says

After five months of fighting, Ukraine's military has forced Russia to reduce its ambitions. Much of Ukraine's battlefield success is owed to its more capable noncommissioned officers. With strategic competition increasing, Western militaries are emphasizing the role of skilled NCOs. In the five months since Russia launched its attack, Ukraine's...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Vice

A 300m Vodka Pipeline Was Just Discovered in Ukraine

An illegal “vodka pipeline” has been discovered by a group of patrolling Ukrainian border officials near the southeastern city of Podilsk. According to the Ukrainian government, the pipeline was used to transport bootleg alcohol from Ukraine into Moldova. “Three hundred meters of polyethlene pipe stretched from the state...
EUROPE
The Guardian

The Guardian

388K+
Followers
90K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy