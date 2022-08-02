ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia blacklists Keir Starmer in latest list of sanctions targeting 39 Britons

By David Harding
 1 day ago

Labour leader Keir Starmer is on a list of British politicians, journalists and business leaders barred from entering Russia in sanctions announced by Moscow on Monday.

Mr Starmer is barred from entering the country for supporting the “demonisation” of Russia and its international isolation, said Moscow.

The Labour leader has previously called for British sanctions imposed on allies of Vladimir Putin to go “further and faster” in order to cripple Russia’s ability to function.

The list also includes Labour frontbenchers Lisa Nandy and David Lammy as well as former prime minister David Cameron, ITV’s Robert Peston, the BBC’s Huw Edwards and Piers Morgan.

The Talk TV host took to Twitter to respond, claiming: “It wasn’t on my immediate vacation to-do list.”

It is the latest in a line of sanctions imposed against prominent British figures by Russia, since it invaded Ukraine back in February. Moscow has pledged to continue adding names to the list.

“Given London’s destructive drive to spin the sanctions flywheel on far-fetched and absurd pretexts, work on expanding the Russian stop-list will continue,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

The Independent

The Independent is the world's most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

