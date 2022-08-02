Russia blacklists Keir Starmer in latest list of sanctions targeting 39 Britons

Labour leader Keir Starmer is on a list of British politicians, journalists and business leaders barred from entering Russia in sanctions announced by Moscow on Monday.

Mr Starmer is barred from entering the country for supporting the “demonisation” of Russia and its international isolation, said Moscow.

The Labour leader has previously called for British sanctions imposed on allies of Vladimir Putin to go “further and faster” in order to cripple Russia’s ability to function.

The list also includes Labour frontbenchers Lisa Nandy and David Lammy as well as former prime minister David Cameron, ITV’s Robert Peston, the BBC’s Huw Edwards and Piers Morgan.

The Talk TV host took to Twitter to respond, claiming: “It wasn’t on my immediate vacation to-do list.”

It is the latest in a line of sanctions imposed against prominent British figures by Russia, since it invaded Ukraine back in February. Moscow has pledged to continue adding names to the list.

“Given London’s destructive drive to spin the sanctions flywheel on far-fetched and absurd pretexts, work on expanding the Russian stop-list will continue,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.