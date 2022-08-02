ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

British Airways takes all short-haul Heathrow flights off sale

By Simon Calder
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x2GxA_0h0TFfZg00

British Airways has stopped selling short-haul flights from Heathrow airport for at least a week.

Initially BA closed sales over the last weekend of July, but the restriction has now been extended to 8 August– and could continue beyond that date.

The move follows Heathrow capping departing passengers up to 11 September at 100,000 per day . The hub is urging carriers to stop selling seats on flights from the airport.

Between London and Nice on 2 August, for example, ba.com is selling flights from Gatwick at £534 one-way. None of the five flights from Heathrow to the French city on that date is shown on the British Airways website.

In the reverse direction, though, seats for all five BA departures from Nice to Heathrow on 2 August are on sale.

A spokesperson for British Airways said: “As a result of Heathrow’s request to limit new bookings, we’ve decided to take responsible action and limit the available fares on some Heathrow services to help maximise rebooking options for existing customers, given the restrictions imposed on us and the ongoing challenges facing the entire aviation industry.”

Rob Burgess, editor of the frequent flyer website Head for Points, said: “With Heathrow’s cap on passenger numbers due to last until at least mid-September, it is very possible that we will see ticket sales restricted for the rest of the summer – at least until we get past the August bank holiday weekend.

“BA was always going to struggle to meet its share of the Heathrow passenger cap, given that holiday seats are usually sold well in advance. It needs to retain flexibility to handle short notice cancellations due to cabin crew or ground handling shortages.

“There is also the threat of a pilot strike on the horizon as well.

“Anyone who needs to travel from Heathrow during August on a British Airways service and who hasn’t yet booked a ticket should considering booking as soon as possible in case booking is closed for additional dates.”

On Tuesday 16 August, for example, seats are available from Heathrow to Nice for £265 one way.

At times of strong demand – as the summer of 2022 is proving to be – airlines usually hold a few seats back until shortly before departure and make prodigious profits from late bookings.

All six of the easyJet departures from Gatwick to Nice on 2 August are sold out.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heathrow Airport#Ticket Sales#Easyjet#Business Industry#Linus Business#Ba#Ba Com#Gatwick#French#The British Airways#Nice#Points
PopCrush

Passenger Refuses to Trade Window Seat for ‘Inferior’ Spot so Mom Can Sit Next to Toddler During Long Flight From Japan

When flying, many people try to pick the best seat ahead of time that will be the most comfortable for them for the duration of their flight. Someone recently went viral for sharing that when a mom on a flight asked them if they would switch seats with her so she could sit next to her young child, they refused as they felt her seat was "inferior" to theirs.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

American Airlines passenger 'steals more than $10,000 in cash and two credit cards' from two fellow travelers sitting near him on flight from Buenos Aires to Miami after 'suspiciously' prowling the aisle

A passenger who was traveling on an American Airlines flight from Buenos Aires to Miami has been arrested after allegedly stealing cash and credit cards from two passengers sitting nearby. Diego Sebastian Radio was apprehended by U.S. Customs & Border Patrol upon arriving in the United States having been reported...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
ZDNet

A Delta passenger asked a simple question. The answer was a disaster

The airlines survived the latest holiday weekend, likely better than some of their customers. The airlines are almost getting bullish now. Why, Delta and United both insist that problems with flight delays are largely the fault of Air Traffic Control rather than, say, the fact that airlines let far too many competent people leave during the COVID-19 pandemic while they trousered billions of taxpayer dollars.
INDUSTRY
cntraveler.com

The Best Time of Day to Fly to Avoid Cancellations, According to New Data

Flight cancellations and delays have become a frustrating, seemingly unavoidable part of air travel this summer. While any flight is liable to get canceled, especially as the aviation industry is facing several operational issues right now, experts say there are a few booking strategies that could help lessen the chances of having your flight get nixed from the airline's schedule.
TRAVEL
Robb Report

This New Flying Car Could Hit the Market in Weeks After Getting FAA Approval

Click here to read the full article. A Ferrari-red flying car could soon become every commuter’s dream come true: It would fly over miles of gridlock to work, land and then drive a mile or two to their parking spaces. Samson Sky’s Switchblade, which has been 14 years in the making, is now ready for its next series of tests. Previously, we reported the Oregon-built vehicle was gearing up for road tests. On July 15, the Federal Aviation Administration determined it was safe for flight testing, so the flying car could be weeks away from going to market. The innovative vehicle was...
CARS
Time Out Global

Can you guess which is the world’s safest country right now?

It’s all very well living dangerously (who doesn’t love white-water rafting?) but sometimes, feeling safe can be really, really important. That’s especially true for solo travellers: safety can totally impact how you feel about a place. But given crime and violence isn’t exactly something tourism bureaus tend to advertise, it can sometimes be tricky to work out which places to travel are safe, and which are… less so.
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

776K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy