Deputies: Winter Haven man told 911 dispatcher he fatally shot father 'too many times' due to 'money'

Lakeland man charged in shooting death of roommate, police say
LAKELAND, Fla. - A Lakeland man has been charged with gunning down his roommate nearly one month after the deceased man was found inside their apartment. According to the Lakeland Police Department, officers responding to the Bog Oaks Apartments on July 2 found a 21-year-old man dead inside a unit with an apparent gunshot wound.
Shooting suspect surrenders to Tampa police following standoff
VALRICO, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department arrested four suspects they say shot and critically injured a young Black man before fleeing the scene and hiding in a Valrico home early Sunday morning. According to TPD, officers investigating a reported shooting in the area of 40th St. and E. Riverhills...
St. Pete police investigating crash that killed 2 teens
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Two teenagers lost their lives and a third suffered minor injuries after crashing into a power pole in St. Petersburg early Saturday morning. According to police, a 17-year-old was traveling eastbound on 11th Avenue South around 12:45 a.m. when she drove off the roadway and crashed into a power pole in the 4200 block of 11th Avenue South.
Tampa police search for suspect who stole car with baby inside; child found safe
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police are searching for a suspect who stole a car with a baby inside after the mother got out of the vehicle. Investigators say the 11-month-old child is safe because the vehicle was abandoned minutes later nearby. Officers reunited the mother and her baby. The suspect...
1 dead following Pasco mobile home fire
BAYONET POINT, Fla. - One person was found dead after a mobile home fire in Pasco County. Around 4:30 a.m., firefighters responded to the 13000 block of Clermont Street in Bayonet Point after receiving a report about the fire. When they arrived, they said the fire at the mobile home...
Church revives once-treasured Tampa park plagued by crime
TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa church is doing its part to curb gun violence by reclaiming a once beloved park. For years, crime took over Fremont Linear Park, but now, the non-profit and church REVIVE Tampa is inviting children and families back to help bring the community together. "We have...
Hillsborough school campuses have deputies, guardians trained for active shooter situations
Every public school in Hillsborough County has deputies or guardians who have been trained for active shooter situations. In the case of elementary schools, it's sheriff-trained security officers. In middle and high schools, they have Hillsborough deputies.
2022 Florida Primary: Early voting begins in Hillsborough County — here's what to know
TAMPA, Fla. - In Hillsborough County, polls open Monday morning for early voters who don't want to wait until Aug. 23 to cast their ballot. The doors will open at 26 different locations across the county, giving voters a chance to push their candidate forward ahead of the primary. The deadline to register to vote already passed.
Hardening Hillsborough County schools
Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister showed one parent what the school district has done to 'harden' its schools. McDonald Elementary is one of the older schools in the county and, like so many others, has gone through massive security upgrades.
It's normal for kids to have back-to-school anxiety, here's how to help
TAMPA, Fla. - With the first day of school set for Wednesday in most districts, child health experts say heading back to the classroom can trigger an upswing in anxiety in a lot of kids. When you consider the potential stressors, it's not hard to see why, especially for the...
Young entrepreneur jamboree collects school supplies for students heading back to class
TAMPA, Fla. - Two Bay Area nonprofits are making sure students have what they need to go back to school. "Closer to Our Dreams" and "Black Owned Connect" teamed up for the second annual "KidPreneur Jamboree" on Sunday at the New Hope Missionary Baptist Church. One aspect of the event...
Ice skating competition brings taste of Broadway to Wesley Chapel
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - Ice skaters from all over the country are in Wesley Chapel for a theatrical competition. For the first time, the US Figure Skating National Showcase Competition is being held in Florida at AdventHealth Center Ice. It is the highest level of competition for this type of theater on ice.
Company with ‘game-changing’ hurricane hunting technology coming to St. Pete’s Innovation District
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - St. Pete’s Innovation District, which brings tech jobs to the Bay Area, is continuing to explode. On Tuesday, a company launched new technology that’s a game-changer when it comes to tracking hurricanes. NOAA partnered with a company called "Saildrone" allowing researchers to be able...
