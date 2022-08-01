ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
50 arrested, charged with 116 drug offenses in east Alabama

CHAMBERS CO., Ala. ( WRBL ) — Agents of the Chambers County Drug Task Force/ Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force conducted numerous operations, traffic stops and search warrants resulting in the execution of seven search warrants, and the arrest of 50 individuals on 116 charges between May 11 and Aug. 1.

Arrests made are as follows:

  • Trent Ellis Brooks II, 27, of Valley – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth).
  • Donkorski Juantez Brooks 27 of Valley – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Pills) Synthetics, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Prescription Pills) and Possession of Marijuana 2nd.
  • Cody Wayne Roberson, 23, of Lagrange, Georgia – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth) – Possession of Marijuana 1st and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
  • Courtney Renee Henley, 29, of Lagrange, Georgia – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth) – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Prescription Pills)
  • Christian Daniel Lopez, 41, of Pensacola, Florida – Possession of Marijuana 1st and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
  • Keenan Mitchell Mack-Wilson, 31, of VicDoungh, Georgia – Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
  • Kalem H. Harrelson, 27, of Valley – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth) – and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
  • Michael Lance Marble, 31, of Valley – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
  • Clarence Junior Cochran, 53, of Valley – Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance (Meth).
  • William Charleston Scroggins, 45, of Valley – Trafficking in Methamphetamine – Possession of Marijuana 2nd – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Illegal Possession of Prescription Medication and Failure to Pay.
  • Rose Marie Rodgers, 46, of Valley – Trafficking in Methamphetamine – Possession of Marijuana 2nd – Illegal Possession of Prescription Medication and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
  • Elijah Alexander Morgan, 21, of Valley – Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
  • Randall Jason Newton, 41, of Valley – Possession of Marijuana 1st and Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth).
  • Deangelo Bolston, 41, of Cusseta – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance with iIntent to Distribute (Meth) – Possession of Marijuana 1st and Certain Person Forbidden to Possess a Pistol.
  • Valentte Rashad Cotton, 31, of Valley – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
  • Richard Earl Shaddix, 46, of Lanett – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Justin Eugene Hill, 37, of Lafayette – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth) – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Prescription Pills) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
  • Matthew P. Spicher, 49, of Roanoke – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth) – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Prescription Pills) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
  • Rayfus Darrell Lockhart, 33, of Opelika – Trafficking in Methamphetamine -Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Crack Cocaine) – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Powder Cocaine) – Possession of Marijuana 1st and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
  • Trevonn Roshette Lee, 25, of Valley – Possession of Marijuana 2nd.
  • Robert Larry Waldroup, Jr., 49, of Lanett – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth Oil) – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
  • Keonta Dantavious Stringer, 27, of Valley – Possession of Marijuana 1st and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
  • Deonta Deshun Summers, 28, of Opelika – Possession of Marijuana 1st -Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine Powder) – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
  • Chazay Nicole Wright, 25, of Valley – Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
  • Occriss Sabrina Gray, 40, of Columbus, Georgia – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Prescription Pills) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
  • Juvenile, 17, of Lanett – Possession of Marijuana 2nd.
  • Javion Johnquavioyus Dawson, 18, of Lanett – Possession of Marijuana 2nd.
  • Corban Lee Harris, 30, of Valley – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine Powder) – Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
  • Robert A. Welch, 35, of Valley – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Amber D. Boodhoo, 41, of Valley – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
  • Montia Antwuan Dowdell, 32, of Lanett – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Pills).
  • Vincent Florando Billingsley, 45, of Opelika – Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance (Pills).
  • Paul Hicks, 58, of Lanett – Sale of Alcoholic Beverages and Sale of Tobacco.
  • Tracy Wright, 56, of Lanett – Sale of Alcoholic Beverages and Sale of Tobacco.
  • Eddie Harper, 48, of Lanett – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Crack Cocaine) – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Prescription Pills) and Possession of Marijuana 1st.
  • Cartino Latiaze Williams, 48, of Lafayette – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Prescription Pills) and Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Crack Cocaine).
  • Octavious Kantrell Dunn, 38, of Valley – Possession of Marijuana 1st and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
  • Jim Wayne McDonald, 48, of Valley – Possession of Marijuana 2nd – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
  • Cody Dylan Howe, 25, of Valley – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine Powder) – Possession of marijuana 2nd and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
  • Lamarkis Takeontez Carr, 20, of Valley – Possession of Marijuana 1st and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
  • Montego Sherrell, 48, of Lanett – Trafficking in Methamphetamine – Possession of Marijuana 1st and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
  • Vincent Merion Henry, 31, of Lanett – Trafficking in Prescription Pills (2 Counts) – Possession of Marijuana 1st – Receiving Stolen Property 2nd and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
  • Ashley Nicole Flurry, 27, of Valley – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine) and Possession of Marijuana 2nd.
  • Ciara Dawn Robinson, 33, of Valley – Possession of Marijuana 2nd.
  • Chanel Laquanshay Crook, 27, of Valley – Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
  • Jamie Ellen Humphrey, 59, of Valley – Trafficking in Methamphetamine – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine Powder) – Possession of Marijuana 1st and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
  • Wanda Ann Hartman, 51, of Valley – Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
  • Keenan Keonte Acers, 23, of Lanett – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Prescription Pills).
  • James Macarthur Williams Jr., 53, of Valley – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth).
  • Jaheem Lamar Tre’von Malone, 19, of Valley – Attempting to Elude.

To report drug crimes please contact the Chambers County Drug Task Force at 334-756-0570.

Tommy M
3d ago

just a thought here...of the 116 arrests made how many were 'of color'(as the left like to categorize)? Of those, how many were shot by the police? That is all!!!

Patriot America
3d ago

twenty years without possibility of parole because if you don't within a year 75% of them will be back out on the street selling and using drugs.

