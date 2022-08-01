Special Weather Statement issued for Alcona, Iosco, Ogemaw by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-03 11:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-03 11:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crawford; Kalkaska; Missaukee; Ogemaw; Oscoda; Roscommon The National Weather Service in Gaylord has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Crawford County in northern Michigan Ogemaw County in northern Michigan Roscommon County in northern Michigan Southeastern Kalkaska County in northern Michigan Eastern Missaukee County in northern Michigan Western Oscoda County in northern Michigan * Until 1145 AM EDT. * At 1101 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Moorestown, or 12 miles northwest of Houghton Lake, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 1043 AM, Wexford County Airport gusted to 55 mph. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Houghton Lake around 1110 AM EDT. South Higgins Lake, Higgins Lake, North Higgins Lake and Roscommon County Airport around 1115 AM EDT. Roscommon around 1120 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include South Branch Township, Luzerne, Rose Township and Mack Lake. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CRAWFORD COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO