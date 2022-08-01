This UNA program is helping one Huntsville veteran become a lifelong learner—here’s how

bhamnow.com
thebamabuzz.com
Family-owned Alabama business 1818 Farms scores new TV network deal + celebrates 10-year anniversary
Located in historic Mooresville, 1818 Farms hosts tours, workshops + events and produces wonderful handmade gifts all from their family farm. Recently, they celebrated their 10-year business anniversary and have exciting news about a new TV network deal. Read on for the details. Celebrating 10 years. What started out as...
WAAY-TV
Rebound Covid-19 cases send patients back into quarantine
Huntsville Hospital physicians are tracking some rebound cases locally, especially those associated with the omicron subvariants, including BA.5. The rebound cases are the same virus, not a new reinfection that can happen weeks later.
WAFF
Huntsville City elementary students who bring firearms to school will face a ‘restorative panel’
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville City School Board is getting ready for the upcoming school year. At its July 26 meeting the board made some changes to the weapons policy for elementary school students in their Behavioral Learning Guide. School Board members will use a new system to decide...
Need groceries? Here’s how you can get some for free in August in Hazel Green
No paperwork or registration is required to receive food or volunteer.
theredstonerocket.com
Vietnam-era Marine served deployment in Okinawa
It was February 1973. The United States was completing its involvement in the Vietnam War, and there was widespread antimilitary sentiment in this nation. That didn’t deter Freddie Childs from joining the Marine Corps. “Just to serve. I love this country,” the Decatur native said. “And just do my...
Region preview: Can any area team challenge Russellville?
When it comes to Class 5A, Region 8 there’s no question which team is king of this jungle. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
WAFF
Huntsville PD investigating death on Bonnell Drive
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department are conducting a death investigation on Bonnell Drive. According to Sergeant Rosalind White with HPD, the call came in about 11 a.m. on Wednesday. This story will be updated once further information is released.
Huntsville diversity leaders create inclusion program
Kenny Anderson, the director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, introduced new initiatives and programs the city is now offering for everyone to get involved in.
WAFF
Retired HPD officer wins CIT international award
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On July 11, Retired Huntsville Police Department Officer and Alabama CIT Administration Coordinator at NAMI Alabama John Hollingsworth wins Crisis Intervention Team international award. Hollingsworth was awarded the Michael Woody/Michele Saunders Crisis Intervention Team Coordinator of the Year Award by CIT International for their upcoming annual...
tvliving.com
You can find the perfect French Farmhouse pieces at this Hartselle shop
HARTSELLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Looking to add the perfect vintage piece to your home to make it feel a little more shabby chic?. Cedar Grove Farms is known for pickin’ some of the best vintage and antique pieces around the U.S. Cedar Grove focuses on French Farmhouse style. The popular décor focuses on soft and neutral colors with natural woods, stone, and of course, anything vintage.
AG’s office replies to Mike Blakely appeal, says they told defense key witness was under investigation
The State of Alabama this week responded to former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely’s appeal of his conviction on first-degree theft of property and use of official position for personal gain charges.
gcanews.com
Freeman Webb Company takes over 334 unit Huntsville Apartment Complex making them the second largest owner in Huntsville market – Major Improvements Planned
Freeman Webb Company of Nashville, Tennessee, a full-service real estate investment and management firm, recently took over Gravity at 255 Apartment Homes in the Huntsville area. The 334-unit apartment complex is Freeman Webb’s seventh property in the Huntsville area, making the company the second largest operator in the Huntsville-Madison market.
Construction underway for Huntsville ‘Get-A-Way’ Skate Park
Ground has been broken and rails have started going up at what will soon be the newest skate park in Huntsville, slated to be open by 2023.
15 essential Huntsville restaurants and local food recommendations
There’s never been a better time to be a mouth in Huntsville. Over the last decade, the city’s food-scene zoomed forward light-years. Huntsville food options are now way more diverse, imaginative and excellent than they’ve ever been. And it keeps snowballing. Since I typed that last sentence, three more new restaurants have probably opened already.
Alabama Pecan Growers Association goes nuts over Newberry Orchard
The APGA made a rare visit to North Alabama during their annual summer tour. Newberry Pecan Orchard hosted the group and showed them why their pecans have a little personality.
2 million square foot industrial park planned for Huntsville
Fairway Investments and Triad Properties have purchased land to build a two million-square foot industrial park off Greenbriar Parkway in the fast growing Limestone County part of Huntsville. According to a news release, the master-planned distribution and commerce park will have access to Interstates 65 and 565. The name of...
Man surrenders to Madison County SWAT team in Huntsville
A Huntsville man was arrested after the Madison County Sheriff's Office SWAT team was able to negotiate with him to surrender, authorities say.
WAFF
Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital names new CEO
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of North Alabama appointed Brent Mills as its new chief executive officer. In this position Mills will oversee all day-to-day operations, patient care and quality. Mills assumed the position in June 2022. Mills previously served as the CEO of Encompass...
WAFF
Madison County Commission approves phase two of Clift Farm development
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Commission approved the Clift Farm development’s plan to move into phase two. Phase two will allow the development of four plots for commercial use, bringing more stores and restaurants to Madison. Joey Ceci, spokesperson for Breland companies, said these properties are being...
WAFF
Let’s Move Athens to take place Saturday
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Let’s Move Athens is scheduled to take place Saturday morning from 8 a.m. until noon at the Athens Recreation Center. The event will feature activities like a three-on-three basketball tournament, a three-point shootout, free haircuts and school supplies along with a blood drive. According to...
