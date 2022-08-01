www.thebestmix1055.com
KETV.com
Two people seriously injured after rollover crash involving multiple vehicles on Interstate 80 in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Two people are seriously injured after a rollover crash involving multiple vehicles on Interstate 80 in Omaha, according to authorities. The accident occurred around 3:30 p.m. on I-80 eastbound near 72nd street. Two people were taken to a local hospital in serious condition after the crash.
klkntv.com
A dump truck and car collide head-on south of Lincoln hurting at least one person
UPDATE 10 a.m. — Authorities are now telling Channel 8 the car crossed the center line, leading to Wednesday morning’s head-on crash. They’ve also confirmed the dump truck driver was not harmed after colliding with the Honda. UPDATE 8:30 a.m. — The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office tells...
klin.com
Car-Dump Truck Crash Seriously Injures One Person In South Lincoln
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Wednesday morning crash that sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries. It happened near 38th and Saltillo Road around 7:20 a.m. Sergeant Mike Hipps tells KLIN News a westbound dump truck collided with an eastbound Honda Accord. “The driver...
klkntv.com
SUV slams into I-80 guard rail and lands on its side west of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A day after local authorities responded to three crashes in rapid succession, another driver wrecked in Lancaster County. Emergency responders were called to I-80 between Emerald and Pleasant Dale just before 6 a.m. Thursday, right around the same time accidents began stacking up Wednesday. Channel...
1011now.com
SCSO: One dead, several hurt in multi-vehicle crash on Sunday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One woman is dead and several other people were injured in a four-vehicle crash in northern Saunders County on Sunday afternoon. In a press release, the sheriff’s office says it happened just after 1:30 p.m. on Highway 77 between Highway 109 and the Platte River bridge.
thebestmix1055.com
Authorities release name of victim in fatal crash
Authorities have released the name of a man killed in a Friday night crash west of Beemer. Cuming County Sheriff Brad Boyum says 22-year-old Carlos Mora, of Wisner, died in the three-vehicle crash on Highway 275 late Friday. According to Boyum, a Chrysler driven by Mora was traveling east when...
Authorities identify victim killed in 3-vehicle crash near Beemer
The victim and others involved in a deadly three-vehicle crash in Cuming County, Nebraska, have been identified.
klkntv.com
Car lands on its roof after crashing in south Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A car is upside down in south Lincoln, after crashing Wednesday around 6:30 a.m. This happened near Highway 77 and West Denton Road. A Channel 8 crew spotted the driver walking around near the wreck, and he appears to be okay. Other drivers will want...
klkntv.com
Driver nowhere to be found after car crashes into Lincoln creek
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Authorities are investigating after a car crashed into Salt Creek. Someone first spotted the wreck Wednesday a little after 6:30 a.m. This is located near 300 Old Cheney Road, around Wilderness Park. Lincoln Fire & Rescue tells Channel 8 there was no one inside when...
klkntv.com
Pursuit leads to two-vehicle crash on O Street in west Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A pursuit led to a two-vehicle crash in west Lincoln on Monday, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 7:57 p.m., a Seward County deputy saw a Mercedes SUV driving at a high rate of speed on Interstate 80 near Goehner. The trooper tried to pull...
News Channel Nebraska
NSP: Seward County deputies arrested Fremont man after two-vehicle crash
FREMONT, Neb. -- A Fremont man faces multiple charges following a two-vehicle wreck in the capital city. 27-year-old Marcus Vogt was arrested late Monday. Authorities said a Seward County Deputy initially saw Vogt speeding in a vehicle on westbound I-80. According to officials, Vogt fled a traffic stop, traveling at...
klkntv.com
State patrol suspects foul play after four killed in northeast Nebraska town
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol suspects foul play after four were killed in two house fires in a northeast Nebraska town. Authorities suspect that gunfire was involved at both crime scenes. Around 3 a.m. on Thursday, callers reported hearing an explosion at a home in Laurel,...
KETV.com
One person seriously injured in Wednesday morning cutting
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police were called to investigate a cutting early Wednesday morning. Officers found the scene near 32nd and Frederick around 4:15 a.m. They had put crime tape up around the scene by the time a KETV NewsWatch 7 photographer arrived at the scene. Officials said one...
klkntv.com
Crash near Fremont kills one, injures several others
SAUNDERS COUNTY, Neb. (KLKN) — The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a four-vehicle crash near Fremont that killed one woman and injured at least four others. Authorities say it happened around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday near Fremont on Highway 77 between Highway 109 and the Platte River...
1011now.com
Police find hundreds of MDMA pills & other drugs inside northeast Lincoln home
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department found hundreds of MDMA pills, along with other drugs, inside a northeast Lincoln home. Around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, LPD said their Gang Unit and SWAT team served a search warrant at a residence near 79th Street and Lexington Avenue for an ongoing narcotics investigation.
KETV.com
One person arrested for robbery at a Family Dollar in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly robbing a Family Dollar on Wednesday night, according to Omaha police. Around 9:40 p.m., officers responded to the store, located near Ames Avenue and Fontenelle Boulevard, for reports of a robbery, according to authorities. According to Omaha police, employees...
klin.com
Teenage Girl Arrested For Auto Theft
An arrest is made in the theft of a vehicle just after 10 a.m. Tuesday morning. Lincoln Police were called to the NP Mart at 28th and O Street. A 55 year old man told officers he parked his 2015 Kia Sedona in the lot and went into the store. He said the vehicle was left unlocked and the keys were in the ignition.
KETV.com
State troopers arrest Fremont man after two pursuits, car crash
LINCOLN, Neb. — Seward County deputies found themselves in two high-speed pursuits Monday night. Around 7:57 p.m., the Seward County Sheriff's Office says a deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle headed westbound on Interstate 80 near Goehner. The vehicle fled at a high rate...
1 dead in 3-vehicle crash in Cuming County
One driver was killed following a three car collision near Beemer, Nebraska.
WOWT
BREAKING: Four found dead in Laurel, Nebraska after two house fires
New information Wednesday on what finally led investigators to make an arrest for an Omaha murder. Omaha nonprofits are working on the ground to increase voter engagement. Fire & Drought: Nebraska cattlemen help with disaster relief. Updated: 8 hours ago. They're making great progress with a wildfire in the Nebraska...
