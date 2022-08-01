ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saunders County, NE

klin.com

Car-Dump Truck Crash Seriously Injures One Person In South Lincoln

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Wednesday morning crash that sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries. It happened near 38th and Saltillo Road around 7:20 a.m. Sergeant Mike Hipps tells KLIN News a westbound dump truck collided with an eastbound Honda Accord. “The driver...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

SUV slams into I-80 guard rail and lands on its side west of Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A day after local authorities responded to three crashes in rapid succession, another driver wrecked in Lancaster County. Emergency responders were called to I-80 between Emerald and Pleasant Dale just before 6 a.m. Thursday, right around the same time accidents began stacking up Wednesday. Channel...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

SCSO: One dead, several hurt in multi-vehicle crash on Sunday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One woman is dead and several other people were injured in a four-vehicle crash in northern Saunders County on Sunday afternoon. In a press release, the sheriff’s office says it happened just after 1:30 p.m. on Highway 77 between Highway 109 and the Platte River bridge.
LINCOLN, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Authorities release name of victim in fatal crash

Authorities have released the name of a man killed in a Friday night crash west of Beemer. Cuming County Sheriff Brad Boyum says 22-year-old Carlos Mora, of Wisner, died in the three-vehicle crash on Highway 275 late Friday. According to Boyum, a Chrysler driven by Mora was traveling east when...
BEEMER, NE
klkntv.com

Car lands on its roof after crashing in south Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A car is upside down in south Lincoln, after crashing Wednesday around 6:30 a.m. This happened near Highway 77 and West Denton Road. A Channel 8 crew spotted the driver walking around near the wreck, and he appears to be okay. Other drivers will want...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Driver nowhere to be found after car crashes into Lincoln creek

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Authorities are investigating after a car crashed into Salt Creek. Someone first spotted the wreck Wednesday a little after 6:30 a.m. This is located near 300 Old Cheney Road, around Wilderness Park. Lincoln Fire & Rescue tells Channel 8 there was no one inside when...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Pursuit leads to two-vehicle crash on O Street in west Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A pursuit led to a two-vehicle crash in west Lincoln on Monday, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 7:57 p.m., a Seward County deputy saw a Mercedes SUV driving at a high rate of speed on Interstate 80 near Goehner. The trooper tried to pull...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

NSP: Seward County deputies arrested Fremont man after two-vehicle crash

FREMONT, Neb. -- A Fremont man faces multiple charges following a two-vehicle wreck in the capital city. 27-year-old Marcus Vogt was arrested late Monday. Authorities said a Seward County Deputy initially saw Vogt speeding in a vehicle on westbound I-80. According to officials, Vogt fled a traffic stop, traveling at...
FREMONT, NE
KETV.com

One person seriously injured in Wednesday morning cutting

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police were called to investigate a cutting early Wednesday morning. Officers found the scene near 32nd and Frederick around 4:15 a.m. They had put crime tape up around the scene by the time a KETV NewsWatch 7 photographer arrived at the scene. Officials said one...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Crash near Fremont kills one, injures several others

SAUNDERS COUNTY, Neb. (KLKN) — The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a four-vehicle crash near Fremont that killed one woman and injured at least four others. Authorities say it happened around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday near Fremont on Highway 77 between Highway 109 and the Platte River...
FREMONT, NE
1011now.com

Police find hundreds of MDMA pills & other drugs inside northeast Lincoln home

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department found hundreds of MDMA pills, along with other drugs, inside a northeast Lincoln home. Around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, LPD said their Gang Unit and SWAT team served a search warrant at a residence near 79th Street and Lexington Avenue for an ongoing narcotics investigation.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

One person arrested for robbery at a Family Dollar in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly robbing a Family Dollar on Wednesday night, according to Omaha police. Around 9:40 p.m., officers responded to the store, located near Ames Avenue and Fontenelle Boulevard, for reports of a robbery, according to authorities. According to Omaha police, employees...
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

Teenage Girl Arrested For Auto Theft

An arrest is made in the theft of a vehicle just after 10 a.m. Tuesday morning. Lincoln Police were called to the NP Mart at 28th and O Street. A 55 year old man told officers he parked his 2015 Kia Sedona in the lot and went into the store. He said the vehicle was left unlocked and the keys were in the ignition.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

State troopers arrest Fremont man after two pursuits, car crash

LINCOLN, Neb. — Seward County deputies found themselves in two high-speed pursuits Monday night. Around 7:57 p.m., the Seward County Sheriff's Office says a deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle headed westbound on Interstate 80 near Goehner. The vehicle fled at a high rate...
SEWARD COUNTY, NE
WOWT

BREAKING: Four found dead in Laurel, Nebraska after two house fires

New information Wednesday on what finally led investigators to make an arrest for an Omaha murder. Omaha nonprofits are working on the ground to increase voter engagement. Fire & Drought: Nebraska cattlemen help with disaster relief. Updated: 8 hours ago. They're making great progress with a wildfire in the Nebraska...
LAUREL, NE

