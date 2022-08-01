Jerry Jones is up 1,934% on his Dallas Cowboys investment, according to latest valuations

www.wfaa.com
The most haunted hotel in Dallas- have you stayed there?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Texas Gov Abbott speaks to half empty room at CPAC todayAsh JurbergTexas State
"Globalists go to hell, I have come to Texas," says Hungarian PMAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Opinion: CPAC in Texas will influence whether Trump runs in 2024Ash JurbergDallas, TX
American Airlines Awards $300,000 in Scholarships to Children of EmployeesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
‘I’m Ready!’ Terrell Owens, Age 48, Offers to Sign with Cowboys
"If Tom Brady can do it, if they can marvel at (him) … I'm no different than Tom," Owens said of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, who turns 45 today.
Odell Beckham Jr.’s 8-word message to Dez Bryant advocating for a return to Cowboys
Dez Bryant last played in the NFL during the 2020 season for the Baltimore Ravens. However, it was not a very productive period of time for his career. He is however synonymous with the Dallas Cowboys organization. He spent the first eight years of his career there, making the Pro Bowl three times. Earlier this year in May, Bryant spoke to TMZ and shared his desire to come out of retirement and return to the Cowboys. Then on Monday, he posted a video of himself working out vigorously.
NBC Sports
Dan Quinn said he told Mike McCarthy he’d leave Cowboys “if it’s easier for me to go”
Dan Quinn was a candidate for several head coaching vacancies this offseason, but he announced he would be returning for a second season as the Cowboys defensive coordinator before all of those positions were filled. Quinn told Jori Epstein of USA Today that “there will be a time when I’m...
Cowboys BREAKING: Dallas Signing Pro Bowler Anthony Barr
Here inside The Star, sources have long acknowledged to us interest in Barr, and thinking that Barr qualifies as a Micah helper, or even as "Micah Lite.''
Cowboys Sign Anthony Barr: Contract Details Reveal A Bargain
Again, we know about Dallas here. But lose him to a rival? For Cowboys Nation, that would've been doubly painful.
This Mavericks-Nets Trade Sends Kyrie Irving To Dallas
The Brooklyn Nets roster could look a lot different heading into the 2022-23 NBA season than it did when they were eliminated from the postseason by the Boston Celtics. Kevin Durant’s trade request has dominated the headlines, but he is far from the only player that could be on the move.
Two Hogs and a UCA Bear Make NFL Debuts
Counting former Razorback Jeremiah Ledbetter, Arkansas had three defensive players on NFL field at same time Thursday night
BREAKING: Golden State Warriors Release New Uniforms
The Golden State Warriors have released their new Statement Edition jerseys for the 2022-23 season. This past season, the Warriors beat the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals.
Steve Sarkisian weighs in on freshman quarterback Maalik Murphy
Fall camp is officially underway in Austin for the Texas Longhorns, and so is their quarterback battle. The main competition for the QB1 spot will be between redshirt freshman Ohio State transfer Quinn Ewers and sophomore Hudson Card, but freshman Maalik Murphy is also in the mix, and head coach Steve Sarkisian spoke about him following yesterday’s practice.
CeeDee Lamb Sends Message to Young Cowboys WRs: 'Door's Open'
Following James Washington's foot injury, Lamb has high expectations for a young Dallas receiving corps.
Five Texas Players Part of College Football America All-Big 12 Team
The five Texas players made the publication’s Preseason Starting Lineup, its version of a preseason all-conference team.
