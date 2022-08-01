Manhattan Fun Fair And Bingo For Forget Me Not Animal Rescue

www.wjol.com
National Night Out Event Set For Tuesday, Aug. 2, At Monee Reservoir
Celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 2, with a meet-and-greet with area first responders, including the Monee, Crete and Forest Preserve District police departments and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources conservation police. The free, all-ages event will take place from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Forest Preserve...
Joliet Police Host National Night Out At Joliet Memorial Stadium
The Joliet Police Department hopes you join them on Tuesday, August 2nd for National Night Out at Busey Bank’s Joliet Memorial Stadium. Meet your Joliet Police Department officers, plus there will be Child Safety seat checks and giveaways from Target and Walgreens. There will be a children’s bike rodeo,...
“Drive For Ukraine” Billboard To Come To Chicago
(AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) A new billboard will soon be coming to Chicago. House of Ukraine, based in San Diego, has kicked off a national awareness campaign with billboards featuring Ukrainian President Vlodymyr Zelenskyy. The first billboard was unveiled Friday in San Diego, but Chicago, Cleveland, Philadelphia, New York, and Washington, D.C. are on the way. Through “Drive for Ukraine,” the House of Ukraine hopes to raise five-million dollars for Ukrainian humanitarian efforts.
Mega Millions Mega Winner Still Hasn’t Claimed $1.34B Jackpot
(AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File) Illinois Lottery officials say the winner of last week’s one-point-34 billion dollar jackpot has yet to come forward. They’re encouraging everyone to check their tickets to see if they’ve won. The ticket was sold at a Des Plaines gas station. But we may never know their name even when they do come forward. Illinois lottery winners of 250-thousand dollars or more can choose not to have their names revealed.
Faculty Union Awards $7,300 in Student Scholarships & Fall Semester Begins Aug. 22
The Joliet Junior College Faculty Union has awarded $7,300 in scholarships to local students. “As educators, we understand the value of life-long education, and we are pleased that we can assist students as they pursue their academic goals,” said Bob Marcink, JJC Faculty Union president. Scholarships ranged from $300...
PacSun Among Brands Added To Amazon Same-Day Delivery Service
(AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File) PacSun is among the brands being added to Amazon’s same-day delivery service in multiple cities, including Chicago. Health and wellness company GNC is among the other names that are also now a part of the service. They are available free to Prime members if they spend 25-dollars or more. A fee of two-99 will be applied if the total is under 25-dollars.
Minor Damage From Storms but a 13 year old girl in critical condition following lightening strike in Chicago.
The severe storms that were predicted for Wednesday didn’t materialize. Although some areas reported minor damage. Downed trees reported in the New Lenox area. Meanwhile, a 13-year-old girl is in the hospital after getting struck by lightning at the Garfield Park Conservatory. She was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. A series of severe thunderstorm warnings were issued yesterday afternoon as storms passed through the Chicago area.
Aurora Man Arrested For 2016 Homicide in Bolingbrook
Aaron Ortiz of Aurora arrested for Bolingbrook 2016 murder. An Aurora man has been arrested for 2016 homicide that occurred in Bolingbrook. On August 2nd, Will County State’s Attorney Jim Glasgow, issued a warrant for the arrest of 24-year old Aaron Ortiz, of the 800 block of Symphony Drive, Aurora.
Highland Park Shooting Suspect Pleads Not Guilty To Mass Shooting
The suspect accused of a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade north of Chicago is pleading not guilty to over 100 charges. Robert Crimo the Third appeared in court yesterday almost a month after the shooting that left seven dead and at least 30 others injured in Highland Park. Crimo is facing 117 felony charges and faces life in prison if convicted. His next court date is set for November 1st.
Father In Weekend I-90 Crash Dies
The father who was part of the fiery crash on Interstate 90 that killed his wife and four children has also died. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office made the announcement yesterday regarding Tom Dobosz. The accident happened at approximately 2:11 a.m. Sunday on the westbound Jane Addams Memorial Tollway. Dobosz’s wife, Lauren, was killed instantly, along side their four children. Another child, age 13, also died. She was a friend of the family.
Authorities Responding to Active Shooter in Morris
WJOL has learned that an Active Shooter Investigation is underway in the city of Morris. According to WCSJ Radio, Grundy County Sheriff Ken Briley has confirmed an active shooter investigation in the 400/500 block of Twilight Drive, which is south of I-80. Mike Lorber, a helicopter reporter for NBC5Chicago, is reporting that checkpoints are being set up at I-80 exit ramps.
NHRA Drag Racing Returns To Route 66 Raceway
Route 66 Raceway Joliet photo credit/Alex Guglielmucci. The first professional racing event to take place at Route 66 Raceway in Joliet since 2019 will happen this weekend August 5th through the 7th. The NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series. Alan Reinhart, legendary NHRA track announcer says this could signal more racing for Joliet. The NHRA race’s highest series, the Camping World Top Fuel Series could make a return as early as next year.
Stabbing Victim Gets Help From Gas Station Employee
Joliet Police are investigating a stabbing in the city on Monday night. It was at 7:46 pm that Joliet Police were called to the Murphy Express gas station (2504 Jefferson Street) for a stabbing victim. Authorities tell WJOL that a 59-year-old male entered the gas station and told an employee that he had been stabbed in the chest. The Joliet Fire Department transported the victim to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center, where he remains in critical but stable condition.
Chicago Crash Leaves Illinois State Trooper Injured On Kennedy Expressway
File- (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File) An Illinois State trooper is hurt after his squad car was struck by another vehicle on the Kenndey Expressway near O’Hare Airport. Authorities say the trooper was pulled over on the shoulder early this morning while investigating a traffic incident. A jeep then struck his squad car just east of Cumberland Avenue. The trooper and the driver of the Jeep were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
Will County State’s Attorney Approves Charges Against Woman For Stabbing a Bolingbrook Man
A Bolingbrook woman has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after stabbing a 25-year-old man in a domestic dispute. Twenty-nine year old As’Jaica L. Murry was transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility on Tuesday. It was on August 1st that Bolingbrook police officers were dispatched to the 300...
Illinois State Police Make Arrest for Unlawful use of a weapon by a Felon
The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Violent Crimes Unit (VCU) Zone 1 Agents arrested Anthony Bland, a 33-year old male of Chicago, IL for Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon (Class 2 Felony) and Reckless Discharge of a Firearm (Class 4 Felony). On August...
Will County Achieves Energy Efficiency Recognition from U.S. Department of Energy
County Executive Bertino-Tarrant joins Resource, Recovery and Energy Division staff with the “Goal Achiever” award from the U.S. Department of Energy. From left to right: Senior Energy and Conservation Specialist Christina Snitko, Energy and Conservation Specialist Briana Moore, Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant. The U.S. Department of Energy...
