Manhattan Fun Fair And Bingo For Forget Me Not Animal Rescue

(AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File) Illinois Lottery officials say the winner of last week’s one-point-34 billion dollar jackpot has yet to come forward. They’re encouraging everyone to check their tickets to see if they’ve won. The ticket was sold at a Des Plaines gas station. But we may never know their name even when they do come forward. Illinois lottery winners of 250-thousand dollars or more can choose not to have their names revealed.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO