Lynda Jo Ivey, 75, of Clinton
Lynda Jo Ivey, 75, of Clinton went home to be with her heavenly father on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at her residence with her loving family by her side. She was a longtime and devoted member of Black Oak Baptist Church where she was a Sunday school teacher, sang in the choir, helped with vacation bible school, and Women of Missions. She also attended Kenneth Ivey Evangelistic Center. She had many creative outlets including gardening, crocheting, crafts, her artwork especially painting, and an avid fisherman. Lynda’s life was defined by her faith in her Lord and Savior, her love for her family, her gracious outlook on life and empathy for others. She is preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Linnea Doherty and her first husband, Eddie West.
John Lewis Smith, 75, of Oak Ridge
John Lewis Smith, 75, of Oak Ridge, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and Faith Promise Church. John was a veteran and Sgt. of the United States Army and served for 24 years. Throughout his life he loved drawing and wood working. He is preceded in death by his brothers, Leroy and Ernest Smith.
Katha Elizabeth Parks, 73, of Clinton
On Tuesday, August 2, 2022 Katha Elizabeth Parks of Clinton, TN passed away at the age of 73. Katha accepted the Lord as her Savior on April 22, 2012. She loved the Lord and she loved her family. She is preceded in death by her mother, Cleta Reynolds and her father, James Perry, three sisters and two brothers.
Wayne Edward Ellis, age 61
Wayne Edward Ellis, age 61, went to be with Jesus on July 29, 2022. He was born May 30, 1961 and was a lifelong resident of Clinton. He had a passion for restoring vehicles and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He is preceded in death by his father, William “Bill” Ellis; grandparents, Gene and Flossie Ellis, and Jim and Edna Webber.
Linda Lou (Lowe) Aslinger, 79
Linda Lou (Lowe) Aslinger age 79 passed away on July 5, 2022, at her home with her friends. Linda was a member of the LDS church. Linda loved life and enjoyed when people would come to see her. Linda was preceded in death by her parents Don and Madie Jo...
Dorothy E. Smith, 90, of Heiskell
Dorothy E. Smith, 90, of Heiskell passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022. Dorothy was born March 16, 1932, to the late Henry and Grace Ezell and attended Liberty Baptist Church. Throughout her life she loved taking pictures and was so proud of showing her pictures to her friends and family. She also loved the outdoors and her daily walks, talking on the phone, and riding bicycles. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Eldridge and second husband, Loren Smith.
Juanita Farmer
Juanita Farmer transported to her heavenly home on August 1, 2022. Born to Joe and Cleva Brock on September 15, 1927. She professed her Christian Faith and was baptized on October 10, 1938. She remained a life-long member of New Salem Baptist Church, where she served in many capacities as pianist, song leader, VBS director, WMU and youth director, and church historian. She was active in many community activities including Home Demonstration Club and Anderson County Fair.
LaFollette Council votes to have Wallen succeed Roehl
The LaFollette City Council voted Tuesday to appoint Police Captain Steve Wallen as the city’s next Chief of Police. Wallen will succeed the retiring Bill Roehl beginning on August 13th. Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is...
Tennis Court Dances in full swing in Oak Ridge
(Press release) Put on your dancing shoes, the Manhattan Project National Historical Park’s Tennis Court Dances are back! We will be hosting our monthly Tennis Court Dance on the third Thursday of the month. Located at the Jackson Square Tennis Courts in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. There are three more...
Rockwood announces inaugural ‘Rockin’ the Ramp’ Labor Day Sunday
The City of Rockwood has announced there will be a Labor Day Celebration on the city’s lakefront property on Sunday, September 4th beginning at 1 pm. The inaugural, and hopefully, annual event will be known as “Rockin the Ramp,” referring to the Dr. Tom Fuller Boat Ramp.
‘Jazz on the Hill’ returns Saturday at Green McAdoo
The Green McAdoo Cultural Organization will be hosting another edition of its “Jazz on the Hill” concert series this Saturday, August 6th on the grounds of the Green McAdoo Cultural Center and Museum in Clinton. Jeanine Fuller & The True Funk Souldiers will be performing from 7 to...
BBB to carry election returns LIVE
You can get live election results tonight at 8 pm by tuning in to our partners at BBB-TV, where Mike Brown and Angeleque Morin will bring you the results as they are released and break down the various races in both Anderson and Roane counties, as well as other races across the area and across the state.
Roane State student named to THEC
(Sen. Yager press release) Roane State Community College student and Spring City resident Andrew Kingsolver was recently appointed by Governor Bill Lee to serve as the student representative on the Tennessee Higher Education Commission (THEC), where he will be a voting member. He was appointed to the position following a competitive application process and will serve a one-year term which began July 1st.
Market Night set for August 13th
Historic Downtown Clinton’s next Market Night is scheduled for Saturday, August 13th! Vendors will line Market Street with all kinds of items. The brick-and-mortar shops will stay open late to show off the wide variety of unique finds you can only discover in Clinton. Historic Downtown Clinton invites everyone...
Summer camp offered through Roane State helps students hone cybersecurity skills
It’s become a summertime event for young people intrigued by cybersecurity, and the third annual version of this activity proved as popular as its predecessors. Roane State Community College again teamed up with the educational outreach program at the Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge to offer the camps.
CCSO, TBI investigating after four found dead in apparent murder-suicide
Detectives with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and TBI agents are investigating what has been described by officials as an apparent murder-suicide after four bodies were found inside a home in LaFollette on Wednesday. The Sheriff’s Office says deputies performing a welfare check at a home on Log Home...
Parvovirus case forces AC Animal Shelter to close doors for two weeks
Officials with the Anderson County Animal Shelter announced on social media Monday that the facility will be closed to the public for the next two weeks due to a case of canine parvovirus. In the post, officials say that workers had “suspected that parvovirus had presented [during the] intake [of...
