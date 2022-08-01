Lynda Jo Ivey, 75, of Clinton went home to be with her heavenly father on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at her residence with her loving family by her side. She was a longtime and devoted member of Black Oak Baptist Church where she was a Sunday school teacher, sang in the choir, helped with vacation bible school, and Women of Missions. She also attended Kenneth Ivey Evangelistic Center. She had many creative outlets including gardening, crocheting, crafts, her artwork especially painting, and an avid fisherman. Lynda’s life was defined by her faith in her Lord and Savior, her love for her family, her gracious outlook on life and empathy for others. She is preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Linnea Doherty and her first husband, Eddie West.

CLINTON, TN ・ 23 HOURS AGO