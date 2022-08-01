ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola dentist accused of inappropriately touching patients arrested fourth time in two months

By NBC2 News
 3 days ago
PENSACOLA, Fla. [WNWO] — A Pensacola dentist accused of allegedly touching female patients inappropriately was arrested for the fourth time in a little over two months Friday.

Many female patients have come forward about Dr. Charles Samitoles and their experiences with him.

The Florida Department of Health recently filed an emergency order prohibiting Stamitoles “from practicing dentistry on female patients,” according to NBC News affiliate WNWO.

The 65-year-old dentist was arrested and booked into the Escambia County Jail Friday on a charge of battery.

On Friday, Samitoles was released on $25,000 bond.

