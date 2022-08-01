An inside look at the Orchestra Partners projects breathing new life into old buildings [VIDEO]

bhamnow.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sisters And Family Will Never Give Up Search For Missing Birmingham ManThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Alabama That You Might Not Know AboutAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Alabama State
Pro football leagues give HBCU players more opportunityThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Hero 10-year-old twins and friend save their dad with CPR they saw in the movie “The Sandlot”B.R. ShenoyMountain Brook, AL
Bham Now
7 weekend events including Art on the Rocks, August 5-7
It’s the first weekend in August and we are pumped! Why? Because there is an excellent list of events to check out around Birmingham. From Cinderella at Red Mountain Theatre to Art on the Rocks at the Birmingham Museum of Art, here’s what’s ahead, August 5-7. Bite-Sized...
Bham Now
City of Birmingham approves $13M capital projects, including fire stations and Rickwood Field
The Birmingham City Council approved an amended capital projects plan proposed by Mayor Randall Woodfin. Nearly $13 million plan will fund neighborhood street and sidewalk work, storm drainage projects and critical initiatives at facilities such as fire stations, parks, Rickwood Field and Vulcan Park and Museum. The funding for these capital projects was made possible by city bond refinancing.
Bham Now
Southtown Court demolition continues, construction expected to kick off before 2023
It’s been nearly eight months since the Housing Authority of the Birmingham District (HABD) began the demolition of Southtown Court in late 2021. Once the demolition process is complete, the site will be ready for redevelopment into a mixed-use, mixed income district with housing, office and commercial space, grocery stores and other neighborhood businesses.
Bham Now
NEW: $15M Marshall Steakhouse and Resort to expand into Birmingham on Hallmark Farms property
Award-winning Marshall Steakhouse and Resort (Marshall Steakhouse) is expanding into Birmingham on 95 acres of the “Hallmark Farms” property. Keep reading to find out what to expect in the new property. All about Hallmark Farms. Even if you’re not familiar with the history of Hallmark Farms, you’ve likely...
Bham Now
UPDATE: Homewood approves the new Shades Creek Greenway expansion
Runners, walkers, bikers and outdoor lovers, we have big news for you. A fan-fav trail of Homewood, Shades Creek Greenway, was just approved to be extended by 1.5 miles with a $7 million price tag. Keep reading to find out all the details. Phase two is official. Birmingham, get ready...
Bham Now
Georgia-based Wild Leap Brew Co. expands distribution to Birmingham
Wild Leap Brew Co.—a brewery and distillery based in LaGrange, Georgia—recently expanded its distribution to several Birmingham bars, retailers and restaurants. Keep reading to learn where you can find Wild Leap’s beers and ready-to-drink cocktails in The Magic City. About Wild Leap Brew Co. Wild Leap Brew...
Bham Now
9 of the tastiest breakfast burritos in Birmingham
Looking for yummy breakfast burritos in Birmingham? We’ve got you covered with some of the tastiest options ranging from taco trucks to breweries. Keep reading for the delish details, listed in no particular order. 1. Monday Night Brewing. According to national digital publication Far & Wide, Monday Night Social...
Bham Now
11 spots to grab a scrumptious chocolate chip cookie in Birmingham now
Whether you love ’em soft and warm or crispy and crumbly, Birmingham loves a good cookie. We polled our audience to find out where to find the best chocolate chip cookie in Birmingham. Hundreds responded. In no particular order, here are the top seven spots you voted for. 1....
Bham Now
Now the Weekend: concerts, waterslides and more [VIDEO]
We’ve made it to Thursday, Birmingham! It’s almost the weekend and week one of August is over and out. Don’t let the month slip away—follow along for all the fun events to make the most of this weekend. Music, art and more. Start the weekend with...
Bham Now
Your guide to Birmingham retailers offering fantastic trade programs
You’ve heard of recycling paper and aluminum cans, but did you know you can also recycle clothes? Several Birmingham retailers offer recycling programs to help the Earth one clothing item at a time. Read on to find out how you can help them in their mission by trading in your preloved items.
Bham Now
WBHM Junior Board Glass Design Contest
!The WBHM Junior Board needs you!! To commemorate its annual membership drive, they’re soliciting designs for a new pint glass. We’d like to invite all Birmingham artists to submit their best designs to commemorate their collaboration with Cahaba Brewing on the Hazy Heart of Alabama [Hazy IPA]. Designs should reflect how you “see” WBHM as the heart of Alabama. Just let your imagination soar! Submissions are accepted until Wednesday, August 17. Designs should be emailed to sabrina@wbhm.org, and you can click this link for submission guidelines: https://bit.ly/3d2ETfL.
Bham Now
2 Cajun Boys’ locations we’re saddened to say goodbye to + updates on Pelham’s location
Locations of the beloved Cajun Boys on Valleydale Road and in Chelsea are closing their doors. Don’t worry—the Pelham location is still open and according to the Shelby County Reporter, the Pelham restaurant will have a new menu and staff soon. Keep reading to get even fresher details.
Bham Now
Free Concert | Taylor Hollingsworth
Join us at Cahaba Brewing Company for some great [and free] live music!. We’ll have Taylor Hollingsworth live in the Taproom. This concert is FREE in partnership with the Birmingham Folk Festival. Set for Saturday, August 27, this free festival fosters a sense of community among Birminghamians by showcasing...
Bham Now
Birmingham receives $10.8M “Good Jobs Challenge” grant to build healthcare workforce
The City of Birmingham is receiving a $10.8 million “Good Jobs Challenge” grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA). The Magic City is one of only 32 cities nationwide to earn the award. Purpose of the Good Jobs Challenge. What is the purpose...
Bham Now
Vestavia Hills passes plan to create a “new gateway” on Montgomery Highway
The Vestavia Hills City Council passed a measure to purchase and demolish the former Days Inn and Bar 31 making way for plans to enhance the town’s “gateway” at the southern end of Montgomery Highway. The vote by the council was unanimous. Improving the South End of...
Bham Now
Get free school supplies at the 205 Magic City Back-to-School Bash on Aug. 7
Ready to head back to school? Brothers and Sisters Inquiring Change (B.A.S.I.C. Movement) and Clippers Barbershop are partnering together to put on the third annual 205 Magic City Back-to-School Bash on Sunday, August 7. Attendees can expect everything from ice cream, free school supplies and even free haircuts. Read on to get all the details.
Bham Now
Cahaba Chess Night
Join us for a night of beer and chess at Cahaba Brewing Company. Chess sets will be provided, but you’re welcome to bring your own. New to chess? No problem! We’ll have Chessmaster David Harris on-site to show you all the in’s and out’s of the game. Chess master? All skill levels are welcome! Come through for a casual and friendly game. **David Harris, Certified US Chess Coach Level II District Leader David taught chess at Woodlawn High School, Willowwood Recreational Center, and the Eastlake Library. He’s very passionate about the advantages chess can provide such as teaching problem-solving, conflict resolution, and strategic thinking. Through teaching chess, he has helped many young people to excel in math and give them the ability to develop great concentration skills prompting them to excel in their academic studies.
Bham Now
Princeton Baptist’s been delivering babies for 100 years: what maternity care is like there now
Princeton Baptist Medical Center is celebrating 100 years since it first opened its doors as Birmingham Baptist Hospital. They’ve been delivering babies since 1922 and have developed a reputation, along with Brookwood Baptist Health’s other hospitals, of being a great place to have a baby. I reached out to Dr. Jesanna Cooper and Nurse-Midwife Sheila Lopez of the Simon Williamson Clinic to find out what makes maternity care at Princeton Baptist unique in 2022. Here’s what I learned.
