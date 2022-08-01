ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
Reader's Digest

Is Styrofoam Recyclable?

How many times have you grabbed a cup of coffee, picked up takeout in a Styrofoam container or used a Styrofoam plate at a picnic, only to toss it in the trash a few hours later? Those who care about sustainable living may want to invest in a reusable coffee cup, start patronizing a sustainable fast food restaurant or learn how to recycle the right way, because not only is Styrofoam not generally recyclable, but it’s also bad for the environment.
VERMONT STATE
One Green Planet

TikTok Tip: Quick and Easy Sustainable Home Swaps For Everyone

Sustainable living can sometimes get complicated, and it can be easy to feel like you’re never doing enough. However, it’s important to keep in mind that small swaps can really make a big difference. This TikTok video offers a list of eco-friendly ideas that will hopefully inspire you to get creative and make some changes!
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
CNN

This company is turning heaps of plastic trash into construction building blocks

Imagine taking heaps and heaps of earth-polluting, unusable plastic waste and actually transforming it into something constructive?. Plastic pollution is a proliferating and increasingly overwhelming problem. By 2040, estimates indicate that as much as 710 million tons of solid plastic waste will clog up the earth’s ecosystem, in oceans, rivers and on land.
ENVIRONMENT
geekspin

Sprite is retiring its green plastic bottles, here’s why

Sprite is making a major change to its packaging. The Coca-Cola Company announced today that Sprite will no longer be sold in green plastic bottles, which have been a part of the soft drink’s brand identity for several decades. Coca-Cola said that the lemon and lime-flavored soda is shifting all of its PET (Polyethylene terephthalate) packaging from its signature green color to clear, starting August 1st, as part of the beverage company’s wider efforts to become more environmentally responsible.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Candles#Recycle#Vegan#Tiktoker
gardeningknowhow.com

Drought Tolerant Plants Make Gardening With Little Rain Easier

Summers here in North Carolina can get hot and humid, but that doesn’t mean it’s always wet. Oftentimes, the hit and miss evening showers we tend to get, if we’re lucky, go right around us, so unless I’m out there watering for about an hour or two each day, the ground will easily become bone dry – and sometimes it’s as hard as concrete even when I do. So when it’s hot and dry, I need plants that can take the heat and tolerate drought.
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Recycling
Mashed

Reddit Is In Shambles Over The Price Of Aldi Eggs

Reddit, aka the bathroom wall of the internet, is the place to complain about everything. While solidly half of it is complaints about the Trader Joe's item Reddit thinks is flavorless or ogling the unusual strawberry that left Reddit disturbed, sometimes the users hit on something a bit more serious: Lately even the graffiti-speckled proverbial halls of Reddit have turned to food inflation.
BUSINESS
Family Handyman

Should You Water Your Plants with a Banana Peel?

Bananas may be a nearly perfect food with their handy packaging and versatility, but they generate a lot of waste. More than one-third of a banana’s weight is in the peel. Wouldn’t it be great to get something beneficial out of it?. It’s not a far-fetched idea. Banana...
GARDENING
One Green Planet

Pollution From Tire Dust is a Massive Threat to Marine Life

Tire dust is becoming a massive threat to marine life as it washes from streets into streams, rivers, and oceans. Coho salmon returning from the Pacific Ocean to creeks and streams in Washington state have been dying in large numbers for decades, The Guardian reported. Scientists could not figure out what was causing the deaths. They noticed that it always happened after heavy rains. They tested for pesticides and ruled out disease, lack of oxygen, and chemicals but still nothing.
WASHINGTON STATE
Shelley Wenger

Tips for buying a new air conditioner

If your air conditioner is getting older and not working properly, it may be time to get a new one. You may have someone come out to look at it, only to realize that it will cost two or three thousand dollars to fix it and five thousand to replace it.
One Green Planet

Twin Cows Tabitha and Titus Worked Together to Escape Slaughter

Meet Tabitha and Titus! These twins were about to be sent to slaughter for the meat and dairy industry but instead took charge of their fate and worked together to escape. They have been attached by the hip ever since. Tabitha is the little girl with more white on her...
ANIMALS
akc.org

Can Dogs Eat Tuna?

Many dog foods contain fish because it is high in protein and omega-3 fatty acids. But can dogs eat tuna? The answer is no. You shouldn’t feed your canine companion the saltwater fish because it could lead to a number of different health problems. Can Dogs Eat Raw or...
ANIMALS
The Guardian

‘Walking’ forest of 1,000 trees transforms Dutch city​

It is less of a marathon and more of an amble. But then a “walking forest” of 1,000 trees was never going to move at speed. Since May, volunteers have been transporting the native trees planted in wooden containers along a 3.5km stretch through the centre of the northern Dutch city of Leeuwarden, giving people an opportunity to experience an alternative, greener future.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy