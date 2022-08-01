www.onegreenplanet.org
Related
Is Styrofoam Recyclable?
How many times have you grabbed a cup of coffee, picked up takeout in a Styrofoam container or used a Styrofoam plate at a picnic, only to toss it in the trash a few hours later? Those who care about sustainable living may want to invest in a reusable coffee cup, start patronizing a sustainable fast food restaurant or learn how to recycle the right way, because not only is Styrofoam not generally recyclable, but it’s also bad for the environment.
One Green Planet
TikTok Tip: Quick and Easy Sustainable Home Swaps For Everyone
Sustainable living can sometimes get complicated, and it can be easy to feel like you’re never doing enough. However, it’s important to keep in mind that small swaps can really make a big difference. This TikTok video offers a list of eco-friendly ideas that will hopefully inspire you to get creative and make some changes!
This company is turning heaps of plastic trash into construction building blocks
Imagine taking heaps and heaps of earth-polluting, unusable plastic waste and actually transforming it into something constructive?. Plastic pollution is a proliferating and increasingly overwhelming problem. By 2040, estimates indicate that as much as 710 million tons of solid plastic waste will clog up the earth’s ecosystem, in oceans, rivers and on land.
Sprite is retiring its green plastic bottles, here’s why
Sprite is making a major change to its packaging. The Coca-Cola Company announced today that Sprite will no longer be sold in green plastic bottles, which have been a part of the soft drink’s brand identity for several decades. Coca-Cola said that the lemon and lime-flavored soda is shifting all of its PET (Polyethylene terephthalate) packaging from its signature green color to clear, starting August 1st, as part of the beverage company’s wider efforts to become more environmentally responsible.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Vegetables You Can Grow In Containers
Want to start a garden but don't have a ton of space? Or maybe you rent, and don't have the option to create a permanent garden. If this is you, don't worry! You can still garden out of containers!
The Best Ways To Get Rid Of Pesky Tree Stumps
removing a tree requires more than just cutting it down. If you don't want it to grow back, you will also need to get rid of the pesky tree stump.
5 food containers you should never throw away, you can use them in every room
RECYCLING does more than just help the environment – reusing household items is a good way to save money and boost your budget. DIY experts said that keeping packaging from common grocery items is a great way to save money – and even the smallest bits can be useful around the house.
gardeningknowhow.com
Drought Tolerant Plants Make Gardening With Little Rain Easier
Summers here in North Carolina can get hot and humid, but that doesn’t mean it’s always wet. Oftentimes, the hit and miss evening showers we tend to get, if we’re lucky, go right around us, so unless I’m out there watering for about an hour or two each day, the ground will easily become bone dry – and sometimes it’s as hard as concrete even when I do. So when it’s hot and dry, I need plants that can take the heat and tolerate drought.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Best drought tolerant plants: 14 varieties that will survive a very dry spell
Drought tolerant plants like sea holly, lavender and Californian poppy will see that you enjoy a cool and colorful floral display, even during a heatwave. They save on water and are great for wildlife in south-facing gardens
8 weeding mistakes that make your garden high maintenance
Stop making these weeding mistakes and rethink your approach to weed control for a less stressful gardening experience
Reddit Is In Shambles Over The Price Of Aldi Eggs
Reddit, aka the bathroom wall of the internet, is the place to complain about everything. While solidly half of it is complaints about the Trader Joe's item Reddit thinks is flavorless or ogling the unusual strawberry that left Reddit disturbed, sometimes the users hit on something a bit more serious: Lately even the graffiti-speckled proverbial halls of Reddit have turned to food inflation.
Should You Water Your Plants with a Banana Peel?
Bananas may be a nearly perfect food with their handy packaging and versatility, but they generate a lot of waste. More than one-third of a banana’s weight is in the peel. Wouldn’t it be great to get something beneficial out of it?. It’s not a far-fetched idea. Banana...
One Green Planet
Pollution From Tire Dust is a Massive Threat to Marine Life
Tire dust is becoming a massive threat to marine life as it washes from streets into streams, rivers, and oceans. Coho salmon returning from the Pacific Ocean to creeks and streams in Washington state have been dying in large numbers for decades, The Guardian reported. Scientists could not figure out what was causing the deaths. They noticed that it always happened after heavy rains. They tested for pesticides and ruled out disease, lack of oxygen, and chemicals but still nothing.
Tips for buying a new air conditioner
If your air conditioner is getting older and not working properly, it may be time to get a new one. You may have someone come out to look at it, only to realize that it will cost two or three thousand dollars to fix it and five thousand to replace it.
One Green Planet
Twin Cows Tabitha and Titus Worked Together to Escape Slaughter
Meet Tabitha and Titus! These twins were about to be sent to slaughter for the meat and dairy industry but instead took charge of their fate and worked together to escape. They have been attached by the hip ever since. Tabitha is the little girl with more white on her...
15 Succulents To Enhance Your Drought-Friendly Lawn
When you live in an area that doesn't receive much rainfall, growing beautiful plants is a challenge. Consider planting some drought-friendly succulents.
Don’t throw away tissue boxes – they make the best kitchen storage & your plastic bags will never get out of control
IT’S never good to let things go to waste. Whether it’s food, clothing, or household products, it’s best to make the most use out of what we already have. According to Readers' Digest, there are a few things that most of us throw out prematurely when we could really be using them for so much more.
One Green Planet
Cow Refused to Be Taken to the Slaughterhouse. Now, She’s Enjoying Life in a Sanctuary!
Meet Miriam! She was saved about to be loaded up and taken to a slaughterhouse, but decided to change her fate!. Animal sellers had been running a meat CSA and weren’t able to load her up for slaughter. Miriam knew she was in danger and saved her own life.
akc.org
Can Dogs Eat Tuna?
Many dog foods contain fish because it is high in protein and omega-3 fatty acids. But can dogs eat tuna? The answer is no. You shouldn’t feed your canine companion the saltwater fish because it could lead to a number of different health problems. Can Dogs Eat Raw or...
‘Walking’ forest of 1,000 trees transforms Dutch city
It is less of a marathon and more of an amble. But then a “walking forest” of 1,000 trees was never going to move at speed. Since May, volunteers have been transporting the native trees planted in wooden containers along a 3.5km stretch through the centre of the northern Dutch city of Leeuwarden, giving people an opportunity to experience an alternative, greener future.
Comments / 0