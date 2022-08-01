Celebrities Mourn the Death of Star Trek's Nichelle Nichols

www.primetimer.com
Gregory Itzin, 24 and Star Trek Actor, Dies at 74
Gregory Itzin, best known for his role as the villainous President Charles Logan on 24, died Friday at the age of 74. Jon Cassar, a director and producer on 24, announced the actor's death on Twitter. "My friend Greg Itzin passed away today," wrote Cassar. "He was one of the...
The story behind 'TV's first interracial kiss' between 'Star Trek's' Nichelle Nichols and William Shatner
Show executives were allegedly concerned the kiss between Captain Kirk and Lieutenant Uhura would anger Southern TV stations, and tried to change the script.
Nichelle Nichols cause of death updates – Actress who played Uhura in Star Trek dies at 89, son reveals on social media
STAR Trek actress Nichelle Nichols passed away Saturday at the age of 89. Her son, Kyle Johnson, shared the tragic news in a statement on the actress's social media pages. "I regret to inform you that a great light in the firmament no longer shines for us as it has for so many years," he wrote.
William Shatner, George Takei Pay Tribute to Star Trek's Nichelle Nichols
Click here to read the full article. Nichelle Nichols‘ Star Trek costars are honoring their crewmate after the actress, who played Uhura on the original Trek series, passed away Sunday at the age of 89. William Shatner, who played Captain Kirk alongside Nichols on Star Trek, tweeted: “I am so sorry to hear about the passing of Nichelle. She was a beautiful woman & played an admirable character that did so much for redefining social issues both here in the US & throughout the world. I will certainly miss her. Sending my love and condolences to her family.” George Takei, who played...
Nichelle Nichols Dies: Lt. Nyota Uhura In ‘Star Trek’ Was 89
Click here to read the full article. Nichelle Nichols, who broke down barriers with her portrayal of translator and communications officer Lt. Nyota Uhura in the original Star Trek TV series and later in its film franchise, died Saturday night in Silver City, N.M. She was 89 years old. Nichols’ death was confirmed by Gilbert Bell, her talent manager and business partner of 15 years. Related Story George Takei, Celia Rose Gooding & William Shatner Among Stars Remembering Nichelle Nichols Related Story 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' & 'Star Trek: Lower Decks' Plot Crossover Episode – Comic-Con Related Story William Shatner, Kevin Smith And Legion M On...
Zoe Saldana Mourns Star Trek's Original Uhura Nichelle Nichols: She 'Helped So Many Others Prosper'
Zoe Saldana has paid tribute to late Star Trek star Nichelle Nichols, who personally paved the way for herself and many actresses of future generations. Two days after Nicholas died at the age of 89, Zaldana posted a memorial on her Instagram for the groundbreaker, who first played the role of Lieutenant Nyota Uhura in the '60s sci-fi TV series. In 2009, Saldana portrayed Uhura in a big-screen Star Trek reboot, and she's gone on to play the starship Enterprise communications officer in two follow-ups, with a fourth installment expected to come.
Nichelle Nichols' 'Star Trek' family praises 'unique artist who was ahead of her time'
George Takei, William Shatner, Zoe Saldana and other members of the 'Star Trek' family mourned Nichelle Nichols, the series' original Lt. Uhura.
Paramount Announces Major "Star Trek" Crossover With Original Series "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" And "Star Trek: Lower Decks"
PARAMOUNT+ ANNOUNCES MAJOR “STAR TREK” CROSSOVER. WITH ORIGINAL SERIES “STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS”. The Epic Crossover Episode, Which Will Take Place in Season Two of. “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” Was Revealed During Today’s. “Star Trek” Universe Panel at San Diego Comic-Con July...
Zoe Saldana Mourns The Loss Of “True Star” Nichelle Nichols
Click here to read the full article. Zoe Saldana is mourning the loss of Nichelle Nichols following her death on Saturday at the age of 89. Nichols portrayed Nyota Uhuru in the original Star Trek series and its film sequels, a character Saldana would also bring to life in the 2009 film Star Trek and its two sequels. “We have lost a true star- a unique artist who was ahead of her time always,” Saldana captioned a photo of Nichols via Instagram on Monday. “She’s an icon, an activist and most importantly an amazing woman- who blazed a trail that has shown...
Nichelle Nichols death: Pioneering Star Trek actor dies, aged 89
Nichelle Nichols, the Star Trek actor whose role as an on-screen lieutenant on the bridge of a starship was a groundbreaking example of representation for Black Americans in Hollywood, died on Saturday (30 July). She was 89.Her death was confirmed on Instagram on Sunday (31 July) by the actor’s son Kyle Johnson. “Last night, my mother, Nichelle Nichols, succumbed to natural causes and passed away,” he wrote. “Her light however, like the ancient galaxies now being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy, learn from, and draw inspiration.”“Hers was a life well...
