Celebrities Mourn the Death of Star Trek's Nichelle Nichols

 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.primetimer.com

Primetimer

Gregory Itzin, 24 and Star Trek Actor, Dies at 74

Gregory Itzin, best known for his role as the villainous President Charles Logan on 24, died Friday at the age of 74. Jon Cassar, a director and producer on 24, announced the actor's death on Twitter. "My friend Greg Itzin passed away today," wrote Cassar. "He was one of the...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

William Shatner, George Takei Pay Tribute to Star Trek's Nichelle Nichols

Click here to read the full article. Nichelle Nichols‘ Star Trek costars are honoring their crewmate after the actress, who played Uhura on the original Trek series, passed away Sunday at the age of 89. William Shatner, who played Captain Kirk alongside Nichols on Star Trek, tweeted: “I am so sorry to hear about the passing of Nichelle. She was a beautiful woman & played an admirable character that did so much for redefining social issues both here in the US & throughout the world. I will certainly miss her. Sending my love and condolences to her family.” George Takei, who played...
CELEBRITIES
Nichelle Nichols
William Shatner
Stacey Abrams
Judith Resnik
Jason Alexander
George Takei
Guion Bluford
Jj Abrams
J.j. Abrams
Deadline

Nichelle Nichols Dies: Lt. Nyota Uhura In ‘Star Trek’ Was 89

Click here to read the full article. Nichelle Nichols, who broke down barriers with her portrayal of translator and communications officer Lt. Nyota Uhura in the original Star Trek TV series and later in its film franchise, died Saturday night in Silver City, N.M. She was 89 years old. Nichols’ death was confirmed by Gilbert Bell, her talent manager and business partner of 15 years. Related Story George Takei, Celia Rose Gooding & William Shatner Among Stars Remembering Nichelle Nichols Related Story 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' & 'Star Trek: Lower Decks' Plot Crossover Episode – Comic-Con Related Story William Shatner, Kevin Smith And Legion M On...
geekspin

Why Bruce Horak left Star Trek Strange New Worlds

Bruce Horak left Star Trek Strange New Worlds after his character was killed off in the penultimate episode of the show’s freshman run. But was the actor’s short stay in the new series part of the original plan?. Why did Bruce Horak, who plays Hemmer, leave Star Trek...
Primetimer

Mary Alice, Emmy-Winning A Different World Star, Dies

Beloved actress Mary Alice, known for her roles in film, television, and on Broadway, has died. She was in her 80s. Alice played Leticia "Lettie" Bostic on A Different World, the popular Cosby Show spinoff. Her other television roles included Oz, Law and Order, and NBC's I'll Fly Away, for which she received an Emmy.
People

Zoe Saldana Mourns Star Trek's Original Uhura Nichelle Nichols: She 'Helped So Many Others Prosper'

Zoe Saldana has paid tribute to late Star Trek star Nichelle Nichols, who personally paved the way for herself and many actresses of future generations. Two days after Nicholas died at the age of 89, Zaldana posted a memorial on her Instagram for the groundbreaker, who first played the role of Lieutenant Nyota Uhura in the '60s sci-fi TV series. In 2009, Saldana portrayed Uhura in a big-screen Star Trek reboot, and she's gone on to play the starship Enterprise communications officer in two follow-ups, with a fourth installment expected to come.
Deadline

Zoe Saldana Mourns The Loss Of “True Star” Nichelle Nichols

Click here to read the full article. Zoe Saldana is mourning the loss of Nichelle Nichols following her death on Saturday at the age of 89. Nichols portrayed Nyota Uhuru in the original Star Trek series and its film sequels, a character Saldana would also bring to life in the 2009 film Star Trek and its two sequels. “We have lost a true star- a unique artist who was ahead of her time always,” Saldana captioned a photo of Nichols via Instagram on Monday. “She’s an icon, an activist and most importantly an amazing woman- who blazed a trail that has shown...
The Independent

Nichelle Nichols death: Pioneering Star Trek actor dies, aged 89

Nichelle Nichols, the Star Trek actor whose role as an on-screen lieutenant on the bridge of a starship was a groundbreaking example of representation for Black Americans in Hollywood, died on Saturday (30 July). She was 89.Her death was confirmed on Instagram on Sunday (31 July) by the actor’s son Kyle Johnson. “Last night, my mother, Nichelle Nichols, succumbed to natural causes and passed away,” he wrote. “Her light however, like the ancient galaxies now being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy, learn from, and draw inspiration.”“Hers was a life well...
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Star to Appear in ‘Road House’ Reboot

The remake of the Patrick Swayze film Road House is officially a go thanks to Amazon’s Prime Video. Producers cast Jake Gyllenhaal in the Dirty Dancing icon’s famous role which has fans of the original film fired up. However, in addition to dynamic cast members not including Gyllenhaal (like No Time to Die‘s Billy Magnussen and A League of Their Own’s Gbemisola Ikumelo), the film remake will also feature a recent NCIS guest star.
ComicBook

Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Teases New Enterprise in Season 3

Star Trek fans may finally see the next Enterprise after the Enterprise-E when Star Trek: Picard's third and final season debuts in 2023. At San Diego Comic-Con, Paramount+ released a teaser for Star Trek: Picard Season 3. The teaser offered the first look at the returning Star Trek: The Next Generation stars and revealed Seven of Nine's new role in Starfleet. Star Patrick Stewart and Gates McFadden were on hand to talk about Star Trek: Picard and the Next Generation reunion. During the panel, Stewart mentioned returning to the Enterprise, leading some to believe that either the Enterprise-D or Enterprise-E would appear in Picard's final season.
Primetimer

Elisabeth Hasselbeck Is Returning to The View as a Guest Co-Host

Elisabeth Hasselbeck is returning to The View — this time as a guest co-host. Hasselbeck will serve as a guest co-host on Wednesday, August 3, the final week of Season 25. She revealed the news exclusively to People Thursday morning, saying, "It will be an honor to cohost The View, share our bestselling children's book, 'Flashlight Night,' and as always tackle hot topics!"
