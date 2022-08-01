Celebrities Mourn the Death of Star Trek's Nichelle Nichols

Star Trek fans may finally see the next Enterprise after the Enterprise-E when Star Trek: Picard's third and final season debuts in 2023. At San Diego Comic-Con, Paramount+ released a teaser for Star Trek: Picard Season 3. The teaser offered the first look at the returning Star Trek: The Next Generation stars and revealed Seven of Nine's new role in Starfleet. Star Patrick Stewart and Gates McFadden were on hand to talk about Star Trek: Picard and the Next Generation reunion. During the panel, Stewart mentioned returning to the Enterprise, leading some to believe that either the Enterprise-D or Enterprise-E would appear in Picard's final season.

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO