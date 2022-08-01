Former Clear Creek Amana Softball coach charged with sexual abuse of student 15 years ago

www.kcrg.com
Cedar Rapids Police confirm robbery at Blairs Forest Plaza
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 1:11 pm Thursday, Cedar Rapids Police say the Check into Cash financial institution on the 5400 block of Blairs Forest Way NE was robbed. Details are sparse at this time, but officials say the investigation is ongoing.
Iowa City firefighter files discrimination lawsuit against City
AARP partnered with the city's Parks and Recreation department to bring in the exercise equipment. Cyber security expert breaks down districts' next steps after ransomware attack. Updated: 7 hours ago. Two Cedar Rapids-area school districts have become victims of cyber attacks in the last month. Two arrested in Palo death.
Autopsies reveal family members were stabbed, shot, strangled at Maquoketa Caves State Park
ANKENY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation revealed the cause of death for the victims in the triple homicide that happened at Maquoketa Caves State Park last month. According to the autopsy, Tyler Schmidt, 42, died from a gunshot wound and multiple stab wounds; Sarah Schmidt, 42,...
Two arrested in connection to death of Palo woman
PALO, Iowa (KCRG) - Authorities said they arrested two people in connection to the death of Palo woman, who was found dead after a welfare check on a home on July 15. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation arrested Samantha Bevans, 34, of Palo on Wednesday, and Tacoa Talley, 38, of North Liberty, on Thursday.
Celebration of life for three fatally shot at Maquoketa Caves State Park
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday evening was the Celebration of Life for Tyler, Sarah, and Lula Schmidt. The three family members were shot and killed in their tent at the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground on July 22. 9-year-old Arlo Schmidt was also camping with his family. He survived.
Road Rage incident on I-380 leads to multiple attempted murder charges
Cedar Rapids Library to open cooling center after fire closes library. With warm weather in the forecast within the next week, the Cedar Rapids Library is partnering with Waypoint to open a cooling center as well as make computers available. University of Iowa law professor testifies at Senate hearing for...
Shots fired damage at UnityPoint Work Well Clinic
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Wednesday evening at approximately 8:20 pm, the St. Luke’s Therapy Plus and Work Well Clinic at 830 1st Avenue SE sustained broken windows and doors as a result of gunshots fired at the building. No one inside the building was injured. Work Well and...
Celebration of Life Tuesday evening to honor three family members killed at Maquoketa Caves
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - A community will gather Tuesday evening to mourn the loss of three family members tragically killed while camping. A man shot and killed Tyler, Sarah and their six year old daughter Lula Schmidt at Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground on Friday, July 22nd. Their nine year old son Arlo escaped and survived.
Two dead in Dubuque County crash
Starting Thursday, a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial will open for people in Tama County to see. A Cedar Rapids woman won a $300,000 lottery prize this week. Iowa church sends volunteers to help with Kentucky flood recovery. Updated: 5 hours ago. An Iowa church is helping with relief...
Shots fired in road rage incident on I-380; suspect charged with four counts of attempted murder
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 2:10 pm, Cedar Rapids Police were dispatched for a report of a road rage incident occurring southbound on I-380 in the area of Center Point Road NE and 32nd Street NE. The caller reported that the passenger of one of the vehicles brandished a firearm during the incident.
Two arrested in Palo death
The national non-profit animal welfare organization, 'Bailing out Benji,' compiled all the violations cited by USDA inspectors. AARP partnered with the city's Parks and Recreation department to bring in the exercise equipment. Cyber security expert breaks down districts' next steps after ransomware attack. Updated: 5 hours ago. Two Cedar Rapids-area...
Portion of A Ave NE in Cedar Rapids to close for approximately 6 months
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Beginning Monday, August 8th, A Avenue NE between 10th Street and 11th Street will be closed for skywalk construction. Officials say a detour will be posted and work is expected to take roughly six months. UnityPoint confirms the construction closure is to replace the skywalk...
Racial slur prompts calls to remove chair of Iowa City’s commission focused on racial justice
Iowa City City Council votes to table decision to remove chair of Truth and Reconciliation Commission. The Iowa City City Council voted on Thursday to table a decision about whether to remove the chair of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. Autopsies reveal new details in triple homicide at Maquoketa Caves...
Fire at Hanna Park in Marion under investigation
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Wednesday at approximately 4:01 pm, Marion Fire Department responded to a report of smoke coming from a pavilion in Hanna Park. Crews found heavy smoke coming from the restrooms upon arrival. Responders quickly got the fire under control. The pavilion sustained moderate damage to the...
Johnson County first responders to use ‘Project Lifesaver’ program to help reunite families with lost loved ones
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Emergency Management Agency in Johnson County has a new tool that aims to find missing people who are especially vulnerable. Project Lifesaver is a service that locates those with Alzheimer’s, autism, dementia, and other cognitive conditions. A silent radio frequency is sent out through a wrist or ankle band and connects to a tracking device similar to GPS. It allows first responders to know how close or far away an individual wearing the transmitter is based on how loud or soft the tracking device is beeping.
Cedar Rapids Sizzlers named National Granny Basketball champions
KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Sizzlers took home the championship for Granny Basketball after winning all six of their games during the league’s national tournament held back on July 30th and 31st. “I am so happy, so proud, and so honored to be part of a...
Cedar Rapids library to reopen by September after fire forces closure
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Staff with the Cedar Rapids Downtown Public Library say the building is expected to reopen by September. It comes after a fire forced the building’s closure last week. Firefighters said the fire started in a light fixture above the commons of the library. The sprinkler systems activated, and the fire was quickly extinguished.
Cedar Rapids Library to open cooling center after fire closes library
University of Iowa law professor testifies at Senate hearing for Electoral Count Act. Changes were proposed after the January 6th riot, where people disrupted the certification of the 2020 presidential election. Number of abortions in Iowa fall over last year. Updated: 5 hours ago. After two years of increases in...
Keystone city council to meet about county dangerous animal ordinance
KEYSTONE, Iowa (KCRG) - Keystone’s City Council is expected to discuss Benton County’s “Dangerous Animal” ordinance at a meeting on Thursday. The ordinance bans residents from having pit bulls, or animals that look like pit bulls. Ten families in Keystone were told they had to get...
Crews rescue RV park residents during flash flooding in Jefferson County
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan has infuriated China, which has retaliated with military force. UnityPoint Des Moines closes 50 beds amid declining COVID-19 hospitalizations. Updated: 5 hours ago. UnityPoint Des Moines said it has closed about 40-50 beds, out of 650 it has, in response to decreased...
