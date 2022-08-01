Former Clear Creek Amana Softball coach charged with sexual abuse of student 15 years ago

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Emergency Management Agency in Johnson County has a new tool that aims to find missing people who are especially vulnerable. Project Lifesaver is a service that locates those with Alzheimer’s, autism, dementia, and other cognitive conditions. A silent radio frequency is sent out through a wrist or ankle band and connects to a tracking device similar to GPS. It allows first responders to know how close or far away an individual wearing the transmitter is based on how loud or soft the tracking device is beeping.

JOHNSON COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO