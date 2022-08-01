ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tiffin, IA

Former Clear Creek Amana Softball coach charged with sexual abuse of student 15 years ago

By Adam Carros
KCRG.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.kcrg.com

Comments / 0

Related
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids Police confirm robbery at Blairs Forest Plaza

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 1:11 pm Thursday, Cedar Rapids Police say the Check into Cash financial institution on the 5400 block of Blairs Forest Way NE was robbed. Details are sparse at this time, but officials say the investigation is ongoing.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa City firefighter files discrimination lawsuit against City

AARP partnered with the city's Parks and Recreation department to bring in the exercise equipment. Cyber security expert breaks down districts' next steps after ransomware attack. Updated: 7 hours ago. Two Cedar Rapids-area school districts have become victims of cyber attacks in the last month. Two arrested in Palo death.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Two arrested in connection to death of Palo woman

PALO, Iowa (KCRG) - Authorities said they arrested two people in connection to the death of Palo woman, who was found dead after a welfare check on a home on July 15. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation arrested Samantha Bevans, 34, of Palo on Wednesday, and Tacoa Talley, 38, of North Liberty, on Thursday.
PALO, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tiffin, IA
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Solon, IA
Tiffin, IA
Crime & Safety
KCRG.com

Shots fired damage at UnityPoint Work Well Clinic

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Wednesday evening at approximately 8:20 pm, the St. Luke’s Therapy Plus and Work Well Clinic at 830 1st Avenue SE sustained broken windows and doors as a result of gunshots fired at the building. No one inside the building was injured. Work Well and...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Solon
KCRG.com

Two dead in Dubuque County crash

Starting Thursday, a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial will open for people in Tama County to see. A Cedar Rapids woman won a $300,000 lottery prize this week. Iowa church sends volunteers to help with Kentucky flood recovery. Updated: 5 hours ago. An Iowa church is helping with relief...
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Two arrested in Palo death

The national non-profit animal welfare organization, 'Bailing out Benji,' compiled all the violations cited by USDA inspectors. AARP partnered with the city's Parks and Recreation department to bring in the exercise equipment. Cyber security expert breaks down districts' next steps after ransomware attack. Updated: 5 hours ago. Two Cedar Rapids-area...
PALO, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Violent Crime#Creek Amana Softball
KCRG.com

Fire at Hanna Park in Marion under investigation

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Wednesday at approximately 4:01 pm, Marion Fire Department responded to a report of smoke coming from a pavilion in Hanna Park. Crews found heavy smoke coming from the restrooms upon arrival. Responders quickly got the fire under control. The pavilion sustained moderate damage to the...
MARION, IA
KCRG.com

Johnson County first responders to use ‘Project Lifesaver’ program to help reunite families with lost loved ones

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Emergency Management Agency in Johnson County has a new tool that aims to find missing people who are especially vulnerable. Project Lifesaver is a service that locates those with Alzheimer’s, autism, dementia, and other cognitive conditions. A silent radio frequency is sent out through a wrist or ankle band and connects to a tracking device similar to GPS. It allows first responders to know how close or far away an individual wearing the transmitter is based on how loud or soft the tracking device is beeping.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids library to reopen by September after fire forces closure

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Staff with the Cedar Rapids Downtown Public Library say the building is expected to reopen by September. It comes after a fire forced the building’s closure last week. Firefighters said the fire started in a light fixture above the commons of the library. The sprinkler systems activated, and the fire was quickly extinguished.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids Library to open cooling center after fire closes library

University of Iowa law professor testifies at Senate hearing for Electoral Count Act. Changes were proposed after the January 6th riot, where people disrupted the certification of the 2020 presidential election. Number of abortions in Iowa fall over last year. Updated: 5 hours ago. After two years of increases in...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Keystone city council to meet about county dangerous animal ordinance

KEYSTONE, Iowa (KCRG) - Keystone’s City Council is expected to discuss Benton County’s “Dangerous Animal” ordinance at a meeting on Thursday. The ordinance bans residents from having pit bulls, or animals that look like pit bulls. Ten families in Keystone were told they had to get...
KEYSTONE, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy