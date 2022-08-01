Single-vehicle crash claims the life of a Troy man

The Enterprise Police Department 911 received a report of an individual with a gunshot wound at a residence in the 600 block of Tartan Pines in Enterprise at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2. Responding officers located an unresponsive juvenile male inside the residence who was pronounced deceased at the scene. EPD Detectives are actively investigating this shooting as a homicide and no further information will be released at this time.

ENTERPRISE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO