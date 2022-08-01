ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, AL

Single-vehicle crash claims the life of a Troy man

By Josh Boutwell
Troy Messenger
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.troymessenger.com

Comments / 0

Related
wdhn.com

UPDATE: Car crash in Geneva Co. kills one, injuries others

GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — The victim in the deadly Geneva car crash has been identified. Geneva County Coroner, Donny Adkinson confirmed to WDHN that Ronald David Thompson, 60, of Westville, FL, was pronounced dead on the scene. UPDATE:. GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — Highway 27 in Geneva County is now...
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Houston County deputy terminated after Coffee County DUI arrest

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza terminated a deputy after learning of his DUI arrest. Alvah Carlson, 38, was charged Wednesday night in Elba. “I’m not going to tolerate (this behavior),” Valenza said of the matter. “You can’t fix stupid.”. The sheriff...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

DEADLY CRASH: Troy man killed in Pike Co.

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A Troy man was killed in a Sunday night car crash in Pike County. Officials responded to the scene that happened on Highway 87, around five miles south of Troy. The single-vehicle crash happened around 10:30 p.m. when Jessie L. Dixon Jr., 61, left...
TROY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pike County, AL
Crime & Safety
County
Pike County, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Accidents
State
Alabama State
City
Troy, AL
Troy, AL
Crime & Safety
alabamanews.net

Montgomery Police Involved in Pursuit that Leads to Crash

Montgomery police were involved in a chase that led to a wreck involving the suspect’s vehicle. Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman says at about 6PM tonight, the Special Operations Division tried to conduct a traffic stop in the area of Rice Street and May Street. Coleman says the driver...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

Alabama: Dothan attorney charged with DUI

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan attorney has been charged with driving under the influence. Valerie Dawson Judah, 57, was arrested Tuesday night after Dothan police say an officer stopped her in the 2700 block of Ross Clark Circle because she was driving erratically. Judah faced another DUI charge in 2015. For that, she received […]
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Dothan attorney jailed on DUI charges for second time falls, injures herself

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Dothan attorney faces DUI charges for the second time in recent years. 57-year-old Valerie Dawson Judah was booked into the Dothan city jail Tuesday night. An officer stopped Judah in the 2700 block of Ross Clark Circle because she drove erratically, police said. As she was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Vehicle Crash#Mile Marker#Traffic Accident#Ford#Alea#Highway Patrol Division
wdhn.com

Victim identified in Enterprise shooting

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — The victim in Tuesday’s late morning shooting has been identified. Hadden Townsend, 16, of Enterprise was shot and killed by a gunshot wound to the head, according to officials. The Enterprise Police department is currently investigating the case as a homicide. Stay with WDHN...
ENTERPRISE, AL
WSFA

Hwy. 31 South in Autauga County reopens after crash

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Highway 31 South in Autauga County near St. Francis Place has reopened after a mid-morning crash, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Troopers said the two-vehicle crash happened around 10:10 a.m. Sunday. No further details surrounding the crash were released. Copyright 2022 WSFA 12...
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
atmorenews.com

Montgomery man flees, arrested for Spice

A Montgomery man was arrested here on felony drug possession charges after he led an Atmore Police Department narcotics investigator on a chase that ended with the discovery of an unspecified amount of synthetic marijuana (Spice) inside his vehicle. APD Sgt. Darrell McMann reported that the incident began around 3:50...
ATMORE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
southeastsun.com

Juvenile shot and killed at Tartan Pines, police respond to another shooting early Tuesday

The Enterprise Police Department 911 received a report of an individual with a gunshot wound at a residence in the 600 block of Tartan Pines in Enterprise at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2. Responding officers located an unresponsive juvenile male inside the residence who was pronounced deceased at the scene. EPD Detectives are actively investigating this shooting as a homicide and no further information will be released at this time.
ENTERPRISE, AL
wtvy.com

Juvenile found shot to death in Enterprise

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (Press Release) - Enteprise police are investigating the shooting death of a juvenile. First responders received a report of an individual with a gunshot wound at a residence in 600 Block of Tartan Pines Enterprise, AL around 10:30 a.m. Responding Officers located an unresponsive juvenile male inside the...
ENTERPRISE, AL
wdhn.com

Covington County residents react to helicopter crash

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WDHN) — Investigators are working diligently trying to figure out what caused a medical helicopter to crash early Friday afternoon. It was a normal day for Dewayne Robinson and Calvin Hasley just trying to get some yard work down until they saw something unusual that stopped them in their tracks.
COVINGTON COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Victim identified in Hartford death investigation

HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - The victim in a Hartford death investigation has now been identified. Geneva County Coroner Donny Adkinson tells News4 that the victim is 25-year-old, Angel Nicole Stout. Several law enforcement agencies are on the scene assisting with the investigation. This is a developing story and will be...
wdhn.com

UPDATE: Suspect being held for questioning in Hartford homicide investigation

HARTFORD, Ala. (WDHN) — This morning a male suspect is being held at the Geneva County Jail regarding a homicide investigation. Geneva County Chief Deputy Larry Staley confirmed to WDHN that the suspect is being held for questioning and more information may be released today by Hartford Police or the SBI.
WMBB

Investigators still searching for answers in double murder case

BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Holmes County investigators and Dothan police are still searching for answers to a double murder case. The victims were found Friday night, buried behind a home just outside of Bonifay. They believe one was killed in Florida, the other in Alabama. Bay County Sheriff’s Office cadaver dogs found Shauna Terry and […]
HOLMES COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy