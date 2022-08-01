Single-vehicle crash claims the life of a Troy man

www.troymessenger.com
UPDATE: Car crash in Geneva Co. kills one, injuries others
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — The victim in the deadly Geneva car crash has been identified. Geneva County Coroner, Donny Adkinson confirmed to WDHN that Ronald David Thompson, 60, of Westville, FL, was pronounced dead on the scene. UPDATE:. GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — Highway 27 in Geneva County is now...
At least one fatality, two injuries reported in head-on collision near Geneva
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - The victim has since been identified. GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - A fatality and at least two injuries from a head-on collision are being reported near Geneva. The collision occurred near S Riverview Street and E Westville Avenue on Highway 27 South. Multiple first responders have been...
Houston County deputy terminated after Coffee County DUI arrest
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza terminated a deputy after learning of his DUI arrest. Alvah Carlson, 38, was charged Wednesday night in Elba. “I’m not going to tolerate (this behavior),” Valenza said of the matter. “You can’t fix stupid.”. The sheriff...
DEADLY CRASH: Troy man killed in Pike Co.
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A Troy man was killed in a Sunday night car crash in Pike County. Officials responded to the scene that happened on Highway 87, around five miles south of Troy. The single-vehicle crash happened around 10:30 p.m. when Jessie L. Dixon Jr., 61, left...
Montgomery Police Involved in Pursuit that Leads to Crash
Montgomery police were involved in a chase that led to a wreck involving the suspect’s vehicle. Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman says at about 6PM tonight, the Special Operations Division tried to conduct a traffic stop in the area of Rice Street and May Street. Coleman says the driver...
Alabama: Dothan attorney charged with DUI
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan attorney has been charged with driving under the influence. Valerie Dawson Judah, 57, was arrested Tuesday night after Dothan police say an officer stopped her in the 2700 block of Ross Clark Circle because she was driving erratically. Judah faced another DUI charge in 2015. For that, she received […]
Elmore County Sheriff’s Office ‘inundated’ with reports of scams
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Officials with the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office says the agency has become “inundated” with an increase in the number of identity thefts and scams. Authorities said while victims of scam generally age 55 and up, the department has recently seen an uptick...
Dothan attorney jailed on DUI charges for second time falls, injures herself
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Dothan attorney faces DUI charges for the second time in recent years. 57-year-old Valerie Dawson Judah was booked into the Dothan city jail Tuesday night. An officer stopped Judah in the 2700 block of Ross Clark Circle because she drove erratically, police said. As she was...
Victim identified in Enterprise shooting
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — The victim in Tuesday’s late morning shooting has been identified. Hadden Townsend, 16, of Enterprise was shot and killed by a gunshot wound to the head, according to officials. The Enterprise Police department is currently investigating the case as a homicide. Stay with WDHN...
Hwy. 31 South in Autauga County reopens after crash
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Highway 31 South in Autauga County near St. Francis Place has reopened after a mid-morning crash, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Troopers said the two-vehicle crash happened around 10:10 a.m. Sunday. No further details surrounding the crash were released. Copyright 2022 WSFA 12...
Montgomery man flees, arrested for Spice
A Montgomery man was arrested here on felony drug possession charges after he led an Atmore Police Department narcotics investigator on a chase that ended with the discovery of an unspecified amount of synthetic marijuana (Spice) inside his vehicle. APD Sgt. Darrell McMann reported that the incident began around 3:50...
14-year-old girl charged in shooting death of teen boy in south Alabama
A 14-year-old girl has been charged in the shooting death of a male teen in south Alabama. The girl is charged with manslaughter in the Tuesday death of a 16-year-old boy. The names of the suspect and victim have not been released. Enterprise police responded about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday to...
Juvenile shot and killed at Tartan Pines, police respond to another shooting early Tuesday
The Enterprise Police Department 911 received a report of an individual with a gunshot wound at a residence in the 600 block of Tartan Pines in Enterprise at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2. Responding officers located an unresponsive juvenile male inside the residence who was pronounced deceased at the scene. EPD Detectives are actively investigating this shooting as a homicide and no further information will be released at this time.
Woman kidnapped Tuesday in Montgomery found unharmed; suspect in custody
UPDATE: Saquan Edwards was captured about 11 a.m. around the area of Lagoon Park in Montgomery. Montgomery police and ALEA’s Aviation Unit made the arrest. The victim was also found unharmed, in Edward’s vehicle. EARLIER: A search is underway for a man sought in an early-morning kidnapping in...
Juvenile found shot to death in Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (Press Release) - Enteprise police are investigating the shooting death of a juvenile. First responders received a report of an individual with a gunshot wound at a residence in 600 Block of Tartan Pines Enterprise, AL around 10:30 a.m. Responding Officers located an unresponsive juvenile male inside the...
Covington County residents react to helicopter crash
ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WDHN) — Investigators are working diligently trying to figure out what caused a medical helicopter to crash early Friday afternoon. It was a normal day for Dewayne Robinson and Calvin Hasley just trying to get some yard work down until they saw something unusual that stopped them in their tracks.
Victim identified in Hartford death investigation
HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - The victim in a Hartford death investigation has now been identified. Geneva County Coroner Donny Adkinson tells News4 that the victim is 25-year-old, Angel Nicole Stout. Several law enforcement agencies are on the scene assisting with the investigation. This is a developing story and will be...
UPDATE: Suspect being held for questioning in Hartford homicide investigation
HARTFORD, Ala. (WDHN) — This morning a male suspect is being held at the Geneva County Jail regarding a homicide investigation. Geneva County Chief Deputy Larry Staley confirmed to WDHN that the suspect is being held for questioning and more information may be released today by Hartford Police or the SBI.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Intersection in Coffee Co. will begin roadwork soon
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The ALDOT project to convert the intersection to a four-way stop in Coffee County has begun. The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) project at Alabama Highway 134 and County Roads 460 and County Road 461 in Ino will begin on Monday, August 8th. The...
Investigators still searching for answers in double murder case
BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Holmes County investigators and Dothan police are still searching for answers to a double murder case. The victims were found Friday night, buried behind a home just outside of Bonifay. They believe one was killed in Florida, the other in Alabama. Bay County Sheriff’s Office cadaver dogs found Shauna Terry and […]
