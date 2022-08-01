ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

“Red Line service has been fully restored as of 9:45am btwn Farragut North & Van Ness.”

By Prince Of Petworth
 3 days ago
Delays linger after Metrorail network issues caused systemwide problems

WASHINGTON - Metrorail officials say network issues are still causing lingering delays on all of the system's train lines Wednesday morning. Officials say they are investigating and troubleshooting the issues, but currently have no estimate for full network restoration. Station managers are actively monitoring the situation. Metro also says real...
Update: “Service remains temporarily suspended btwn Farragut North & Van Ness as crews continue repairs to the low-voltage cables from Saturday’s arcing incident”

Bus shuttles running every 7-10 min btwn Farragut North & Van Ness. Update: “Red Line service update, as of 7/31, 6:30p:. No train service btwn Farragut North & Van Ness. Trains are running in two segments: (1) Glenmont-Farragut North & (2) Shady Grove-Van Ness. Update, 10:41pm: “Red Line Service...
The US Sun

Washington DC lightning strike outside White House leaves four people critical after bolt hit center of Lafayette Park

FOUR people were critically injured following a lightning strike near the White House on Thursday. The District of Columbia Fire and EMS Department confirmed they were “in the process of treating and transporting 4 patients, all in critical condition.”. "Update Lafayette Park lightning strike. #DCsBravest transported 2 adult males...
WUSA9

Four people in critical condition following lightning strike in DC

WASHINGTON — Four people have been taken to a nearby hospital following a lightning strike in Northwest D.C. In a press conference Thursday night, officials explained that just after 6:50 p.m. officials received a call about the lightning strike in Lafayette Park involving multiple people. U.S. Secret Service agents...
DC News Now

DC Metro reports delays on all lines due to network issues

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The DC Metro is eperiencing delays on all lines this morning. According to a tweet DC Metro is dealing with network probems causing major delays until further notice. Commuters are encouraged to find alternate travel plans if possible. If metro is your only option, be prepared to plan accordingly. DC […]
Heavy smoke, flames destroy vacant house in Northeast DC; 10 evacuated from home next door

WASHINGTON - A massive fire destroyed a vacant house in Northeast D.C. Monday night and left 10 people - including three children - displaced from the home next door. Firefighters responded to the blaze in the 2200 block of Douglas Street around 9 p.m. Officials say the three-story home was boarded up and abandoned and firefighters encountered extremely cluttered conditions inside.
WUSA9

Shooting on BW parkway breaks out during rush hour, child injured in uninvolved car

WASHINGTON — A shooting on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway is being investigated, according to the U.S. Park Police. Around 1:45 p.m. people in two cars began firing guns at one another on southbound 295. Officials say a third car that was not involved in the shooting was hit by a bullet. A child was in the car, and was not shot, but authorities said the child was injured as a result of the incident. It was not specified what the injuries are for the child.
Wbaltv.com

Shots fired between cars on B-W Parkway, child in third car injured by debris

CHEVERLY, Md. — The U.S. Park Police is investigating reports of a shooting Tuesday afternoon on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Prince George's County. Two vehicles were involved in an unspecified incident in which shots were fired around 1:45 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway south of Maryland Route 202, U.S. Park Police officials told 11 News.
WJLA

Views from 'The Six': Hyattsville breaks ground on 316-unit affordable housing project

Officials Thursday celebrated the groundbreaking of The Six, a 316-unit, 400,000-square-foot mixed-use development in the University Town Center area of Hyattsville, Md. Joined by the Mayor of the City of Hyattsville, Robert Croslin, officials shared their vision for The Six and honored it as the City of Hyattsville and Prince George’s County’s first multifamily development designed for National Green Building Standard Gold certification.
popville.com

Missed connection – Saturday lunch at Le Diplomate

Enjoyed an impromptu lunch at the Le Dip bar on Saturday; chicken club with fries. Struck up a conversation with two guys from Alabama. One lives in Dupont and we talked about his love for mezcal espresso martinis and a good Barry’s workout. We both ordered aioli,. but he...
WTOP

Maryland sisters die in Hamptons vacation house fire

Two sisters from Maryland died in a fire at the vacation house their family was renting in Southampton, New York. Jillian Wiener, 21, and Lindsay Wiener, 19, of Potomac, were sleeping when a fire broke out in the Hampton house early Wednesday. The sisters were alumna of Holton-Arms School for...
WUSA9

Police: SPO shot, killed at Anacostia Library during training exercise

WASHINGTON — A special police officer (SPO) was shot and killed during a training exercise at the Anacostia Library in Southeast D.C. Thursday afternoon. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. at the library on Good Hope Road. In a press conference Thursday...

