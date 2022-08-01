“Red Line service has been fully restored as of 9:45am btwn Farragut North & Van Ness.”

www.popville.com
fox5dc.com
Delays linger after Metrorail network issues caused systemwide problems
WASHINGTON - Metrorail officials say network issues are still causing lingering delays on all of the system's train lines Wednesday morning. Officials say they are investigating and troubleshooting the issues, but currently have no estimate for full network restoration. Station managers are actively monitoring the situation. Metro also says real...
popville.com
Update: “Service remains temporarily suspended btwn Farragut North & Van Ness as crews continue repairs to the low-voltage cables from Saturday’s arcing incident”
Bus shuttles running every 7-10 min btwn Farragut North & Van Ness. Update: “Red Line service update, as of 7/31, 6:30p:. No train service btwn Farragut North & Van Ness. Trains are running in two segments: (1) Glenmont-Farragut North & (2) Shady Grove-Van Ness. Update, 10:41pm: “Red Line Service...
Washington DC lightning strike outside White House leaves four people critical after bolt hit center of Lafayette Park
FOUR people were critically injured following a lightning strike near the White House on Thursday. The District of Columbia Fire and EMS Department confirmed they were “in the process of treating and transporting 4 patients, all in critical condition.”. "Update Lafayette Park lightning strike. #DCsBravest transported 2 adult males...
WJLA
Passenger describes scene as Amtrak train carrying 142 people collides with truck in Md.
BRUNSWICK, Md. — An Amtrak train traveling from Washington, D.C. to Chicago collided with a flatbed truck in Maryland Wednesday. The crash took place around 5:20 p.m. when the truck, which was obstructing the track, according to Amtrak, came into contact with the train in Brunswick, Md. There have been no reported injuries to the 142 passengers or crew onboard.
North Carolina Avenue residents express concerns about city's plan to implement bike lanes in the neighborhood
WASHINGTON — There’s a bike lane battle brewing on Capitol Hill. The District has proposed changes to one street that has neighbors on the offensive to stop it. On a Friday morning, North Carolina Avenue neighbors bristled about a proposed bike lane on their street. Residents are quick to tell you they aren’t opposed to bike lanes.
Four people in critical condition following lightning strike in DC
WASHINGTON — Four people have been taken to a nearby hospital following a lightning strike in Northwest D.C. In a press conference Thursday night, officials explained that just after 6:50 p.m. officials received a call about the lightning strike in Lafayette Park involving multiple people. U.S. Secret Service agents...
WJLA
4 people in critical condition after apparent lightning strike at Lafayette Park: DC Fire
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Four people are now in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by lightning in Lafayette Park across from The White House Thursday evening. D.C. Fire and EMS officials said there were two men and two women who were treated and taken to the...
DC Metro reports delays on all lines due to network issues
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The DC Metro is eperiencing delays on all lines this morning. According to a tweet DC Metro is dealing with network probems causing major delays until further notice. Commuters are encouraged to find alternate travel plans if possible. If metro is your only option, be prepared to plan accordingly. DC […]
Turning right on red soon could be illegal in DC
It’s something most drivers are used to: being able to turn right at most intersections, even if the light is red. But by 2025, the decades-old practice that was legalized in response to an oil crisis, could be banned in the District.
WJLA
Residents seek answers after 25+ cars hit in tire slashing spree in Northwest DC
WASHINGTON, D.C. (7News) — Over the past couple of weeks, dozens of cars in D.C.'s Mount Pleasant neighborhood have had their tires slashed, and in most cases, it has been multiple tires on each car. One morning, an entire side of parked cars on the 1800 block of Kenyon...
fox5dc.com
Heavy smoke, flames destroy vacant house in Northeast DC; 10 evacuated from home next door
WASHINGTON - A massive fire destroyed a vacant house in Northeast D.C. Monday night and left 10 people - including three children - displaced from the home next door. Firefighters responded to the blaze in the 2200 block of Douglas Street around 9 p.m. Officials say the three-story home was boarded up and abandoned and firefighters encountered extremely cluttered conditions inside.
WJLA
Father loses son's Crocs shoe during hike in Silver Spring, makes Twitter plea for return
SILVER SPRING, Md. (7NEWS) — Calling all good Samaritans! There is a tiny Crocs shoe left behind in Silver Spring, Md. that needs to be returned to its rightful owner. Jonah Furman posted a tweet on Wednesday in hopes the child's shoe might be returned to his son. The shoe was lost somewhere between Montgomery Hills Park and Getty Park, Furman tweeted.
Shooting on BW parkway breaks out during rush hour, child injured in uninvolved car
WASHINGTON — A shooting on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway is being investigated, according to the U.S. Park Police. Around 1:45 p.m. people in two cars began firing guns at one another on southbound 295. Officials say a third car that was not involved in the shooting was hit by a bullet. A child was in the car, and was not shot, but authorities said the child was injured as a result of the incident. It was not specified what the injuries are for the child.
WJLA
Shots fired between cars on Baltimore-Washington Parkway, child injured by debris: Police
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Police are investigating a shooting between two vehicles along Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Prince George's County Tuesday afternoon. The shooting, which initially closed a section of the southbound lanes of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway for several hours, occurred where 295 and 50 split around 1:45 p.m.
Wbaltv.com
Shots fired between cars on B-W Parkway, child in third car injured by debris
CHEVERLY, Md. — The U.S. Park Police is investigating reports of a shooting Tuesday afternoon on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Prince George's County. Two vehicles were involved in an unspecified incident in which shots were fired around 1:45 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway south of Maryland Route 202, U.S. Park Police officials told 11 News.
Vehicle Catches Fire In The Middle Of Montgomery County Highway
Traffic lanes on a Maryland Highway have been shut down in Montgomery County after a vehicle fire, authorities say. Officials were working to contain the vehicle fire in the middle of Southbound 270 just before Shady Grove Road around 1:30 p.m., according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue. Authorities say...
WJLA
Views from 'The Six': Hyattsville breaks ground on 316-unit affordable housing project
Officials Thursday celebrated the groundbreaking of The Six, a 316-unit, 400,000-square-foot mixed-use development in the University Town Center area of Hyattsville, Md. Joined by the Mayor of the City of Hyattsville, Robert Croslin, officials shared their vision for The Six and honored it as the City of Hyattsville and Prince George’s County’s first multifamily development designed for National Green Building Standard Gold certification.
popville.com
Missed connection – Saturday lunch at Le Diplomate
Enjoyed an impromptu lunch at the Le Dip bar on Saturday; chicken club with fries. Struck up a conversation with two guys from Alabama. One lives in Dupont and we talked about his love for mezcal espresso martinis and a good Barry’s workout. We both ordered aioli,. but he...
WTOP
Maryland sisters die in Hamptons vacation house fire
Two sisters from Maryland died in a fire at the vacation house their family was renting in Southampton, New York. Jillian Wiener, 21, and Lindsay Wiener, 19, of Potomac, were sleeping when a fire broke out in the Hampton house early Wednesday. The sisters were alumna of Holton-Arms School for...
Police: SPO shot, killed at Anacostia Library during training exercise
WASHINGTON — A special police officer (SPO) was shot and killed during a training exercise at the Anacostia Library in Southeast D.C. Thursday afternoon. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. at the library on Good Hope Road. In a press conference Thursday...
