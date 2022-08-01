ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Craft and Vendor Fair, including cornhole tournament, happening in Berlin

 3 days ago
Rockwell Park Summer Festival returning after two-year hiatus with record number of vendors, fun activities for entire family

BRISTOL – The Rockwell Park Summer Festival will have a record number of vendors and fun activities for the whole family according to event organizers. The Rockwell Park Summer Festival, sponsored by the West End Association, will return to Aug. 20 to Rockwell Park from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. This will be the 10th year the festival has been held, returning after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. It will feature more than 100 vendors, live music, a pie eating contest, a kids' zone full of activities and much more.
Master of the Craft: My Favorite Stuffed Cherry Peppers Appear in Waterbury

One of my favorite snacks between lunch and dinner is hot cherry peppers stuffed with prosciutto and provolone cheese. My mouth is watering just thinking about the savory, sharp explosion of flavor you get from chowing those beautiful creations. You know what's even better? Fresh ones. If you hurry, you can buy jars of fresh stuffed cherry peppers, hand-made by Masters of the craft, in Waterbury.
Some CT Restaurants, Cafes Change Hours Because of Heat

Thursday is another hot day and some local restaurants and cafes are closing early or modifying what they are serving because of the heat. J. Timothy's Taverne in Plainville is closing early to keep kitchen staff safe. A heat advisory is in effect for Thursday and Friday and temperatures Thursday...
Camp BombFiya Art Exhibit at Gallery 66 has officially kicked off

NEW BRITAIN – The Camp BombFiya Art Exhibit at Gallery 66 has officially kicked off and is currently on display for the next six weeks. “I think we’re in our third year of partnering with Olivia ‘Fiyabomb’ Be Nguyen. She does a summer art camp called Camp BombFiya and she incentivizes her classes by offering them a show in Gallery 66,” said Adrian Elliott, curator of Gallery 66. “This is our way of giving back to the community, giving back to these kids by giving them the opportunity that they wouldn’t necessarily have.”
Truck driver opens a pizza place

VERNON — After a five-year hiatus from the restaurant business, Pedro Rojas returned in 2020, opening Family’s Pizza and Grinders on Hartford Turnpike. “I used to work for people for 12 years in a restaurant in Cromwell,” Rojas said. “It got boring.”
Summer events continue all August long at New Britain Museum of American Art

NEW BRITAIN – Besides the Summer Art Adventures Summer camp, the New Britain Museum of American Art is also hosting as slew of other events throughout the month of August. The Midsummer Music Series 2022 continued Wednesday with “A Night of J.S. Bach: Six Sonatas for Violin and Harpsichord.” Next Wednesday guests can enjoy “Beethoven Sonatas.” This is a solo performance by Corbin Beisner on piano.
Nyberg: Willimantic shop offers 150 kinds of cupcakes

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — A Cupcake for Later, in Willimantic, offers 150 different varieties of cupcakes for their customers to enjoy. The shop’s owners Cheryl and Jim Preston love the happiness their cupcakes bring to their customer’s faces. The Preston’s are always coming up with new cupcake flavors, and many times they are inspired by […]
Italian American Festival brings food and culture

SOUTHINGTON - Families enjoyed fireworks, food and culture on lower Center Street Friday night as the festivities of the three-day Italian American Festival began. It was a warm summer night with a nice breeze, the smells of savory Italian food and the sounds of traditional Italian music filling the air on lower Center Street. Festival-goers stopped at booths from local restaurants and civic organizations and then enjoyed their meals under a shaded tent in front of the festival stage.
Sunflower maze at Lyman Orchards open for 16th season

MIDDLEFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Lyman Orchards is celebrating 16 years of their “a-maze-ing” collection of sunflowers. This year’s theme of the iconic sunflower maze is a recognizable character, Daniel Tiger, and some of the proceeds go to support a great cause. Traditionally, getting lost isn’t something you...
Library hosting presentation on Flood of 1955, which caused extensive damage in Bristol

BRISTOL – Bristol Public Library will host a presentation Aug. 19 on the Flood of 1955 which caused extensive damage to Bristol and Forestville. The program, presented by History Librarian Meaghan Cairns, will be held Aug. 19 at 10 a.m. at Bristol Public Library at 5 High St. It will feature new footage, taken the day of the flood, and recently donated to the library.
Gallery 66 in New Britain hosting three-part talent search; here's how to take part

NEW BRITAIN – Gallery 66 will be holding a three-part Talent Search at the Visitors Center starting this Thursday with a comedy competition. “Those people that win this Talent Search are going to get a paid opportunity to perform on September 30 at the annual Free Community Concert,” said Adrian Elliott, curator of Gallery 66. “These winning artists will be opening for the amazingly talented band The Shaded Soul.”
Retail Review: Liquor Super Store

Celebrating six years serving the Watertown community this fall, business continues to increase at Liquor Super Store. Owner Sultan Ayash credits the store’s success to superior customer service, while offering a plentiful selection and competitive prices. The store’s convenient Main Street location is easily accessible and offers shoppers plenty of parking. Ayash oversees all aspects of the store’s operations day to day, along with Store Manager Melanie Sperry and a group of family members who help out when needed, including his wife, Noor Ayash.
People head to CT parks and beaches to beat the heat Wednesday

NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - The beach has been packed all day Wednesday. But first, Eyewitness News stopped by the Brownstown Quarry in Portland. “It’s really fun, you can do whatever you want. There are a lot of options. And there’s a lot of people that you can meet too,” said Sophia Badolato of New Britain.
Cheshire Museum is a Unique Pop Culture Roadside Attraction

I have always collected things for as long as I can remember. From baseball cards and comic books to Star Wars toys and Batman action figures, my collections ran the gamut of pop culture-type items through the years. Recently, in my search for interesting places, I found a very unique personal collection of nearly 80,000 items in a museum located in Cheshire, CT.
