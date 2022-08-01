Craft and Vendor Fair, including cornhole tournament, happening in Berlin

NEW BRITAIN – The Camp BombFiya Art Exhibit at Gallery 66 has officially kicked off and is currently on display for the next six weeks. “I think we’re in our third year of partnering with Olivia ‘Fiyabomb’ Be Nguyen. She does a summer art camp called Camp BombFiya and she incentivizes her classes by offering them a show in Gallery 66,” said Adrian Elliott, curator of Gallery 66. “This is our way of giving back to the community, giving back to these kids by giving them the opportunity that they wouldn’t necessarily have.”

NEW BRITAIN, CT ・ 17 HOURS AGO