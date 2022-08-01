Berlin library celebrating 'Happiness Happens Day' with book series

www.newbritainherald.com
New Britain Herald
Gallery 66 in New Britain hosting three-part talent search; here's how to take part
NEW BRITAIN – Gallery 66 will be holding a three-part Talent Search at the Visitors Center starting this Thursday with a comedy competition. “Those people that win this Talent Search are going to get a paid opportunity to perform on September 30 at the annual Free Community Concert,” said Adrian Elliott, curator of Gallery 66. “These winning artists will be opening for the amazingly talented band The Shaded Soul.”
New Britain Herald
Camp BombFiya Art Exhibit at Gallery 66 has officially kicked off
NEW BRITAIN – The Camp BombFiya Art Exhibit at Gallery 66 has officially kicked off and is currently on display for the next six weeks. “I think we’re in our third year of partnering with Olivia ‘Fiyabomb’ Be Nguyen. She does a summer art camp called Camp BombFiya and she incentivizes her classes by offering them a show in Gallery 66,” said Adrian Elliott, curator of Gallery 66. “This is our way of giving back to the community, giving back to these kids by giving them the opportunity that they wouldn’t necessarily have.”
New Britain Herald
Rockwell Park Summer Festival returning after two-year hiatus with record number of vendors, fun activities for entire family
BRISTOL – The Rockwell Park Summer Festival will have a record number of vendors and fun activities for the whole family according to event organizers. The Rockwell Park Summer Festival, sponsored by the West End Association, will return to Aug. 20 to Rockwell Park from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. This will be the 10th year the festival has been held, returning after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. It will feature more than 100 vendors, live music, a pie eating contest, a kids' zone full of activities and much more.
New Britain Herald
Community 'fun-raiser' happening at Hidden Valley Miniature Golf
BRISTOL – The Bristol Republican Town Committee is partnering with Hidden Valley Miniature Golf and Waterfront Grille in Southington to offer a community “fun-raiser” Aug. 15. Golfers of all ages are invited to bring their family and friends to come and play 18 holes of miniature golf...
New Britain Herald
Tickets on sale now for Reach Foundation's 'Crazy Brew Bash' at Mount Southington
SOUTHINGTON – Tickets are on sale now for The Reach Foundation's annual "Crazy Brew Bash" at Mount Southington Sept. 17, which supports the "Shop with a Cop" initiative to provide children from less fortunate families with gifts during the Christmas season. The Crazy Brew Bash will be held from...
New Britain Herald
Woman follows mother's footsteps opening new clothing store in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN – European Closet owner Monika Kowal wasn’t deterred by opening a new store during a pandemic and has been successful ever since. Kowal opened European Closet in New Britain on January 30 after deciding in November to go forward with the business. “The opening was very...
New Britain Herald
American Savings Foundation welcomes new community volunteers to serve on committees
NEW BRITAIN – The American Savings Foundation is welcoming new community volunteers to serve on various committees. “Our volunteer committees are essential to our grants and scholarship review processes and in establishing our communications practices,” said Maria Falvo, president and CEO of American Savings Foundation. “Each of these seven new members adds a unique perspective and tremendous expertise to the committees they join, and enrich the Foundation as we evolve to meet changing needs in the community.”
New Britain Herald
Dr. Emeritus Allan Roger Beaudoin
Professor Emeritus Allan Roger Beaudoin died Friday June 10, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy Jones Beaudoin, daughter Sandra B. McMullen, brother Wallace Beaudoin, and his parents. Al was born on Aug. 25th, 1927 in New Britain, the son of Maurice A. and Pauline [Russell] Beaudoin....
New Britain Herald
Joseph 'Chip' Ierardi Jr.
Joseph "Chip" Ierardi Jr. was born March 14, 1953 in Southington, and passed away July 14, 2022 in Providence, RI. He grew up in Plainville. He was a musician, a biker, a poet, and a pirate. He always/only walked to his own beat. He was preceded in death by his...
New Britain Herald
Harold J. Geragosian
Attorney Harold J. Geragosian, 94, passed away on Aug. 1. A lifelong New Britain resident, Harold proved that a man's stature can far exceed his physical size. He was born Nov. 8, 1927, the youngest of six children of the late John and Huranoosh (Avedisian) Geragosian. He was the first in his family to finish college, graduating from the University of Connecticut and obtaining his law degree from Boston University. He also served in the U.S. Army for a year.
New Britain Herald
Berlin police conducting training in local school during summer break
BERLIN – Police are advising residents that there is no cause for concern if they see police activity at a local school this week. Over the next week, police said Wednesday, officers will be using McGee Middle School to train in school response exercises. Police are taking advantage of the vacancy of the building during the summer break from school.
New Britain Herald
AUGUST MADNESS: Bristol to host three Eastern Regional tournaments starting Saturday
BRISTOL – The road to Williamsport, PA will once again go through Bristol for 12 state champions vying for three bids to the 2022 Little League World Series. Beginning on Saturday, the A. Bartlett Giamatti Little League Leadership Training Center in Bristol will be the home of the New England, Mid-Atlantic and the newly appointed Metro Regional Tournaments.
New Britain Herald
Advocacy group offering reward for information on abandoned six kittens near Crescent Lake
SOUTHINGTON – Desmond's Army Animal Law Advocates is offering a $1,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the person or persons responsible for abandoning six kittens near Crescent Lake. Zilla Monstella, one of the co-founders of Desmond’s Army, said the kittens were abandoned this Monday....
New Britain Herald
New Britain police blotter
Christopher J. Waszkiewicz, 36, 8 Kimball Dr. Apt. 1n, New Britain, disorderly conduct, risk of injury to child. Nancy Rivera-Rodriguez, 37, 85 Linden St., New Britain, disorderly conduct, third-degree assault. Nydia E. Rivera, 57, 225 Cooke St. Apt. 2N, Waterbury, crim vio civil protection order. Jonathan Ricardo Errazuri, 28, 151...
New Britain Herald
ERIN STEWART: Residents can expect Charter revision questions on ballots in November
Since January the city has been in the process of considering multiple reforms to the City Charter, which is the guiding document that serves as the foundation of municipal government in New Britain. This process was started to ensure the City’s Charter was updated to reflect the modern times in which we live, and to make our local government operate more effectively to better serve the residents of our great city.
New Britain Herald
Bomb threat at Lake Compounce found to be 'non-credible,' police say
BRISTOL – Lake Compounce received a bomb threat late Monday. Police early Tuesday released limited details of the event, saying the threat was eventually determined to be “non-credible.”. According to police, officers around 8:25 p.m. were dispatched to the park– which has an address of 185 Enterprise Drive...
New Britain Herald
Bristol Blues begin quest for NECBL championship
The Bristol Blues sophomore season in the NECBL has been nothing short of a triumph. The Western Division champs will face the sixth-seeded Sharks in the semifinals in a best of three showdown. General Manager Jordan Scheiner believes the dedication of the coaches and players will play a key role in the playoffs.
New Britain Herald
Man who has stalked New Britain woman for years tried abducting her in Meriden, police say
MERIDEN – A man assaulted a New Britain woman last week and tried to abduct her after allegedly stalking her for years, according to Meriden police. Police said the suspect, Jose Carrasquillo-Serrano, 24, was arrested after he was found lying in wait outside the woman’s home in New Britain. He fled from officers and was arrested after a car chase and a foot pursuit.
New Britain Herald
Two New Britain residents charged in shooting at Newington motel
NEWINGTON – Two New Britain residents have been charged in a Newington shooting. Police on Wednesday charged New Britain resident Alexander Hernandez, 31, in a shooting reported at the Grantmoor Motor Lodge on Dec. 5. Aurora Gonzalez-Villodas, 37, also of New Britain, was charged in connection to the shooting...
New Britain Herald
New Britain man charged in ATM theft ring also awaiting sentencing on less serious theft case
A New Britain man charged in a rash of ATM thefts in numerous parts of the state is awaiting sentencing in connection with a much less serious theft. Rafael Delvalle, 25, was granted a continuance this week until Sept. 9 after pleading guilty to two counts of failure to appear.
