A Mackinac State Historic Park is set to close early this season due to low staffing

www.mlive.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mackinac State Historic Park Will Close Beginning August 14
Mackinaw City is one of my favorite places to visit in Michigan and of course that also includes Mackinac Island. Two of the most beautiful areas to take your entire family on vacation. There is so much history between Mackinac Island and Mackinaw City. That's why I highly recommend a...
My North.com
Land for All: Celebrating 50 Years of Little Traverse Conservancy
This year, Little Traverse Conservancy (LTC) celebrates half a century of land protection and preservation across its five-county service area in Northern Michigan. From Charlevoix to the tip of the Upper Peninsula, LTC has protected nearly 70,000 acres of land since 1972, including these five projects that are especially beloved for their public water access. Take a deeper look at each one below.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Satisfy your smoked whitefish craving at these 5 top spots
There are plenty of treats people associate with Northern Michigan, whether it’s pasties from the Upper Peninsula, cherry products from Traverse City, or fudge on Mackinac Island. But without question, another is the smoked whitefish many rightfully drool over when making a trek up north. The Great Lakes might...
Letter from the Editor: Heading north for summer fun? Take a chill pill and adjust your expectations
Michigan residents are flocking north like never before this summer, their SUVs jammed with tents, bikes, coolers and kids. It seems like some forgot to pack a few essential items: Patience, civility, gratitude. In the past few weeks, MLive journalists have written about service staffs at northern Michigan establishments confronting...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
piadvance.com
Nautical City Festival at full speed in Rogers City
With two days already in the books, the Nautical City Festival is gearing up for a busy four days. The festival began with the Miss Nautical Coast queen’s pageant last Friday and steamed into Tuesday with the Sailors’ Memorial, city band concert and trivia night at the big tent. Festival Wednesday began with chalk art for the kiddies with the queen’s court, the kiddie parade and then the Texas hold ’em tournament in the tent.
Cross In The Woods Indian River
Cross In The Woods Indian River pics, review, and info. Cross in the Woods is a 55 foot tall crucifix in Indian River MI – The Cross in the Woods is one of Michigan’s most visited shrines. If you’re up north and looking for something spiritually uplifting, you...
My North.com
Round Out Your Summer with these 3 Northern Michigan Festivals
Festival season isn’t over yet! Whether you’re planning an end-of-summer vacation or craving a weekend adventure, put these upcoming Northern Michigan festivals on your calendar for August and September. Lobster Fest | Northport | August 20. It’s back! Fresh live lobster (or filet mignon), cherry dessert and delicious...
For $4.5 Million You Can Own The Mushroom House AKA The Thatch House
Most people will never be able to buy the Mushroom House also known as the Thatch House in Charlevoix. But this cool house is for sale and while we can't afford it we can definitely Zillow stalk it to see what's inside. The Mushroom House AKA The Thatch House In...
IN THIS ARTICLE
UpNorthLive.com
Portion of shopping plaza demolished in Gaylord, two months after tornado
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WBPN/WGTU) -- The Hobby Lobby and Jimmy John's in Gaylord was demolished on Tuesday. The shopping plaza in Gaylord was heavily damaged by the tornado that struck Gaylord on May 20. In July, the Gaylord City Council submitted an application to the state asking for $250,000 to...
TODAY.com
Michigan restaurant closes early due to ‘rude’ and ‘cocky’ tourists: ‘We are not here to be abused’
Every year, "fudgies" (as Michigan locals refer to tourists) descend on the town of Charlevoix, Michigan for the Venetian Festival. This year, their bad behavior apparently fudged up an entire night of service at one restaurant. “I had come downstairs from the third floor to our main dining room, and...
recordpatriot.com
Northern Michigan man arrested for assaulting, choking girlfriend
A Gaylord man is facing charges after he allegedly choked his girlfriend, Michigan State Police reported. Troopers for the MSP Gaylord Post were dispatched around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday to take a report of a domestic assault that happened earlier in the day in Bagley Township, according to MSP in a press release issued Wednesday.
UPMATTERS
Suspect identified and extradited to Michigan in ‘Baby Garnet’ cold case
ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office shared details on Monday that the suspect in the 1997 death of baby has been identified and extradited back to Michigan. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Nancy Ann Gerwatowski was brought back to the state by the Michigan...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Northern Michigan police recover guns, ammo, ATVs stolen over several months
MONTMORENCY COUNTY, MI -- The Montmorency County Sheriff’s Office recovered guns, ammunition, hunting equipment, dirt-bikes, side-by-sides, 4-wheelers, and other personal property as part of an investigation into a string of ongoing thefts in the area. A press release from the MCSO says several suspects were identified -- most of...
5 Places in Michigan that Feel like a Tropical Vacation
Michigan probably isn't the first place you think of when discussing a tropical getaway. However, you don't have to leave the state and blow an entire paycheck in order to experience a fun tropical-filled day complete with blue waters and colorful rum cocktails. The following places in Michigan offer an array of delights on a budget. Keep reading to learn more.
Gaylord man charged after he allegedly assaulted, choked girlfriend
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI -- A 25-year-old Gaylord man has been charged with one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, less than murder after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend twice Saturday morning. Raymond Lopshire was arraigned on that charge and a charge of domestic violence in 87-A District Court for the alleged assault of his girlfriend.
The Grand Rapids Press
Grand Rapids, MI
22K+
Followers
27K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.comhttps://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/
Comments / 0