A Mackinac State Historic Park is set to close early this season due to low staffing

With two days already in the books, the Nautical City Festival is gearing up for a busy four days. The festival began with the Miss Nautical Coast queen’s pageant last Friday and steamed into Tuesday with the Sailors’ Memorial, city band concert and trivia night at the big tent. Festival Wednesday began with chalk art for the kiddies with the queen’s court, the kiddie parade and then the Texas hold ’em tournament in the tent.

ROGERS CITY, MI ・ 13 HOURS AGO