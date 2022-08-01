ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Phillies Linked to A's Laureano

By Ben Silver
Inside The Phillies
Inside The Phillies
 3 days ago

The Philadelphia Phillies have been linked via trade to a variety of centerfielders, but the top market choice is Ramón Laureano.

Less than 36 hours before the Trade Deadline, the Philadelphia Phillies have yet to improve center field or starting pitching. Naturally, it can be assumed Phillies' President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski has had conversations, but apparently, nothing of import has occurred.

Now, according to John Heyman of the New York Post , the Phillies are looking for defensive upgrades in centerfield. Players like Ramón Laureano top that list.

The 28-year-old Oakland Athletic is having a down year defensively, splitting his time between right and center field with both -3 DRS and OAA. But as always, defensive statistics after only four months are highly volatile.

Though he's slashing a very respectable .226/.310/.408 for an OPS+ of 107, Laureano might not be the single biggest in-season upgrade. Though his price will be higher than others—he has two and half years of team control before he reaches free agency—Michael A. Taylor is having a better season.

Taylor has an OPS+ of 110 and 9.6% walk-rate leading to a solid .348 OBP. His defense this year has been stellar, 8 DRS and 56 for his career make a very convincing argument that he's one of the best defenders in baseball.

Meanwhile, Jackie Bradley Jr. and Jose Siri are both offensive blackholes, but would certainly come at an affordable cost. Each player has an OPS below .600. Siri has years of control remaining, but he'll command a similar price to Edmundo Sosa.

Center field is an area the Phillies surely intend to upgrade at the deadline, but it remains to be seen what level of player they target.

