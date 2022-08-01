Knoxville Police Soon will no Longer Respond to Certain Non-Injury Accidents

www.newstalk987.com
Five charming small towns in Tennessee that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensTennessee State
Her husband had just sent her a simple text message. It led her to discover that he had been cheating for years.Bella SmithKnoxville, TN
Tennessee restaurant giving out "blessing bags" to community despite being forced to closeKristen WaltersTennessee State
The Secret City in Tennessee Turns 80 This Year - Rich History is Preserved and Knowlege SharedJohn M. DabbsTennessee State
wvlt.tv
Man arrested after police receive at least 83 calls about driving, report says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Farragut man was arrested for reckless driving Tuesday after receiving calls about a man brake checking cars, an incident report obtained by WVLT News said. Clinton Reaves, 72, was arrested on I-640 near the Western Avenue ramp. Witnesses reportedly told officers that they had seen...
wvlt.tv
KPD: Suspect fires gunshots, backs SUV into front of North Knoxville business
The building originally opened in 1929 and was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1980. Knoxville Fire Department responds to West Knoxville crash. The crash happened on I-40 West near Pellisippi Parkway and ended in a vehicle fire. Catch up Quick. Updated: 11 hours ago. Your headlines...
KPD: Woman dies after car wreck on Pellissippi Parkway
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A woman is dead after her car hit a tree and caught fire Wednesday morning, according to the Knoxville Police Department. KPD officers responded to the wreck around 8:15 a.m. Based on the initial investigation, the woman was traveling south on Pellissippi Parkway towards the I-40 East exit ramp when the car went off the right side of the road and hit a tree, KPD said.
Knoxville police identify fatal apartment stabbing victim
The Knoxville Police Department has identified the victim of an assault and stabbing that left one man dead early Tuesday.
newstalk987.com
Knoxville Police Have Identified the Victim of an East Knoxville Shooting
The investigation into a fatal stabbing is on-going and police have identified the victim. Knoxville Police say 53 year-old William Burris lived in the apartment where yesterday’s stabbing and assault occurred on North Bertrand Street. No suspects have been arrested or charged at this time. Anyone with information is...
WATE
Woman dies after I-40, Pellissippi interchange crash in West Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department says a woman who was the driver in a single-vehicle crash and fire Wednesday morning has died from her injuries. According to KPD spokesman Scott Erland, at around 8:15 a.m. on Aug. 3, KPD officers responded to a single-car crash on Pellissippi Parkway near I-40, and based on the investigation that was conducted at the scene, the involved vehicle was traveling south on Pellissippi Parkway towards the ramp to I-40 East when it went off the right side of the road and hit a tree.
wvlt.tv
Drug eradication operation explains TBI presence at Morristown Regional Airport
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were able to release details of an operation in Morristown Thursday. WVLT News first reported the operation last month when viewers called in about a heightened presence at the Morristown Regional Airport. TBI and Drug Enforcement Administration vehicles were parked at the airport, sparking questions.
newstalk987.com
KFD Responds To West Knoxville Fatal Crash
Knoxville Fire Department crews responding to a fatal crash in West Knoxville this morning. According to a release, The crash happened on the ramp connecting I-40 East and Pellisippi Parkway, when a women went off the road and hit a tree. Bystanders pulled the women from the car before it...
KCSO corrections officer charged with firing gunshot into ground at card game
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knox County corrections officer is charged with reckless endangerment for an incident in which he allegedly fired a gunshot into the ground. Shane T. Love, 27, is to be arraigned on Aug. 9 in Knox County General Sessions Court, records show. The incident happened July...
CCSO: Officer on administrative leave and investigation underway following years-old video of possible K-9 mistreatment
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — A K-9 handler with the Campbell County Sheriff's Office was put on leave after a years-old video was shared online showing a dog possibly being mistreated while it was being trained. The video shows a deputy training with a large dog, walking by another man...
hardknoxwire.com
NEW: Police hope to give gift cards instead of tickets
Most drivers, at some point in their life, will learn firsthand the apprehension — even fear — that accompanies the sight of blue lights in the rearview mirror. You don’t have to be drunk or a criminal to feel threatened when you’re pulled over. Even though most traffic stops are considered minor by those who deal with the law on a regular basis, even something as seemingly insignificant as a ticket for a broken taillight can have life-altering consequences if the motorist is too poor to have a repair made.
newstalk987.com
Knoxville Fire Department Officials are Investigating to Determine if a House Fire was Caused by Lightening
The Knoxville Fire Department is investigating a house fire to determine if lightning caused the fire. Crews responding to Sanford Road last night (Wednesday) and discovered that the exterior portion of a home was on fire. The fire was quickly put out but the home has significant damage. No one...
newstalk987.com
TWRA Searching for a Missing Fisherman on Watts Bar Lake
The Tennessee Wildlife and Resources Agency is searching for a fisherman who is missing in Watts Bar Lake after an overturned boat was reported near the City of Loudon. Search and rescue crews from Loudon County began searching for the person last night after receiving reports of the overturned boat.
KPD: Man killed in stabbing at East Knoxville apartment
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville police are investigating after someone stabbed and killed a man Tuesday morning. The Knoxville Police Department said officers arrived at 128 North Bertrand Street around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday after receiving a call that a man had been assaulted and stabbed. Police found the victim inside...
What to do if you get in a car crash amid Knoxville Police changes
Changes are coming to the Knoxville Police Department as the agency prepares to no longer respond to certain non-injury car accidents.
Four found dead after apparent murder-suicide in LaFollette
A welfare check in Campbell County led the sheriff's office to discover four people had been killed in an apparent murder-suicide.
newstalk987.com
Knoxville Police are Investigating a Fatal Stabbing in East Knoxville
Knoxville Police are investigating a fatal stabbing. Officers responding to an apartment on North Bertrand Street on an assault and stabbing call. They found the victim inside of a second-floor apartment. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime...
wvlt.tv
Truck flips, closes right lane of I-40 East
ROANE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - The right lane of I-40 East in Roane County was closed Thursday afternoon after a semi-truck flipped over a guardrail, according to officials with the Tennessee Department of Transportation. The closure backed up traffic for miles, starting at mile marker 360.
1 Woman Died In A Fatal Crash In Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)
On Wednesday morning, Knoxville Police officers rushed to Pellissippi Parkway near Interstate 40 after a fatal crash occurred. According to the officials, a woman was taken out of her [..]
WYSH AM 1380
BBB: Two-car Roane crash injures one
According to our partners at BBB-TV, a two-vehicle accident on Thursday sent one person to the hospital and severely damaged both vehicles. Kingston Police Detective Keith Kile told BBB that a southbound 2005 Toyota Tacoma driven by 18-year-old Evan Williams of Kingston, turned in front of a 2016 Ford F-150, driven by 52-year-old David McCune, who was traveling north on Gallaher Road, in front of the Weigel’s.
