Catasauqua, PA

Catasauqua man charged in 2021 Lehigh Twp. crash

Times News
 3 days ago
www.tnonline.com

WBRE

Victim of fatal motorcycle crash identified

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The man killed in a motorcycle crash in East Stroudsburg Wednesday night has been identified by police. Police tell Eyewitness News 34-year-old Jonathan Michael McCombs, of East Stroudsburg, died from injuries sustained in the crash. They say the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday when McCombs was traveling north on […]
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Deadly crash in Monroe County

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Investigators are looking into the cause of a deadly motorcycle crash in Monroe County. Authorities say the wreck happened at the intersection of South Courtland and Henry Streets in East Stroudsburg. Calls came in for the crash just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. Stroud Area Regional...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Motorcyclist killed after fleeing State Police

HONEY BROOK BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – A motorcyclist was killed after fleeing Pennsylvania State Police on Wednesday evening. According to State Police, Troopers reported a motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed west on State Route 322 in Chester County. Troopers attempted to initiate a stop but the motorcycle accelerated and fled west.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Times News

Man faces drug charges in undercover buy

A Philadelphia man has been charged with attempting to sell crystal methamphetamine to an undercover officer at a hotel in Lehighton. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by Cpl. Eric Randazzo of the Pennsylvania State Police Troop C Eastern Unit in the case against David Watson:. On July...
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

Weatherly man sentenced in three pending cases

A Weatherly man was sentenced on Tuesday in Carbon County court in three cases to jail time and a probation period. Kenneth J. Kitts, 34, previously pleaded guilty to driving under the influence, theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested on the theft count on March 27 by...
WEATHERLY, PA
Times News

Contractor charged in second Tamaqua case

A Mount Carmel man who bilked a Tamaqua woman out of thousands of dollars for contracting work he never completed is accused of swindling another victim, Tamaqua police said. In the latest case, Tamaqua police were contacted on Aug. 1 by a Market Street man who claimed Thomas Anello, 52, was supposed to work for him but failed to do so.
TAMAQUA, PA
Times News

State police at Fern Ridge

State police at Fern Ridge reported two area crashes:. • A two-vehicle crash happend at 12:42 p.m. on July 25 along Route 534, at the intersection with Cherokee Drive, in Penn Forest Township, Carbon County. Troopers said David J. Cudak, 34, of Albrightsville, driving a 2008 Dodge Charger, was attempting...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Police looking for help identifying men in Lehigh County parking stall attack

Pennsylvania State Police from Fogelsville are searching for a pair of men they say assaulted a woman at Valley Ridge Apartments in Lower Macungie Township. Police say the woman was moving away from her vehicle in a nearby parking stall when she was attacked by two men in dark clothing and masks at 11:21 p.m. on Saturday. The men fled in a dark-colored sedan, according to a police statement.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

State police arrest Lehigh County man who allegedly fled on dirt bike

Pennsylvania State Police arrested a 29-year-old Allentown man Tuesday on charges of attempting to evade officers on a 2017 Suzuki motorbike in South Whitehall Township. The motorist is charged with attempting to flee from police, operating an expired vehicle, driving without eye protection and using an improper class of license, according to a statement released by state police.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Times News

Luzerne man sentenced to state prison on drug-dealing charge

A Luzerne County man was sentenced to a state prison term on Tuesday on a drug-dealing charge. Kevin Lindemuth, 42, of Hazleton, was sentenced to serve one to two years in a state correctional institution by Judge Joseph J. Matika on a charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He previously pleaded to the charge.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Helicopter crash in Carbon County

MAHONING TWP., Pa. (WOLF) — A helicopter crashed in a backyard field in Lehighton Wednesday afternoon. It was reported a red 4-passenger helicopter crashed in a field, landing on its side behind a home in the 700 block of Orioles Dr. just before 1 PM. The helicopter had 3...
LEHIGHTON, PA
CBS Philly

Carbon Monoxide Poisoning In Lynn Township, Lehigh County Sends 2 Adults, 10-Year-Old Child To Hospital

LYNN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A family was sickened by carbon monoxide poisoning in Lehigh County on Thursday morning. Firefighters are on the scene along the 7400 block of Camp Meeting Road in Lynn Township, Lehigh County. CBS3 has learned that two adults and a 10-year-old child were rushed to the hospital. Officials tell Eyewitness News the family was using a generator inside the home, which led to the high carbon monoxide levels. We will update you on their conditions as soon as we can.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Monroe County child burned; Man charged with aggravated assault

HAMILTON TWP., Pa. (WOLF) — A Monroe County man has been charged with aggravated assault of a child. On January 20, an investigation was requested by Children and Youth Services after a two-year-old child was noticed with severe burns on both of his hands. Pennsylvania State Police investigated to...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Times News

Car hit in plaza parking lot

A Carbon County driver was the victim of a hit-and-run crash. State police at Lehighton said the incident occurred on July 28 in a parking lot of the Carbon Plaza located off Route 443 in Mahoning Township. Troopers said Richard S. Bottcher, 81, of Palmerton, parked his 2015 Chrysler 300 in the lot where it was struck on the front driver side quarter panel, causing minor damages.
CARBON COUNTY, PA

