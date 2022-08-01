Catasauqua man charged in 2021 Lehigh Twp. crash

www.tnonline.com
Victim of fatal motorcycle crash identified
EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The man killed in a motorcycle crash in East Stroudsburg Wednesday night has been identified by police. Police tell Eyewitness News 34-year-old Jonathan Michael McCombs, of East Stroudsburg, died from injuries sustained in the crash. They say the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday when McCombs was traveling north on […]
Deadly crash in Monroe County
EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Investigators are looking into the cause of a deadly motorcycle crash in Monroe County. Authorities say the wreck happened at the intersection of South Courtland and Henry Streets in East Stroudsburg. Calls came in for the crash just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. Stroud Area Regional...
abc27.com
Motorcyclist killed after fleeing State Police
HONEY BROOK BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – A motorcyclist was killed after fleeing Pennsylvania State Police on Wednesday evening. According to State Police, Troopers reported a motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed west on State Route 322 in Chester County. Troopers attempted to initiate a stop but the motorcycle accelerated and fled west.
Police looking for driver who confronted teen on Bethlehem street
Bethlehem police are asking for neighbors’ help after a man confronted a teen boy walking on a city street. Police said they were called at about 6:20 p.m. for a confrontation in the 1300 block of Stefko Boulevard, near the Just Born factory. There was no contact between the...
Times News
Man faces drug charges in undercover buy
A Philadelphia man has been charged with attempting to sell crystal methamphetamine to an undercover officer at a hotel in Lehighton. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by Cpl. Eric Randazzo of the Pennsylvania State Police Troop C Eastern Unit in the case against David Watson:. On July...
Times News
Weatherly man sentenced in three pending cases
A Weatherly man was sentenced on Tuesday in Carbon County court in three cases to jail time and a probation period. Kenneth J. Kitts, 34, previously pleaded guilty to driving under the influence, theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested on the theft count on March 27 by...
Man who gave gun to juvenile after fight at Memorial Pool is arrested, Bethlehem police say (UPDATE)
A 22-year-old Bethlehem man who had a gun during a fight on Wednesday at Memorial Pool in the city was arrested after he handed off the weapon to a juvenile, court papers say. Two juveniles were also taken into custody, city police said. More than one gun was recovered, police said.
Times News
Contractor charged in second Tamaqua case
A Mount Carmel man who bilked a Tamaqua woman out of thousands of dollars for contracting work he never completed is accused of swindling another victim, Tamaqua police said. In the latest case, Tamaqua police were contacted on Aug. 1 by a Market Street man who claimed Thomas Anello, 52, was supposed to work for him but failed to do so.
Times News
State police at Fern Ridge
State police at Fern Ridge reported two area crashes:. • A two-vehicle crash happend at 12:42 p.m. on July 25 along Route 534, at the intersection with Cherokee Drive, in Penn Forest Township, Carbon County. Troopers said David J. Cudak, 34, of Albrightsville, driving a 2008 Dodge Charger, was attempting...
Bethlehem Township man died in Gracedale due to neglect, lawsuit says
A Bethlehem Township woman claims her husband died in Northampton County’s nursing home due to neglect, according to her lawsuit. The lawsuit filed Wednesday in federal court says dehydration, malnutrition and bedsores contributed to the death of 72-year-old Robert Raph on Aug. 3, 2020.
Northampton County Fall Victim Flown To Hospital With Traumatic Injuries (PHOTOS)
A fall victim in Northampton County was flown to a nearby hospital after suffering traumatic injuries, authorities said. The Lower Mt. Bethel Sandt’s Eddy Fire Company responded to the fall report on the 9000 block of Richmond Road in Bangor around 7:10 p.m. on Monday, August 1, the department said.
Police looking for help identifying men in Lehigh County parking stall attack
Pennsylvania State Police from Fogelsville are searching for a pair of men they say assaulted a woman at Valley Ridge Apartments in Lower Macungie Township. Police say the woman was moving away from her vehicle in a nearby parking stall when she was attacked by two men in dark clothing and masks at 11:21 p.m. on Saturday. The men fled in a dark-colored sedan, according to a police statement.
3rd person, not in custody, was with 2 charged in Easton double homicide, testimony reveals
Two suspects charged with homicide and related counts in the shooting deaths of two teenagers in March in Easton are headed for trial, following their preliminary hearing Wednesday afternoon. However, a third person who is not in custody was with the two suspects at the time Kavan Figueroa, 18, and...
State police arrest Lehigh County man who allegedly fled on dirt bike
Pennsylvania State Police arrested a 29-year-old Allentown man Tuesday on charges of attempting to evade officers on a 2017 Suzuki motorbike in South Whitehall Township. The motorist is charged with attempting to flee from police, operating an expired vehicle, driving without eye protection and using an improper class of license, according to a statement released by state police.
Times News
Luzerne man sentenced to state prison on drug-dealing charge
A Luzerne County man was sentenced to a state prison term on Tuesday on a drug-dealing charge. Kevin Lindemuth, 42, of Hazleton, was sentenced to serve one to two years in a state correctional institution by Judge Joseph J. Matika on a charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He previously pleaded to the charge.
Easton Woman Wanted For Retail Theft
PALMER, PA- The Palmer Police Department has put out an arrest warrant for Dawn Marie...
WOLF
Helicopter crash in Carbon County
MAHONING TWP., Pa. (WOLF) — A helicopter crashed in a backyard field in Lehighton Wednesday afternoon. It was reported a red 4-passenger helicopter crashed in a field, landing on its side behind a home in the 700 block of Orioles Dr. just before 1 PM. The helicopter had 3...
Carbon Monoxide Poisoning In Lynn Township, Lehigh County Sends 2 Adults, 10-Year-Old Child To Hospital
LYNN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A family was sickened by carbon monoxide poisoning in Lehigh County on Thursday morning. Firefighters are on the scene along the 7400 block of Camp Meeting Road in Lynn Township, Lehigh County. CBS3 has learned that two adults and a 10-year-old child were rushed to the hospital. Officials tell Eyewitness News the family was using a generator inside the home, which led to the high carbon monoxide levels. We will update you on their conditions as soon as we can.
WOLF
Monroe County child burned; Man charged with aggravated assault
HAMILTON TWP., Pa. (WOLF) — A Monroe County man has been charged with aggravated assault of a child. On January 20, an investigation was requested by Children and Youth Services after a two-year-old child was noticed with severe burns on both of his hands. Pennsylvania State Police investigated to...
Times News
Car hit in plaza parking lot
A Carbon County driver was the victim of a hit-and-run crash. State police at Lehighton said the incident occurred on July 28 in a parking lot of the Carbon Plaza located off Route 443 in Mahoning Township. Troopers said Richard S. Bottcher, 81, of Palmerton, parked his 2015 Chrysler 300 in the lot where it was struck on the front driver side quarter panel, causing minor damages.
