Man charged with attempted murder after alleged shooting in Longs in July

LONGS, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities have charged a 34-year-old man with attempted murder after he allegedly shot at another person during a “gathering” in Longs in mid-July.

Jerome Carter of Loris was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on July 29 and released one day later on a $50,000 bond, according to online jail records.

According to a police report, Horry County officers responded to Castlers Heights Road in Longs about 9:50 p.m. on July 17 to investigate a reported shooting. A victim told officers that he was at talking with a group of people at a gathering on Castlers Heights Road when another man approached him and started trying to hit him.

When he was not able to hit him, the victim said the man pulled out a gun and started shooting, the report said. The victim said he then ran away to another location on Castlers Heights Road.

Officers called EMS, but the report said the victim refused treatment. During their investigation, officers collected a spent shell casing and a bullet that had not been fired as evidence.

No additional information was immediately available.

