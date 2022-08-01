ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longs, SC

Man charged with attempted murder after alleged shooting in Longs in July

By Dennis Bright
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39l4Ic_0h0TAFdr00

LONGS, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities have charged a 34-year-old man with attempted murder after he allegedly shot at another person during a “gathering” in Longs in mid-July.

Jerome Carter of Loris was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on July 29 and released one day later on a $50,000 bond, according to online jail records.

According to a police report, Horry County officers responded to Castlers Heights Road in Longs about 9:50 p.m. on July 17 to investigate a reported shooting. A victim told officers that he was at talking with a group of people at a gathering on Castlers Heights Road when another man approached him and started trying to hit him.

When he was not able to hit him, the victim said the man pulled out a gun and started shooting, the report said. The victim said he then ran away to another location on Castlers Heights Road.

Officers called EMS, but the report said the victim refused treatment. During their investigation, officers collected a spent shell casing and a bullet that had not been fired as evidence.

No additional information was immediately available.

📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas.

Count on News13 for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTW News13

Pembroke man wanted for Robeson County murder arrested, will be extradited from Dillon County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Pembroke man wanted for murder is in custody, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Knowledge McNeil, 20, has been charged in connection with Quadrique R. Butler’s shooting death. Butler was found dead Monday at a home on Prosperity Drive. McNeil faces charges of first-degree murder, breaking and entering, […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Police: Marion Co schools’ lockdown was caused by shooting suspect who threatened he ‘was not going down without a fight,’ remains on the run

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — Two Marion County schools that were under a “delayed dismissal” Wednesday afternoon were placed into lockdown because of a nearby person who was wanted in connection to a shooting, officials announced Thursday morning. As of 10:15 a.m., the person had not been caught. News13 had reached out to law enforcement agencies […]
MARION COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Longs, SC
Longs, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Loris, SC
wfxb.com

North Myrtle Beach Shooting Victim Dies, Charges Expected to be Upgraded

The victim of a shooting at the Nacho Hippo in North Myrtle Beach has died. The shooting happened at 10:44 p.m. at the restaurant located at 850 North Beach Boulevard across from Barefoot Landing. The suspect identified as Lafredia Cortlet Todd, was arrested not far from the location of the incident and has been charged with attempted murder. The charge is expected to be upgraded after the victim identified as Quentin Johnson died. His death was confirmed by Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler yesterday. Todd and Johnson were co-workers at the restaurant and according to lawyers representing Johnson’s family, it appears that the restaurant knew about previous violent threats and said that the shooting could have been prevented.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Florence County deputies name Timmonsville man charged with hitting deputy’s vehicle before leading chase that led to crash

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 25-year-old Timmonsville man is facing multiple charges after authorities said he hit a deputy’s vehicle while trying to run away, led deputies on a chase and then wrecked a stolen vehicle. Jacob Alan Brown has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident, driving under a suspended license and […]
TIMMONSVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Ems#Nexstar Media Inc
WBTW News13

Longs man sentenced to 30 years in prison for deadly shooting in 2020

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 22-year-old Longs man was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Friday after pleading guilty to murder and attempted murder, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Tylik Jervon Griffin had been scheduled to go on trial on Aug. 15 for the shooting death of Tyrone Ford, 49, also known […]
WMBF

Robeson County deputies investigating pair of shootings

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in part of the Pee Dee are investigating a pair of separate shootings that happened Wednesday. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said the first incident happened at around 12:30 p.m. in the area of Lovette Road in Lumberton, while the second happened shortly after 6 p.m. in the area of Wilcox Road and Barker Ten Mile Road in St. Pauls.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

South Carolina appeals court upholds conviction for Horry County man who beat another to death with a bat while yelling racial slurs

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Court of Appeals released a decision Wednesday upholding a 58-year-old Horry County man’s voluntary manslaughter conviction. James Richard Rosenbaum was indicted in 2016 for killing Roy Davis, who was beaten to death with a baseball bat in Rosenbaum’s house while Rosenbaum yelled racial slurs at him. Rosenbaum […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Conway police searching for vehicle of interest in theft of Caterpillar

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Conway are asking for help to locate a vehicle possibly connected to a recent theft in the area. Conway Police Department responded to a construction site on August 1 for a Caterpillar Skid Steer that was stolen. The equipment was stolen on the morning of July 31, 2022.
CONWAY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WMBF

Suspect in custody after a chase damages 3 Florence County Sheriff’s Office vehicles, officials say

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence County deputies were led on a chase on Tuesday afternoon after trying to serve a warrant. Maj. Mike Nunn said members of the sheriff’s office warrants unit tried to serve a warrant on a wanted person along Gilbert Drive when the suspect drove off and the chase began. He added that the FCSO street crime unit was also involved in the chase.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Police search for person of interest in deadly Florence County motel

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in finding a person of interest in a deadly motel shooting. Deputies were called on July 24 to the Travel Lodge on West Palmetto Street for a shooting. They found a victim who was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WECT

Lumberton man arrested for stealing truck after police chase

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department arrested James Allen Lowery for stealing a truck and trailer from Whiteville on Tuesday, August 2. Per a Whiteville Police Department release, a call alerted them to the theft of the truck from a parking lot at 1:04 p.m. Just five minutes later, a Wilmington police officer spotted the truck on Madison Street and attempted to stop it.
WHITEVILLE, NC
columbuscountynews.com

WPD Recovers Truck, Suspect in Minutes

Whiteville Police recovered a stolen truck and trailer – and the alleged thief — within minutes Tuesday (today). Jimmy Allen Lowery was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, felony larceny, fleeing to elude arrest, driving with a suspended license, reckless driving, a lane violations and failure to stop for blue light and siren. His bond was set at $21,100. Lowery’s address and age were not available.
WHITEVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

63K+
Followers
6K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy