Stop & Shop location in Highland Park to close in 2023

newjersey.news12.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Queens apartments available for $397 per month at new affordable housing developmentBeth TorresQueens, NY
Mayor Adams Turns Down Governor Abbott's Offer and Says it’s a Photo OpTom HandyTexas State
NY Responds: Top Concerns of MTA Riders as Subway Stigma WorsensBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Morristown Weather Forecast: Friday Aug 5 - Tuesday, Aug 9Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
"Bling" Bishop Lamar Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
Related
Stop & Shop Announces Third Store Closure In New Jersey This Year
Closings have been happening at the Jersey Shore left and right since the COVID-19 Pandemic. But when even our massive chains are having trouble to survive, that is when I can say I am officially nervous. Stop & Shop has already announced two New Jersey closings in 2022 and now...
Major grocery store chain just opened another location in New Jersey
A popular grocery store chain recently opened another new location in New Jersey. Read on to learn more. Whole Foods Market, a grocery store chain specializing in healthy and organic food, opened a new store location last week in Woodcliff Lake, NJ.
Workers Spotted Inside Old Gloucester Twp., NJ KMart as Conversion to ShopRite Begins
Big changes continue along Blackwood-Clementon Rd. in Gloucester Township as workers move into the old Kmart to change it over to a Shop Rite store. At the end of last year, rumors were confirmed that, after more than 30 years, the ShopRite store off Laurel Hill Road in Clementon, Camden County would be moving.
A Big Supermarket Chain in NJ Announces Another Store is Closing
It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in the Garden State over the past year or so and supermarkets are certainly no exception. Just this year alone, at least four major food stores have closed in New Jersey. The calendar had just barely flipped over...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Whoa, Massive 200 Pound Shark Caught Off The Beach In Seaside Park, NJ
For me, it really depends on the day of the week, the weather, and of course whether or not there's a cooler full of beer. Also, are we at a lake, fishing off a dock by the bay, surf fishing, or deep sea fishing in the ocean on a commercial fishing trip?
Car Flips, Motorist Trapped In Central Jersey Crash (DEVELOPING)
A motorist was trapped after their car flipped in Central Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred before 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4 on Route 440 South near Interstate 287 North in Edison, initial reports said. The vehicle was down in a ditch, reports said. CHECK...
Exciting New Shops and Restaurants are Coming to Jersey Shore Premium Outlets in Tinton Falls, NJ
There is exciting news coming our way in regards to the Jersey Shore Premium Outlets in Tinton Falls, New Jersey. We are getting word of several new shopping stores and restaurants and wanted to share the information. In 2021 Jersey Shore Premium Outlets saw the addition of brands like Torrid...
3 Amazing And Unusual New Jersey Places You Have To Visit This Summer
It’s not like we will ever run out of things to do in New Jersey, but if you’re looking for something out of the ordinary to put on your calendar, we have some suggestions you might be interested in. Here are five really good and unusual things to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Here’s how much home prices have changed this year in each N.J. county
The frenzied real estate market of the past two years is supposed to mellow out this year. Gains in home prices are expected to slow to single digit increases after two years of double-digit growth. Home prices in New Jersey rose 12% in 2020 and another 15% in 2021, according...
‘This is a critical choke point for the whole coastline’: Construction underway on Raritan River train bridge
A project to replace a rail bridge that is more than a century old in Middlesex County is moving forward.
jerseydigs.com
Watsessing is Becoming Bloomfield’s Next Downtown
Few places in Essex County can boast a midtown-direct train, a light rail station, and access to a highway. Bloomfield’s Watsessing neighborhood has all of this within a half-mile radius. But for some reason, it has only caught the eye of developers within the last five years. Local restaurateur...
visitprinceton.org
Where to Find the Best Pizza In & Around Mercer County
If you've ever talked to a native Jerseyian, they'll tell you that we house some of the best thin crust tomato pies in the country. Whether it's take-out, delivery or outside dining on a beautiful day, check out the list below for mouthwatering slices!. Bonus: Dave Portnoy, founder of Barstool...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
It was once the largest nursing home in N.J., now just 15 residents remain in a facility soon to close
Time is running out for Woodland Behavioral and Nursing Center in Andover. A week before its federal funding is to be terminated on Aug. 15 over shocking allegations of neglectful care, the facility has told its 250 employees in formal layoff notices that the facility will close on Monday, Aug. 8.
Thousands of spotted lanternflies seen Tuesday at the Jersey Shore
News 12 New Jersey's Tony Caputo saw thousands of spotted lanternflies Tuesday in Belmar. Have you seen them at the Jersey Shore?
ALERT CENTER: Ocean County swimming beach closed today due to lifeguard shortage
The swimming beach at A. Paul King County Park in Manahawkin will be closed today due to a lifeguard shortage.
Boil water advisory issued for parts of New Jersey
WATCHUNG, N.J. - New Jersey American Water has issued a mandatory boil water advisory for Warren Township and the Borough of Watchung until further notice. The advisory in effect as a result of a loss of water pressure from a main break. The break happened along Carrar Drive between Mountain Boulevard and Glen Eagle Drive in Watchung. For more information, CLICK HERE.
Bakery Featured On ABC’s Shark Tank Announces 3rd New Jersey Location
These days, people will travel far and wide for high-quality dairy free, cholesterol free and vegan food options. I personally think it is even rarer to find top quality desserts that honor the same dietary restrictions. Well buckle up because according to NJ.com, a new shop opening close to the...
Winning Ocean County Lottery Ticket Worth $50K
OCEAN COUNTY – One lucky lottery ticket sold in Ocean County matched five white balls and the Powerball drawn, winning the third-tier prize of $50,000. The ticket was purchased at the Welsh Farms located at 1765 Route 88 in Brick Township. The winning numbers from the August 3 drawing...
Gloucester County K9 Finds 3 Lost Boys In Magnolia Woods: ‘The Whole Neighborhood Was Looking For Us’
MAGNOLIA, N.J. (CBS) — Two New Jersey families have a lot to be thankful for. Their grandsons went missing for a full afternoon Monday and were found miles away from home. Three young boys under the age of 10 went on a bike ride and never returned home Monday. Their bikes were found near a creek on Otter Branch Road. They were eventually found a mile away. This story does have a happy ending, but they’re in hot water with their families right now. “The whole neighborhood was looking for us,” Leo Evans said. “I mean the whole neighborhood.” This may look like a regular...
Comments / 1