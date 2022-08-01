ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, NJ

Stop & Shop location in Highland Park to close in 2023

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
newjersey.news12.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Highland Park, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Stop Shop
jerseydigs.com

Watsessing is Becoming Bloomfield’s Next Downtown

Few places in Essex County can boast a midtown-direct train, a light rail station, and access to a highway. Bloomfield’s Watsessing neighborhood has all of this within a half-mile radius. But for some reason, it has only caught the eye of developers within the last five years. Local restaurateur...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
visitprinceton.org

Where to Find the Best Pizza In & Around Mercer County

If you've ever talked to a native Jerseyian, they'll tell you that we house some of the best thin crust tomato pies in the country. Whether it's take-out, delivery or outside dining on a beautiful day, check out the list below for mouthwatering slices!. Bonus: Dave Portnoy, founder of Barstool...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
CBS New York

Boil water advisory issued for parts of New Jersey

WATCHUNG, N.J. - New Jersey American Water has issued a mandatory boil water advisory for Warren Township and the Borough of Watchung until further notice. The advisory in effect as a result of a loss of water pressure from a main break. The break happened along Carrar Drive between Mountain Boulevard and Glen Eagle Drive in Watchung. For more information, CLICK HERE. 
WATCHUNG, NJ
CBS Philly

Gloucester County K9 Finds 3 Lost Boys In Magnolia Woods: ‘The Whole Neighborhood Was Looking For Us’

MAGNOLIA, N.J. (CBS) — Two New Jersey families have a lot to be thankful for. Their grandsons went missing for a full afternoon Monday and were found miles away from home. Three young boys under the age of 10 went on a bike ride and never returned home Monday. Their bikes were found near a creek on Otter Branch Road. They were eventually found a mile away. This story does have a happy ending, but they’re in hot water with their families right now. “The whole neighborhood was looking for us,” Leo Evans said. “I mean the whole neighborhood.” This may look like a regular...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy