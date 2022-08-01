ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somers, CT

Residents vote Thursday on funding studies

By Susan Danseyar / Journal Inquirer
 3 days ago
Somers Town Hall

SOMERS — The Board of Selectmen has scheduled a special Town Meeting on Thursday at 7 p.m. in Town Hall to ask residents whether to approve $718,235 from the general fund on architectural and engineering studies for updating HVAC systems at the three public schools and a proposed community center.

Selectmen approved the allocation on July 21 in a 2-1 vote. The Board of Finance unanimously voted July 26 to approve the studies in separate motions for each project. A Town Meeting vote is the last step in the approval process.

