Colts sell out final weekend training camp practice

By Joe Hopkins
 3 days ago

WESTFIELD, Ind. — The Indianapolis Colts’ training camp practice scheduled for Sunday, August 7 has sold out, the team announced Monday.

The Colts are now two for two on selling out weekend practices as this past Saturday’s event also reached capacity. All remaining practices are scheduled to be held on weekdays.

It is free to attend training camp practice, but fans will need to secure a ticket . Parking costs $5.

Click here for more information on attending Colts training camp.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

