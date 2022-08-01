SPLASH Youth Arts Workshop hosting a Summer Arts Festival on Aug. 20

newschannel9.com
Art classes help at-risk youth in Chattanooga 'paint' a bright future
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Chattanooga's recent rise in gun violence is strengthening the push to steer kids down the right path. One organization is hoping to use creativity to do just that. There's nothing wrong with the children. There's something wrong with our system," says SPLASH organizer Charlie Newton.
TVFCU Community Spotlight: Mean Green Janitorial Service
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Mean Green Janitorial Service is the TVFCU Community spotlight!. Find out what’s new with Mean Green Janitorial Service and Kelvin Lloyd, and learn how their partnership with Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union benefitted them. Stay connected with Mean Green Janitorial Service. ______________. Stay connected with...
Scenic City Neurotherapy: Back-to-School and taking care of your mental health
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Charles Miller talks about Back-to-School and taking care of your mental health as a parent, a teacher and a student. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
17-year-old Calhoun, Georgia pilot takes on new challenge with fly-in convention
CALHOUN, Ga. — A 17-year-old private pilot from Calhoun, Georgia took on a new challenge at a fly-in convention, the EAA Airventure Oshkosh. Instead of school sports, EAA says 17-year-old Benson Milam puts his energy into his schoolwork and flying. His mother, Darenda Milam, says he finished school junior...
Covid Boosters
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Dr. Bhagy Navalkele talks about how COVID cases are climbing again, but booster rates across the country are not. Despite the additional layer of defense boosters provide against severe illness and death, many people have been slow to get the extra protection. The good news is any vaccinated person age five years or older is now eligible to get boosted. Boosters can also extend protection from the virus including from variants that may be more contagious or cause more severe illness.
New sheriff in town: Austin Garrett now wears the star in Hamilton County
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — After Sheriff Jim Hammond served Hamilton County for over a decade, his second in command Chief Deputy Austin Garrett will be taking over. NewsChannel 9's Bryanna Idzior spoke with Garrett Thursday night. Garrett ran unopposed, but when we spoke with him tonight, he says he’s honored...
Neighbors save father, daughter from burning Chattanooga home Thursday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Neighbors saved a father and daughter from a dangerous kitchen fire that pinned them in the second story of their Chattanooga house, CFD say. They say the quick-thinking neighbors took action to help them get out as firefighters rushed to the scene. Multiple 911 calls were...
AJD Plumbing offers financing, 24-hour emergency service and free estimates
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — AJD Plumbing is a family and locally owned and operated plumbing business serving Walker and Catoosa, Ga. counties and Hamilton, Bradley, and Polk, Tenn. counties. They offer financing, 24-hour emergency service and free estimates. All their work is warrantied. Stay connected with AJD Plumbing. (423) 436-5658.
Crews help family get across flooded Hamilton County creek Monday night
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Crews with the Mowbray Volunteer Fire Department and Dallas Bay Fire and Rescue worked to get a family across a creek filled with recent rainwater Monday night. This happened in what's known as the Pocket Wilderness at about 6 p.m. The family had gotten across...
"Renewed focus on safety:" Walker County Schools Superintendent talks security measures
WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — Thursday is the first day back to school for Walker County students. Something on everyone's mind this year: safety measures. We brought theses concerns to Superintendent Damon Raines. Raines says they already have proper safety measures in place with having single points of access, and...
Wamp siblings win; Youngest-ever Hamilton Co. Mayor, first female Hamilton Co. D.A.
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — An entire family brimming with ear-to-ear smiles, the Wamps took home historic victories Thursday night. Voters chose Weston Wamp to be Hamilton County's newest mayor, the youngest person to hold the office. Coty Wamp likewise made history, becoming Hamilton County's first female district attorney. Additionally,...
Caught on camera: Cancer patient raped on sidewalk in downtown Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A cancer patient was attacked and raped on a sidewalk in downtown Chattanooga last week, and the entire assault was recorded on surveillance video. Chattanooga Police say the man police arrested on Tuesday confessed to the crime after investigators showed him the video. A police affidavit...
Active shooter training conducted by Dade County Sherriff's Office Thursday
The Dade County Sheriff's office conducted a joint training session Thursday with county schools and other first responders to be prepared in the event of an active shooter. The training took place at Dade County High school this morning. Other first responders there included Dade County EMS, Trenton City police...
Lawsuit: Shops in Catoosa, Dade Counties claim legal right to sell products with THC
CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — A new lawsuit in Georgia seeks a court order declaring that a chemical related to the main intoxicating ingredient in pot is legal under state law. Owners of two shops in northwest Georgia are hoping to get a court to order a local sheriff and a drug task force to let them sell chemicals containing hemp that are now considered legal by the federal government.
What is a veteran? That question has been raised in the race for Hamilton County D.A.
CHATTANOOGA, Tn — How do you define the word veteran?. It sounds like an easy question. The Merriam Webster definition for veteran is, "a former member of the Armed Forces." That question, who can call themselves a veteran, has been asked recently in one local political race. In the...
Two people shot while searching for cellphone in Chattanooga Wednesday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Two people were shot while looking for a cellphone in Chattanooga Wednesday night, according to CPD. Police responded to a call for a shooting at 2200 Cheek Street and found evidence of a shooting but no victims, CPD say. Shortly thereafter, CPD say two victims showed...
Democrat Adams says he'd add Republicans to cabinet if elected Hamilton County mayor
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Democratic Hamilton County Mayoral candidate Matt Adams held a press conference on Tuesday just days before he faces off against Republican candidate Weston Wamp. During the press conference, Adams said he will be hiring Sabrena Smedley, his opponent's runner up in the Republican primary, to serve...
TDOT: Multi-vehicle crash shuts down parts of SR-30 in Dayton
DAYTON, Tenn. — A multi vehicle crash has State Route 30 at Cottonport Road in Dayton closed. According to TDOT Spokesperson, Rae Anne Bradley, this could potentially be an extended closure. TDOT crews are en route to assist with traffic control. Drivers are asked to use caution when traveling...
Man shot, killed by deputies during undercover drug investigation in Gordon County
GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — Two deputies with the Gordon County Sheriff's Office shot and killed a man during an undercover drug investigation Monday night, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). A release says this happened at about 9:30 p.m. in the area of Brookline Circle and Dews...
