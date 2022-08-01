SPLASH Youth Arts Workshop hosting a Summer Arts Festival on Aug. 20

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Dr. Bhagy Navalkele talks about how COVID cases are climbing again, but booster rates across the country are not. Despite the additional layer of defense boosters provide against severe illness and death, many people have been slow to get the extra protection. The good news is any vaccinated person age five years or older is now eligible to get boosted. Boosters can also extend protection from the virus including from variants that may be more contagious or cause more severe illness.

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO