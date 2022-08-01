ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Prada’s Latest Timecapsule NFT Comes With Chance to Attend a Runway Show

By Martino Carrera
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wStVG_0h0T9aPO00

Click here to read the full article.

PRADA ’S DISCORD-TO-MILAN TRIP: Milan Fashion Week could be the most democratically accessible yet.

After Diesel announced it is opening up its September show to the public via an online registration process , Prada said Monday that its third Timecapsule NFT item, which drops Thursday, will allow some customers to attend the luxury brand’s show for spring 2023. The show is scheduled for Sept. 22 at 2 p.m. CET.

More from WWD

Debuted in 2019 , Timecapsule is a monthly, limited-edition drop of a ready-to-wear product available exclusively on the brand’s e-commerce site for 24 hours. Each item comes with a serial number and is delivered in custom packaging.

Since June’s drop , the project has ventured into Web3, adding a gifted NFT component to each purchase. Buyers of previous drops, dating back to the very first launch in December 2019, will also receive NFTs.

The August drop is a limited-edition run of 50 black cotton poplin shirts matching different archival prints spanning from the Jeanne Detallante-designed, Frankenstein-inspired print from fall 2019, to a floral brocade pattern enriched with Lurex threads, as well as vintage fabrics from the 1920s and ’50s. The house said the project builds on its commitment to circularity in that it uses deadstock textiles.

Each of the customers purchasing the shirt will receive a complimentary NFT and be automatically shortlisted for a chance to be flown to Milan and attend the spring 2023 show, designed by co-creative directors Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons.

More details on the opportunity will be shared at a later date on “Prada Crypted,” the brand’s community-minded space on the Discord social platform.

After its first foray into NFTs with Adidas earlier this year, Prada furthered its commitment to Web3, dropping its first solo NFT project in June focusing on the collaboration with artist and musician Cassius Hirst, who teamed up with the brand for the Cass x Prada collection, reinterpreting the America’s Cup sneaker style. A second NFT drop was attached to July’s Timecapsule shirt.

Prada Timecapsule NFTs leverage the technology of Aura Blockchain Consortium, the collaboration formed last year when LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Prada Group and Compagnie Financière Richemont joined forces to promote the use of a single blockchain solution open to all luxury brands worldwide. The effort was later joined by OTB Group and by Mercedes-Benz.

Best of WWD

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

The Duchess of Cambridge Wears Her Favorite White Suit for a Third Time

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — It’s a white summer for the Duchess of Cambridge. Kate Middleton has taken out her favorite white Alexander McQueen suit for a third time this year as she made an appearance at the Commonwealth Games with Prince William and Princess Charlotte.More from WWDPhotos of the Costumes in 'Westworld' Season FourPhotos of Mary J. Blige's Apple Music Live Performance'House of Dragon' Red Carpet Photos The royal couple have been on a sports marathon by supporting local teams. On Sunday, the duke attended the UEFA European Women’s Championship at Wembley stadium to watch England win...
UEFA
WWD

WWD Report Card: The Front-row Faces of Paris Couture Week

The best of the couture celeb front rows. The Devil Wears…Valentino? The Pierpaolo Piccioli pink has become a very recognizable calling card for chic but this sequined cocktail dress is slightly underwhelming for a fashionista like her. A more dramatic voluminous couture look would’ve been exciting. But the hot pink platform shoes are to die for.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

The 20 Best Camisoles to Wear for Every Season and Occasion

Click here to read the full article. The hot days and nights of summer may leave you wanting to wear the least amount of clothes you can manage. But there’s one piece that’s a necessity in your closet this time of year: The camisole. This humble, strappy top is versatile and also happens to be easy to pack away in a suitcase (which is always a plus when vacations are looming). But, while you may have heard the term before, what you may not know is how many iterations exist. What is a Camisole? Some may attribute camisoles to sleepwear or lingerie-inspired...
APPAREL
WWD

Miley Cyrus Gets Animated by Gucci in New Flora Gorgeous Jasmine Perfume Campaign

Click here to read the full article. Miley Cyrus is lending her star power to Gucci for its latest fragrance campaign. Gucci revealed on Monday the campaign for its newest fragrance, Gucci Flora Gorgeous Jasmine Eau de Parfum, fronted by the musician. The campaign was photographed by artist Petra Collins and the campaign video was created by Omer Fedi and Blake Slatkin.More from WWDGucci Hosts Second Annual Summer Party in East HamptonAll the Looks from Gucci X Harry Styles Ha Ha Ha CollectionPhotos of Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour Fashion Cyrus appears in the campaign at home, taking the viewer on “an...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raf Simons
Person
Margot Robbie
Person
Miuccia Prada
Person
Keke Palmer
WWD

Guess Inc. Heir Launching Her Own Clothing Line

Click here to read the full article. The Guess brand has been known for all things denim ever since the early ’80s when four brothers from the south of France landed in Los Angeles and started their own blue jeans label. Over the next 50 years, the company has morphed into a $2.6 billion publicly traded venture, with the Marciano family still a major shareholder and some members continuing as part of the operation. Now, the next generation is putting its own mark on the fashion industry.More from WWDGetting Ready with Social Media Star Blake Gray [PHOTOS]Inside Burberry's L.A. Party, Celebrating...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Black Activism, Traditional Weaving Feted at Australia’s National Indigenous Fashion Awards

Click here to read the full article. SYDNEY — Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander creatives were celebrated at the third annual National Indigenous Fashion Awards, which were announced in Darwin, Northern Territory on Wednesday.  Staged at the Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair — Australia’s largest First Nations visual art event, which showcases work from more than 75 Indigenous art centers — the awards recognize and showcase excellence across the categories of fashion and textile design, business, traditional adornment, wearable art and community collaboration.  More from WWDHow Seven ESPYS Red Carpet Outfits Looked on the RunwayPhotos of 10 BET Awards Red Carpet Looks...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Moncler Accelerates Footwear Development

MILAN — Moncler is pushing the accelerator on the development of its footwear category, which has become a key strategic priority. The brand will launch its new footwear collection later this month and in September. Although the category is expected to reach about 10 percent of revenues in 2025,...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nft#Milan Fashion Week#Web3#Diesel#Wwd Keke Palmer#Prada Men S Spring#Prada Men#Timecapsule
WWD

Neiman’s Gets an Exclusive Launch on Zac Posen

Neiman Marcus will launch the Zac Posen fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection with a two-season exclusive, according to Centric Brands LLC, which owns the designer brand. The agreement with Neiman’s is a step forward in Centric’s strategy to build Zac Posen into a lifestyle brand. Zac Posen girls’ dresses will launch in fall 2022 at better department stores. Centric acquired Zac Posen and all its intellectual property from Z Spoke LLC in 2020, and has overseen the brand’s licensed portfolio and in-house handbag lines since then.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Valentino to Unveil Pink PP Fall Campaign Fronted by Zendaya, Lewis Hamilton

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — Valentino will unveil its Pink PP advertising campaign for fall 2022 next week, fronted by two international talents and friends of the house: Zendaya and Sir Lewis Hamilton — both wearing pink and photographed posing in an all-around pink set. “One color, bold, strong, fluid, extravagant, one color to summarize everything I like in fashion and everything that I choose to represent: the liberation from the ordinary, a space to be oneself, a loud symbol for equality and love,” said creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli. More from WWDValentino Couture Fall 2022Photos from the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Brad Pitt Goes Casual in Green Suit at ‘Bullet Train’ Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Brad Pitt is making an impression on the red carpet for another casual fashion moment. The Oscar-winning actor attended the premiere of his new action film, “Bullet Train,” Monday night in Los Angeles wearing a bright green, casual linen suit paired with a light blue shirt and yellow sneakers.More from WWDPhotos from the 'Bullet Train' Los Angeles PremiereInside Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio's Relationship'House of Dragon' Red Carpet Photos He attended the premiere with costars Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Zazie Beetz and Brian Tyree Henry. This is the latest red carpet appearance Pitt has made for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

A Closer Look at the ’80s-inspired Beauty Looks in ‘Stranger Things 4’

Click here to read the full article. “Stranger Things 4” was arguably one of the biggest TV debuts of the year, garnering 1 billion views in less than a month after its debut and resonating with viewers for its storyline, ’80s nostalgia and beauty looks, which fans are still asking lead makeup artist Amy L. Forsythe about, she said. “I feel like our characters are so lovable that people latch onto them,” she said about the show’s popularity. “People are like, ‘What lipstick did you use on so and so? What eye shadow? There are also people in cosplay and they look...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Mercedes-Benz
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Adidas
WWD

Revolve Is Latest Retailer Hit by Inflation, Despite Increased Sales

Click here to read the full article. Revolve is feeling the sting of higher prices. The Los Angeles-based fashion platform revealed quarterly earnings Wednesday after the market closed, improving on revenues, but falling short on bottom-line profits as the e-tailer continues to navigate macro headwinds, such as supply chain bottlenecks, rising operating costs and continued lockdowns in China. Shares of Revolve Group fell more than 14 percent in after-hours trading, as a result. More from WWDPhotos of the Costumes in 'Westworld' Season FourPhotos of Mary J. Blige's Apple Music Live Performance'House of Dragon' Red Carpet Photos But Revolve cofounder and co-chief executive officer...
BUSINESS
WWD

Sotheby’s Plans First Auction Dedicated to Artists’ Jewelry

Click here to read the full article. The latest indicator of consumers’ and collectors’ interest in refined jewelry is underscored by Sotheby’s, which plans to host its first dedicated auction to artists’ jewelry. The assortment will feature pieces by Pablo Picasso, Max Ernst, Alexander Calder, Salvador Dalí and other top-notch creatives of the 20th century and from more recent years. In what sounds like a matter of why-just-collect-art-when-you-can-wear-it, the event is being touted as “Art as Jewelry as Art.”More from WWDInside 'Another Justice: Us Is Them' at the Parrish Art Museum"Diego Rivera's America" at San Francisco Museum of Modern ArtA Look...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Badgley Mischka to Launch ‘The Archive’

Click here to read the full article. Badgley Mischka is getting into recommerce with the hopes of giving some pre-worn designs longer lives and reeling in some new customers along the way. The idea sprang up after Elizabeth Banks wore one of her tried-and-true Badgley Mischka dresses to the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscars party.More from WWDPhotos of 10 Oscars 2022 Red Carpet Dresses on the RunwayStandout Fashion Looks From the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar PartyCelebrities Wearing Red on the 2022 Oscars Red Carpet During an interview Tuesday, Mark Badgley and James Mischka said their brand has always had an undercurrent of sustainability...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Accessories Designers Look for Value and Purpose as a Means to Tackle Inflation

Click here to read the full article. The Accessories Council celebrated its 26th annual ACE Awards in New York City on Monday night with a guest list of industry leaders. Award winners and presenters celebrated at Cipriani 42nd Street and caught up with WWD about their successful approaches to the many business challenges that have emerged in the last few years.More from WWDHow Seven ESPYS Red Carpet Outfits Looked on the RunwayPhotos of 10 BET Awards Red Carpet Looks on the RunwayPhotos of the Emi Jay and Djerf Avenue Collaboration Accessories Council president Karen Giberson said the accessories category as a whole...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

The 15 Best Moisturizers for Oily Skin, According to Dermatologists And Estheticians

Click here to read the full article. Have oily skin? Or maybe combination — shiny in the T-zone, but dry or balanced in the rest of your face? Or are you just acne-prone? Chances are, you’re one of these three most common skin types, and they usually have one thing in common (especially acne-prone skin): Excess oil production. It’s perfectly normal and even perfectly treatable; the trick is understanding your skin type and providing it with the best products for oily skin, which are specifically crafted to help the problem, starting with a face wash for oily skin. However, finding...
SKIN CARE
WWD

Men’s Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: The Denim Wave

Denim shorts, ’90s skater jeans, inventive shapes and remixes on the Canadian tuxedo were some of the leading styles that took the runway denim trend to new heights. Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons, who are seen as fashion oracles in some circles, predict denim short-shorts, jeans and a variety of Canadian tuxedos will be the must-have items come next spring. Prada said the collection “was about clothes that people could really wear.” Simons echoed that he was also attracted to “the idea of ‘normal’ clothing” that is transformed through “different materializations” and via mixing classic garments in new configurations. There is nothing more “normal” than a pair of jeans, and their collection pushed this norm-core view into a sleek social concept.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Zac Posen at Neiman Marcus, Glossier Heads to Brooklyn

ZAC’S BACK: Neiman Marcus will launch the Zac Posen fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection with a two-season exclusive, according to Centric Brands LLC, which owns the designer brand. The agreement with Neiman’s is a step forward in Centric’s strategy to build Zac Posen into a lifestyle brand. Zac Posen girls’...
BROOKLYN, NY
WWD

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Just Relax

Click here to read the full article. A relaxed suit silhouette, mostly shown without a shirt, featuring a soft shoulder construction and worn over voluminous, flowy, pleated pants emerged as the key tailoring trend for the spring season. Mr. Armani, the originator of this softer look, delivered a powerful Giorgio Armani collection full of lightly tailored suits perfect for the summer seasons. The terrific sartorial display came with white, beige and black coloring and some were so lightly constructed that they resembled pajamas. Backstage after the show, Armani said he wanted to show “classic pieces” styled in a new way. Mission...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

WWD

35K+
Followers
25K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy