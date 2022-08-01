ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Bike Night at the Children’s Museum

By Allyson Edmonds
 3 days ago

Squeeze in the last rays of summer by participating in Riley Children’s Health Sports Legends Experience® at Bike Night at the Children’s Museum , Thursday August 6th. It will be an evening of fun-filled sporty outdoor activities for the whole family. IndyCar driver Tony Kanaan will also be in attendance! This event is preparing many for the IU Health Momentum Indy at the end of the month. It’s a two-day bicycle festival offering bicycle racers, riders, families, and fans an unforgettable experience in downtown Indianapolis, IN! You can visit Momentum Indy’s website as well to learn more.

indyschild.com

Take a Ride on the Superhero Express: A One-of-a-Kind Train Ride

Hop aboard the Superhero Express for a fun-filled ride with Spiderman, Batman & Catwoman! The Superhero Express is pulling into Nickel Plate Express, September 10-11, for a one-of-a-kind train ride your kids won’t soon forget. Start your day with training camp, where your favorite superheroes will teach superhero combat...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
indyschild.com

Celebrate the End of Summer at a “Grown Up” Party to Remember at the Children’s Museum

Want to dance with dinos, learn about the science of beer, team up with friends to test your athletic ability and eat and drink a libation or two along the way? That’s just some of what grown-ups (21-and-older) revelers can expect when they party at Museum by Moonlight – presented by AMERICAN FUNDS® From Capital Group – on Saturday, August 27, 2022 from 8 p.m. to midnight.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Downtown Indy Chick-fil-A opens for business on August 4

INDIANAPOLIS – Get ready to order up some waffle fries and a chicken sandwich–Downtown Indy’s new Chick-fil-A will open for business on Thursday, Aug. 4. The restaurant, located at 10 E. Washington St., will be open for dine-in and carryout from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. As with all Chick-fil-A locations, the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Colts holding ‘Salute to Service’ at training camp

WESTFIELD, Ind. – Colts training camp has kicked off with quite a bit of excitement, and Wednesday marks a special military appreciation day. Wednesday is “Salute to Service” at training camp, which adds a special sense of excitement for service members and their family members. Anyone in the armed forces can get a discount at […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indyschild.com

Hidden Paradise Campground: Hidden Gem 1-Hour from Indianapolis

About an hour away from downtown Indianapolis lies Hidden Paradise Campground, a family-friendly place to experience the area’s natural beauty. Visitors will find quarry swimming on the spring-fed “Dream Lake” — a 20-foot-deep lake amid high limestone cliffs. It offers a designated swimming area with all...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Tony Kanaan
FOX59

Slain Hoosier officers honored during some National Night Out events

SOUTHPORT, Ind. — As part of an annual tradition that falls on the first Tuesday in August, police agencies across the country held “National Night Out” events. “Most of the time when people see police it’s when they’ve called 911 or it’s a tragedy, so this allows us to just let our hair down, have […]
SOUTHPORT, IN
WISH-TV

All Indiana Artist: Shakeeda

Today’s All Indiana Artist was born in Germany, raised in the U.S. and settled in Indianapolis in 2015. She began writing and singing as a young child and just this year decided to invest in her dreams of becoming a singer/songwriter. Shakeeda joined us Tuesday on “All Indiana” to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

16-year-old wins on the dirt track in IMS debut

INDIANAPOLIS — He may not have his official state-issued driver’s license yet, but 16-year-old Dominic Gorden does have his first win at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The teenager won back-to-back races Wednesday in the preliminaries for the Drive2SaveLives BC39 Presented by WeatherTech. Gorden, who is from Clovis, California, first captured a heat race, then won a […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
963xke.com

Indiana distillery introduces nostalgic toasted marshmallow bourbon

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (ADAMS) – One Indiana distillery with local ties has a playful new take on bourbon. Hotel Tango Distillery just unveiled its latest offering – a nostalgic toasted marshmallow-flavored bourbon. Hotel Tango Distillery, a veteran-owned brand that creates “premium, disciplined” spirits launched its ‘Shmallow Toasted Marshmallow Bourbon....
INDIANA STATE
moderncampground.com

Former Pine Lakes Camping Resort Sees Upgrades Under New Ownership

The former Pine Lakes Fishing and Camping Resort in Pendleton (Indiana) is now Mystic Waters Family Campground, and the new owners are continuously working to renovate and improve the campground. As per a report, Lisa Holverson, her husband Brent, and business partner Pete Watson have created a place for family...
PENDLETON, IN
cbs4indy.com

IndyHumane offering free core animal vaccines for life

INDIANAPOLIS — Exciting news for animal owners who adopted their furry friend from IndyHumane recently!. IndyHumane is now offering free core animal vaccines for life!. Core vaccines include rabies, DAPPV for dogs, and FVRCP for cats. DAPPv includes distemper, adenovirus, hepatitis, parainfluenza, and parvovirus protection for dogs. FVRCP includes Rhinotracheitis, calicivirus, and panleukopenia protection for cats.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Storm chances in Indiana through the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS – Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be present across central Indiana for the next few days. Thursday night Indians game Thursday evening showers Showers and thunderstorms are possible Thursday evening. These storms will be more organized during the evening commute, then begin to break up after sunset. By 9 p.m. the storm activity becomes […]
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Entitled Housewife demands White Claw, shows off high kicks

INDIANAPOLIS — Somebody get this lady a White Claw, already. The Entitled Housewife took the red eye in from Los Angeles and wasted no time taking Indy Now by storm, bossing around interns she just met with very specific drink orders (the lime flavor, if you don’t mind, Jake). She limbered up in her pink golf skorts and high-kicked for the camera.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
