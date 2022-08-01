Squeeze in the last rays of summer by participating in Riley Children’s Health Sports Legends Experience® at Bike Night at the Children’s Museum , Thursday August 6th. It will be an evening of fun-filled sporty outdoor activities for the whole family. IndyCar driver Tony Kanaan will also be in attendance! This event is preparing many for the IU Health Momentum Indy at the end of the month. It’s a two-day bicycle festival offering bicycle racers, riders, families, and fans an unforgettable experience in downtown Indianapolis, IN! You can visit Momentum Indy’s website as well to learn more.

