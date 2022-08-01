ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ascension Parish, LA

Mystikal arrested, charged with first-degree rape, other charges

By Michael Scheidt
KTAL
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.arklatexhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Related
brproud.com

Assumption Parish deputies arrest man on drug, cruelty to juvenile charges

BERTRANDVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) arrested a 28-year-old man Wednesday on multiple felony charges. According to APSO, the sheriff’s office had several arrest warrants for Preston Morris Lewis, Jr. Investigators learned that Lewis lived in the 5400 block of LA 1 in Bertrandville and executed a search warrant Wednesday afternoon. APSO says narcotics agents, detectives, and uniformed patrol deputies arrived at the residence and arrested Lewis.
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
County
Ascension Parish, LA
City
Donaldsonville, LA
Ascension Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
L'Observateur

Tangipahoa Parish Man Pleads Guilty to Violating the Federal Gun Control Act

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – LOUIS BELLS, JR., age 21, a resident of Hammond, Louisiana, pled guilty on August 2, 2022, before U.S. District Judge Jay C. Zainey to being a felon in possession of a firearm in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 922(g)(1) and 924(a)(2), announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
HAMMOND, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Violent Crime#Apso#The Associated Press
WAFB

Deputies arrest mother after 2-year-old overdoses on fentanyl

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A mother was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 2, after it was determined her 2-year-old son died from a fentanyl overdose. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, Whitney Adriel Ard, 28, is charged with negligent homicide in the death of Mitchell Robinson. Deputies arrested Ard after receiving the results of Robinson’s toxicology report. According to the arrest warrant, the coroner’s report revealed Robinson’s cause of death was acute fentanyl toxicity and 14 mL of fentanyl was found in the child’s blood.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDSU

Gretna pastor loses son to gun violence

GRETNA, La. — Orin Grant Senior has pastored at St. Paul Baptist Church in Gretna for more than 20 years. He's devoted countless hours to outreach in the Westbank community. With a strong emphasis on peace in the streets. "It's always why? You have the question of 'What could...
GRETNA, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy