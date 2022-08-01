Sail Camp Donation opens door for Austin Hatcher Foundation Family

newschannel9.com
WTVC
TVFCU Community Spotlight: Mean Green Janitorial Service
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Mean Green Janitorial Service is the TVFCU Community spotlight!. Find out what’s new with Mean Green Janitorial Service and Kelvin Lloyd, and learn how their partnership with Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union benefitted them. Stay connected with Mean Green Janitorial Service. ______________. Stay connected with...
WDEF
From The Archives: Hamilton Place Mall Opening
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – This was a big week for Chattanooga 35 years ago. In back to back days, Hamilton Place Mall officially opened to customers and local leaders broke ground on the Tennessee Riverwalk project. On August 5, 1987, CBL held the grand opening for their new, flagship mall...
WDEF
North West Georgia shops can continue to sell Delta 8 thanks to an emergency injunction
Two shops in Northwest Georgia will be able to continue selling Delta 8 and other legal THC products for the time being. The court recently ruled in favor of the store owners request for an emergency injunction, preventing the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force and Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk from conducting any arrests or seizures. Doranda Moon co-owns ‘Stevie and the Moon’, one of the stores in the lawsuit. She has a masters degree in medical cannabis science and therapeutics from the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy. Moon said she just wants to use her knowledge to help.
WDEF
Neighbors rescue family trapped by house fire
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A kitchen fire trapped a family in the second story of their house on Thursday afternoon. And it was their neighbors that came to the rescue. It happened on Franklin Drive off East Brainerd Road around 4:30. Several residents got out safely but the family was...
chattanoogatrend.com
Meet Chattanooga’s Kitchen Incubator Entrepreneurs
Stephanie Steiman parks her vintage horse trailer under a tree next to purple rows of lavender, as fiddles and folk music play through a nearby speaker at Lookout Lavender Farm. She founded award-winning beverage company, Chei-Man Tea — and has recently expanded her business to include a mobile, sober bar...
WTVC
New sheriff in town: Austin Garrett now wears the star in Hamilton County
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — After Sheriff Jim Hammond served Hamilton County for over a decade, his second in command Chief Deputy Austin Garrett will be taking over. NewsChannel 9's Bryanna Idzior spoke with Garrett Thursday night. Garrett ran unopposed, but when we spoke with him tonight, he says he’s honored...
WTVC
Covid Boosters
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Dr. Bhagy Navalkele talks about how COVID cases are climbing again, but booster rates across the country are not. Despite the additional layer of defense boosters provide against severe illness and death, many people have been slow to get the extra protection. The good news is any vaccinated person age five years or older is now eligible to get boosted. Boosters can also extend protection from the virus including from variants that may be more contagious or cause more severe illness.
WTVC
Art classes help at-risk youth in Chattanooga 'paint' a bright future
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Chattanooga's recent rise in gun violence is strengthening the push to steer kids down the right path. One organization is hoping to use creativity to do just that. There's nothing wrong with the children. There's something wrong with our system," says SPLASH organizer Charlie Newton.
eastridgenewsonline.com
The First Friday of the Month is Food Truck Friday at the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga
The question that perplexes workplaces all over Chattanooga is “where do you want to eat lunch?” The Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga has the answer. The first Friday of the month is Food Truck Friday. Each month, hungry Chattanoogans can enjoy a variety of foods created by local culinary entrepreneurs served from their food trucks at the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga.
WTVC
AJD Plumbing offers financing, 24-hour emergency service and free estimates
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — AJD Plumbing is a family and locally owned and operated plumbing business serving Walker and Catoosa, Ga. counties and Hamilton, Bradley, and Polk, Tenn. counties. They offer financing, 24-hour emergency service and free estimates. All their work is warrantied. Stay connected with AJD Plumbing. (423) 436-5658.
Chattanooga Motorcar Festival Intros Canossa Fall Rally Chattanooga
The 2022 Chattanooga Motorcar Festival will present the two-day Canossa Fall Rally Chattanooga on October 12-14, as part of its third annual event on October 14-16. The Rally is open to classic and sports cars. The Festival will also include competition at the Pace Grand Prix at the Bend on...
mymix1041.com
Local News for Tuesday, August 2nd
Here is your Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. news on mymix1041.com, sponsored by Toyota of Cleveland:. On July 31, 2022, at around 11:00 a.m., deputies from Bradley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call in the area of Buchanan Road. When deputies arrived, there was no one in the area. A second call came in from a male claiming to be a victim of the shooting. The victim stated he and his child fled the scene and deputies made contact with them at the Walmart Supercenter off Treasury Drive.
WTVC
Caught on camera: Cancer patient raped on sidewalk in downtown Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A cancer patient was attacked and raped on a sidewalk in downtown Chattanooga last week, and the entire assault was recorded on surveillance video. Chattanooga Police say the man police arrested on Tuesday confessed to the crime after investigators showed him the video. A police affidavit...
Police: Johnson City man dies in Chattanooga shooting
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man died in a Chattanooga shooting over the weekend, according to the Chattanooga Police Department. Christopher Harris, 22, had been shot near 2500 O’Rear Street on Sunday. He went to a nearby hospital, Erlanger East, where he died. Hospital staff notified police at 4:17 p.m. that day. Police […]
eastridgenewsonline.com
Community Invited to “PLAY BALL!” at Catoosa County’s Renovated Poplar Springs Park Ballfields
RINGGOLD – Catoosa County Commissioners, Parks and Recreation officials and contractors invite the community to “PLAY BALL!” at the renovated Poplar Springs Park ballfields, which are now officially open. The nearly $2-million renovation serves Catoosa County and visiting families with new, world-class baseball and softball fields, new...
WATE
Experience the romantic side of Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) – If you are looking for a romantic getaway with your significant other, Chattanooga offers a variety of attractions and adventures to make your date night magical. There is so much to do in Chattanooga, Tennessee that the many options may at times be a little...
WTVC
17-year-old Calhoun, Georgia pilot takes on new challenge with fly-in convention
CALHOUN, Ga. — A 17-year-old private pilot from Calhoun, Georgia took on a new challenge at a fly-in convention, the EAA Airventure Oshkosh. Instead of school sports, EAA says 17-year-old Benson Milam puts his energy into his schoolwork and flying. His mother, Darenda Milam, says he finished school junior...
WATE
Locally raised and processed beef and pork at Hyde Farms
GREENBACK, Tenn. (WATE) – When it comes to their meat and produce products at Hyde Farms, you do not have to look far to view the source as everything is grown, raised, and processed locally in East Tennessee. Hyde Farms goes above and beyond to do meat products right....
WTVC
'Where's the money coming from?' Commissioners pass Lookout stadium plan with concerns
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — It’s one of the first things you see as you drive into Chattanooga and today, it’s one step closer to getting a multi-million dollar overhaul. Some concerns still remain about the plan to build a new Lookouts stadium as the Hamilton County Commission moves it forward on Wednesday.
WTVC
Crews help family get across flooded Hamilton County creek Monday night
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Crews with the Mowbray Volunteer Fire Department and Dallas Bay Fire and Rescue worked to get a family across a creek filled with recent rainwater Monday night. This happened in what's known as the Pocket Wilderness at about 6 p.m. The family had gotten across...
