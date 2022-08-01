Silver Alert issued for 15-year-old last seen in northern Indiana

www.wthr.com
abc57.com
Pipe bomb discovered during search warrant on Hollyhock Road
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Officers discovered a pipe bomb during a search warrant in the 52000 block of Hollyhock Road on Wednesday, Indiana State Police announced. An investigation into a man wanted on a felony warrant led investigators to the residence on Hollyhock Road, where the St. Joseph County Police Department arrested two men on several charges.
WANE-TV
Sheriff: SUV carrying Walorski crossed center line, hit car
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The small SUV involved in a head-on crash in Elkhart County midday Wednesday, killing four people including U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, had drifted over the state highway’s center line, according to new information released by the Elkhart County sheriff. Sheriff Jeff Siegel said...
cbs4indy.com
Man attacks Indiana Walmart employee with machete, says police
ELKHART, Ind. — Police in Elkhart say an arrest has been made after a man attacked a Walmart employee with a machete in the store’s parking lot. Police were called to the Walmart at 175 County Road 6 West on Tuesday morning in reference to a knife attack.
abc57.com
18-year-old man shot in the area of N. Johnson Street
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Officers responded to the 600 block North Johnson Street for a shots-fired call at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the South Bend Police Department. While officials did not find any injured individuals on North Johnson Street, they were informed about a gunshot victim being...
abc57.com
Man charged in murder of Anthony Long
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A South Bend man been charged for his role in the robbery and death of 38-year-old Anthony Long in February, the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office announced. The prosecutor's office filed charges against 32-year-old Cecil Huston on June 10. On August 2, U.S. Marshals apprehended...
WNDU
Rep. Jackie Walorski, three others dead after crash in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Jackie Walorski, U.S. representative for Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District, and three other people are dead after a crash Wednesday afternoon in Elkhart County. Police say it happened just after 12:30 p.m. in the area of State Road 19 and State Road 119 in Nappanee....
abc57.com
Three killed in crash on S.R. 19, S.R. 119
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - Three people have died in a crash on S.R. 19 and S.R. 119 in Nappanee, the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office announced. At 12:32 p.m., deputies were called to the area for a two-vehicle crash. The driver of the first vehicle died in the crash. Two passengers...
abc57.com
Goshen Police searching for missing 12-year-old
GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 12-year-old Rori, who was last seen on Monday morning in the west Goshen area. Rori is described as 5'9", 170 pounds with light brown, shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing a black "Sons of...
abc57.com
Police identify suspect in machete attack at Walmart
ELKHART, Ind. - Police have identified the suspect who allegedly attacked a Walmart employee in the parking lot of the Walmart on C.R. 6 Tuesday morning. Police identified the suspect as 25-year-old Lincoln Leuchtner. Leuchtner was booked into the Elkhart County Jail on Tuesday.
abc57.com
Bicyclist hit and killed by a train killed at Lincoln Avenue crossing in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. -- Officers were dispatched to the Lincoln Avenue railroad crossing at 7:28 a.m. on Wednesday in response to a bicycle accident involving a train, according to the Goshen Police Department. Police arrived at 7:31 a.m. to find the bicyclist dead on the scene. Officials have identified the rider...
wdrb.com
UPDATE: Southern Indiana mother arrested for neglect of child
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A southern Indiana mother has been arrested after her child was hospitalized with a broken leg. Shelby Hayes is now facing charges for neglect and obstruction of justice. Last week, Hayes' fiancé, 28-year-old Jonathan Fleming, told investigators he was frustrated over a lack of sleep....
95.3 MNC
Man arrested after fatal crash in Goshen
A man was arrested after a fatal crash in Goshen. It happened on June 10, when officers were called to the intersection of Pike Street and 3rd Street on reports of a three vehicle crash. Two of the drivers were taken to the hospital with injuries. Two others died from...
WLWT 5
A crash is blocking a portion of an Indiana state route near Hanover
HANOVER, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Transportation is reporting a crash is blocking a road near Hanover in Jefferson County. INDOT says State Route 56 is closed at East Kuntz Road due to a crash. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the...
abc57.com
Arrest made in fatal crash on Pike Street in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. - A man was arrested on Saturday in connection with a fatal crash in Goshen on June 10, the Goshen Police Department announced. On July 22, a warrant was issued for 21-year-old Joshua Martinez of Goshen for two counts of causing death when operating a motor vehicle with an ACE of .08 or more.
95.3 MNC
One person injured in South Bend shooting
One person was injured in an apparent shooting in South Bend. Police were called around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, to the 600 block of North Johnson Street, on the report of shots fired. Officers arrived, but didn’t find a victim. Then, they were told that a man was at Memorial Hospital with at least one gunshot wound.
abc57.com
Police investigating stabbing at Taco Bell, employee injured
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- South Bend Police are investigating a stabbing that happened at a Taco Bell Tuesday evening. An employee told police that he was stabbed after a confrontation with a man inside the restaurant just before 7 p.m. The suspect, 34-year-old Chavis Box, was located not far from...
WGNtv.com
Severe thunderstorm warnings extended eastward into NW Indiana.
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northeastern Newton County in northwestern Indiana... Southern Porter County in northwestern Indiana... Jasper County in northwestern Indiana... * Until 415 PM CDT. * At 256 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Kouts to 6 miles north of Sheldon, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Rensselaer, DeMotte, Hebron, Remington, Wheatfield, Roselawn, Kouts, Hanging Grove, Collegeville, Baileys Corner, Stoutsburg, Fair Oaks, Parr and Dunns Bridge. Including the following interstate... Indiana I-65 between mile markers 200 and 234. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
WIBC.com
Body Found In Private Pond In Southern Indiana
SALEM, Ind. — A body was found in a pond in southern Indiana. It was in northern Washington County, about ten miles north of Salem. State Police were called about a dead man found floating at the edge of a private pond. Troopers were able to figure out the...
abc57.com
Walmart employee attacked with a machete in store parking lot
ELKHART, Ind. -- Elkhart Police are investigating an attack that happened in the parking lot of the Walmart on County Road 6 Tuesday morning. Police responded to the scene around 8:30 a.m. for reports of a knife attack. Reports say the suspect went into the store, took a machete and...
