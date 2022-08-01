ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Best local finds for National Farmers Market Week

By Allyson Edmonds
 3 days ago

National Farmer’s Week is every year during the first week of August. Many local markets have some tasty treats to enjoy this year! Stephanie Groves is the Executive Director of Indy Maven. She shares where we can find the best farmer’s markets around Indiana. You can see more of Stephanie’s picks on the Indy Maven website.

FOX59

Pandemic’s Impact on Students’ Academic Achievements in Indiana

We all know the pandemic was tough on students for several reasons. Classes were disrupted and e-learning wasn’t always successful. The Indiana Department of Education partnered with experts to measure the impact the pandemic had on our students’ academic achievements. Dr. Charity Flores is the Chief Academic Officer for the Indiana Department of Education. She shares […]
INDIANA STATE
Community Policy