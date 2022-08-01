Cenntro Auto leases showroom along Beach Boulevard

www.jaxdailyrecord.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 shoplifters arrested outside Dillard’s at Orange Park MallZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Drive-thru lane chaos: Fleming Island woman charged with battery on firefighter/EMTDon JohnsonFleming Island, FL
These Small Florida Towns that are Among the Oldest in the State and Off the Beaten PathL. CaneFlorida State
Orange Park woman arrested on charge of child neglectZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Back-to-school events this weekendDebra FineClay County, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record
Arbors at Orange Park Apartments sell for $56 million
The 270-unit Arbors at Orange Park Apartments at 198 Arora Blvd. sold July 27 for $56 million. Bridge Investment Group of Sandy, Utah, through BMF V FL Arbors Orange Park LLC bought the property from PAC 198 Arora LP of Draper, Utah. The property is west of Blanding Boulevard and...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Victoria at Orange Park apartments sold for $56.15 million
The 280-unit Victoria at Orange Park apartments at 1710 Wells Road sold July 27 for $56.15 million. Through FL Victoria at Orange Park 1 LLC, Sundance Bay Income & Growth OP of Salt Lake City bought the property from Broadshore Capital Partners of Los Angeles through Reva Victoria Park 1 LLC.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Lake Park Colonial Apartments sell for $6.25 million
The 54-unit Lake Park Colonial Apartments at 1865 Edgewood Ave. W. sold July 21 for $6.25 million. The joint venture between Navarino Capital Management and Mayfair Investment Partners through Lake Park NCM LLC, both of Shelton, Connecticut, bought the property. It purchased the site from Gan Realty LLC of Hollywood,...
First Coast News
This is how it looks inside Jacksonville's Regency Square Mall now 😢
Andrew Mayorga shot these photos inside Regency Square Mall. He wanted to see if the rumors were true.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Top commercial sales of the week
Seller: First Coast Kids Inc. Type: 31 residential lots in Wilford Preserve Units 2B and 3A.
He heard conditions were bad inside Regency Square Mall, he checked, this is what he saw 😢
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Andrew Mayorga said he hasn't been in the Regency Square Mall in years. He's seen posts circulating on social media lately about current conditions at the mall that once boasted over 160 stores. Curious about how things looked there these days, Mayorga went to see for...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Duval County Public Schools narrows list of bidders for headquarters move
Duval County Public Schools has narrowed the slate of companies vying for a piece of the district’s effort to sell its Downtown Southbank administration building and develop a new headquarters off the riverfront. A July 7 purchasing department memo shows a bid evaluation committee recommended the district start negotiations...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Development Today
Fleetpark Pickettville, 1509 Pickettville Road, contractor is Vesta Modular, 3,300 square feet, modular office, $300,000. Tint World, 1740 Cocoanut Road, Unit 104, contractor is Workhorse Projects LLC, 4,500 square feet, interior build-out, $239,070. Growth Chiropractic, 14011 Beach Blvd., Unit 240, contractor is Adams Interior Contractors Inc., 8,662 square feet, interior...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Ellainos Coffee plans kiosk in North Jacksonville
Ellianos Coffee announced Aug. 2 it plans to open a drive-thru kiosk in North Jacksonville on Duval Station Road near North Main Street. According to the site plan, the kiosk is east of Circle K and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen. Ellianos said the franchisee is Louis Sharp of Jacksonville. “We wanted...
Popular discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Florida this month
A major discount grocery store chain is hosting the grand opening of their newest Florida store this month. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of the discount grocery store chain Aldi, you'll be excited to learn that they are opening another new store in Florida this month.
10NEWS
Caught on cam: Sharks coming dangerously close to beach shore in Jacksonville
NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — Going to the beach for most people is usually a good time, however, the excitement can sometimes attract dangerous visitors. Instagram user @karaskonieczny captured on video over the weekend sharks coming remarkably close to the Neptune Beach shore in Jacksonville. According to her post, the...
Jacksonville Daily Record
VyStar sells former Blanding campus to IDEA Public Schools
VyStar Credit Union sold its former headquarters along Blanding Boulevard to IPS Florida LLC, part of IDEA Public Schools. VyStar sold the property at 4949 Blanding Blvd. for $12.65 million to IPS Florida LLC of Weslaco, Texas. The four-story, 101,781-square-foot structure was built in 1999 on almost 12 acres in...
WCJB
Starke will have a temporary suspension of electric and water disconnections on balances less than $300
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Starke also announced the temporary suspension of electric and water disconnections. Effective through the end of September, Starke will suspend customer disconnections of electric, water, and gas services of balances less than $300. It’s an effort to help customers with increased costs.
Active After 50 Expo comes to Orange Park
Active After 50 Expo comes to Orange ParkActive After 50 Expo. The Active After 50 Expo is coming to Thrasher-Horne Center on August 13. The expo is a free event for people over 50. It offers informative health seminars, free health screenings, prize giveaways and free pickleball clinics.
Duval County preparing for I-95 and I-10 construction project
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County, get ready for even more construction on our highways. Along with improving the Myrtle Avenue Bridge, the Florida Department of Transportation says this project will expand the width of the Interstate 95 northbound and southbound lanes. FDOT is looking to improve the highway traffic...
4 cars collide with person who ran onto I-95 in Nassau County
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol has confirmed that at 10:50 p.m. on Wednesday an unidentified person ran out onto I-95 and was struck by four separate vehicles. The incident happened in Nassau County on I-95 northbound, at mile marker 380. FHP’s official report indicates that a tractor...
JEA: Power restored after outage affecting customers in Northwest Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE 7:40 p.m.: Power has been restored. UPDATE 5:33 p.m.: The power outage is now affecting 638 customers. Crews are still assessing the cause. Crews are working to restore power to 1,463 customers in Jacksonville’s Mid-Westside neighborhood on Monday, according to JEA’s website. The...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Tractor Supply to start farmers market in East Arlington
Starting Aug. 6, Tractor Supply Co. in East Arlington will host a twice-monthly Saturday farmers market featuring local produce and seasonal products. “As a company, we believe in fostering community relationships and events, and this market allows us to do just that,” said Stephen Randolph, manager of the Jacksonville (East) store at 1767 St. Johns Bluff Road S., in a news release July 22.
First Coast News
JSO: Man found dead in submerged car in Downtown Jacksonville
Officers say when they arrived they located a submerged White Ford Transit. The dive team responded and conducted a search of the car.
Jacksonville’s City Councilmember Rory Diamond introduces ‘Keep Our Families Together Act’
Jacksonville — City Councilman Rory Diamond introduces “Keep Our Families Together Act” to help alleviate Jacksonville’s housing crisis. The legislation allows people to build ‘Accessory Dwelling Units’ (ADU)’s secondary housing units on an already existing single family lot. Sponsored by Council members Michael...
