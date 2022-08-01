ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor Locks, CT

Stonebrook Village testing water after bacteria found

By Susan Danseyar / Journal Inquirer
 3 days ago

WINDSOR LOCKS — As an extra precaution, residents of Stonebrook Village in Windsor Locks are using bottled water for drinking, rather than their faucets, until test results come back on whether a bacteria found in the water last week has been eliminated.

According to Patrice A. Sulik, director of health for the North Central District Health Department, the senior living community at 550 Old County Road, had Legionella bacteria in the water last week. Sulik said the senior living community took “appropriate steps” to protect residents and employees by hyper chlorinating the water system and then re-sampling it. She didn’t have the results of the resampling on Friday but said the testing can take up to two weeks.

