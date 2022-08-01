www.fox4news.com
dailyphew.com
Dog Abandoned In A Parking Lot Does Not Stop Hugging His Rescuers
If there is one thing about the handsome Clarence that stands out, it is that he treats others with a lot of affection in the hopes that they would return the favor. This adorable golden retriever mix who is 4 years old has just one goal in mind: to embrace everyone he encounters and win their hearts.
lovemeow.com
Cat Dances and Talks to Visitors at Shelter and Wants Everyone to Notice Him
A cat dances and talks to visitors at the shelter and wants everyone to notice him. Out of all the cats at Lollypop Farm (an animal rescue organization in Fairport, New York), a 4-year-old black and white cat named Moxy has quite the reputation. He is a handsome gentleman with...
Southern Indiana Kitty Needs New Home After Previous Owner Passed Away
Our Pet of the Week is a fella named ABOO. He gets along with other cats, but he would much rather NOT be at It Takes a Village. Let's get him into a forever home. The reason ABOO is at It Takes a Village is sad - his owner passed away and he had nowhere else to go. ABOO previously lived in a multi-cat household, and he gets along with other cats. ABOO is a big boy and a favorite of the Spencer County kennel techs.
What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Brown' At Walmart
When you go to your local Walmart, chances are that the most exciting thing to happen would be seeing a particularly oddball customer dressed in an outfit wildly inappropriate for grocery shopping — and even then, that's a pretty rare occurrence. Most of your trips to Walmart are usually the same old song and dance, selecting your items while enjoying the music playing over the intercom, only interrupted by employees making the same cut-and-dry announcements. Nothing really noteworthy — most of the time.
People
Texas Dad Allegedly Lured Teen Daughters with Promise to Take Them to Restaurant Before Murdering Them
Testimony has begun in the trial of a Texas taxicab driver, charged with murdering his two teenage daughters in 2008. Yaser Abdel Said had spent a dozen years on the run before his capture by the FBI in Justin, Texas, nearly two years ago. Said, 65, had spent six years...
dailypaws.com
What You Need To Know About the 4,000 Beagles Being Rescued From a Virginia Breeding Facility
The Humane Society of the United States announced earlier this month that it's undertaking a massive rescue operation: saving about 4,000 beagles from a Virginia breeding facility. Because there are thousands of dogs, the "historic effort" will take weeks for the Humane Society to complete. A federal judge ordered the...
WATCH: Startled Horse Goes Buck Wild and Stomps Out Giant Gator
When an alligator wandered too close to a wild horse, it found out just how powerful the 1,200-pound creature’s hooves are. By nature, wild horses can be pretty territorial and skeptical of any other species that venture near the herd. So, it’s not all that surprising that a stallion used all of its might to let the gator know it wasn’t welcome. In the video, the black horse looked up from its grazing spot to see the giant reptile making its way through the grass. Not taking any chances, the stallion reared up and immediately began attacking the alligator, stomping it with all four hooves over and over.
buzznicked.com
Puppy Hoping To Get Adopted In Shelter Begs For Attention By Smiling At Everyone That Passes By
Stealing the hearts of everyone who passes by, this 8-week old Labrador puppy smiles at anyone who walks by his kennel. The puppy, named Burreaux, even flashes his pearly whites each time he receives a compliment from someone. The puppy’s unique talent was first noticed by a shelter volunteer, Sarah Walton, when she was telling him how good of a boy Burreaux has been. Each compliment that Sarah gave him would result in a large and affable grin from the pup.
The 37 Cutest Dog Breeds
Whether you're into big dogs, small dogs, or anything in between, there are some breeds that are undeniably adorable.
Golden Retriever Refuses To Go on 'Street Walk' in Hilarious Video
Elton the golden retriever delighted TikTok users by deploying his "anchor" in protest over not being taken to the park.
pethelpful.com
Video of Tiny Dog Giving Kisses to 'Her Cows' Is Absolutely Precious
There is nothing cuter than when a stereotypical household pet forms a strong bond with farm animals. These are the types of animal friendships that transcend the norm and are so memorable. This is the case for one Jack Russell Terrier and several cows. In the video posted by @penny.and.bianca,...
Do dogs really love us? Trainer reveals 10 signs that your dog actually does
Our relationships with our pets can be heartwarming. But learning the meaning behind the things your dog does can be complicated. How do you tell what your dog is saying when it doesn’t even speak the same language? Luckily, there are plenty of visual signs that your dog actually loves you. Here are a few.
Husky Responds to Owner's Question About Walkies in Funny Video: 'No Go Out'
"He's 100 percent saying 'I don't wanna go out.' He's adorable," said one TikToker.
pethelpful.com
Golden Retriever Politely Begs the Neighbors for Treats in Video We Can't Resist
Golden Retrievers are some of the friendliest pups around, so it's no surprise when they make friends with everyone in the neighborhood. This sweet pup who begs his neighbors for a snack is no exception!. Maverick is a smart pup, and in the video posted on TikTok by @maverickthegolden, we...
pethelpful.com
Friendship Between a Dog, Cat, and Coyote Is Straight Out of a Disney Movie
Nope, this isn't a movie. It's not a TV show or children's book, but it definitely should be! When @timmc1269 opened his back door at the beginning of his now-viral TikTok video, we couldn't believe our eyes. Not only was a coyote standing there next to his dog, but it went in his house! Do you want to know what's even wilder? Timmy invited the animal inside!
Nosy Neighbor Slammed for Wasting Police Resources After Calling Cops on Couple Who Let Their Dog Go to the Bathroom on Their Own Patio
A disgruntled homeowner went a little too far when they called the authorities on their neighbors' dog for going to the bathroom outside — despite it being on the neighbors' own property. Taking to Reddit, the anonymous person explained the couple who live next door lets their dog go...
pethelpful.com
Video of English Mastiff Following a Tiny Kitten Is Total Cuteness Overload
You never know when you're going to make a new friend. Even if the friendship seems a little unlikely. In a new video on TikTok, it's the relationship between an English Mastiff and a new baby kitten from Indiana that has people talking. Sure, they might not seem like fast friends, but looks are definitely deceiving.
pethelpful.com
Woman Reunites With Her Dog After a Month Apart in Heartwarming Video
TikTok user @raiane.macedo has gone through something that no pet owner ever wants to do - separate from their furry friends. She hasn't seen her Samoyed dog in over a month. Even a day at work is too long without seeing our pups so we couldn't imagine a whole month. That's why this video is so special.
dailypaws.com
Here Are the 150+ Best Dog Names of All Time
You can't go wrong with naming your pup one of these top-tier options. Humans and dogs have shared their lives together for thousands of years. In fact, archaeologists have evidence of people in Siberia with (somewhat) domesticated dogs approximately 23,000 years ago. So choosing from the best dog names of all time means you're simply following the path of a long and storied relationship.
U.K. Animal Group Rescues 47 Giant Rabbits it Believes Were Bred to Be Eaten
The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) rescued forty-seven rather large rabbits from a property in England this month after learning about the bunnies' living conditions. In a press release, the RSPCA explained rescuers visited the property in Northumberland on July 11 after receiving reports about...
