Texas State

dailyphew.com

Dog Abandoned In A Parking Lot Does Not Stop Hugging His Rescuers

If there is one thing about the handsome Clarence that stands out, it is that he treats others with a lot of affection in the hopes that they would return the favor. This adorable golden retriever mix who is 4 years old has just one goal in mind: to embrace everyone he encounters and win their hearts.
PETS
WOMI Owensboro

Southern Indiana Kitty Needs New Home After Previous Owner Passed Away

Our Pet of the Week is a fella named ABOO. He gets along with other cats, but he would much rather NOT be at It Takes a Village. Let's get him into a forever home. The reason ABOO is at It Takes a Village is sad - his owner passed away and he had nowhere else to go. ABOO previously lived in a multi-cat household, and he gets along with other cats. ABOO is a big boy and a favorite of the Spencer County kennel techs.
SPENCER COUNTY, KY
Mashed

What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Brown' At Walmart

When you go to your local Walmart, chances are that the most exciting thing to happen would be seeing a particularly oddball customer dressed in an outfit wildly inappropriate for grocery shopping — and even then, that's a pretty rare occurrence. Most of your trips to Walmart are usually the same old song and dance, selecting your items while enjoying the music playing over the intercom, only interrupted by employees making the same cut-and-dry announcements. Nothing really noteworthy — most of the time.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Outsider.com

WATCH: Startled Horse Goes Buck Wild and Stomps Out Giant Gator

When an alligator wandered too close to a wild horse, it found out just how powerful the 1,200-pound creature’s hooves are. By nature, wild horses can be pretty territorial and skeptical of any other species that venture near the herd. So, it’s not all that surprising that a stallion used all of its might to let the gator know it wasn’t welcome. In the video, the black horse looked up from its grazing spot to see the giant reptile making its way through the grass. Not taking any chances, the stallion reared up and immediately began attacking the alligator, stomping it with all four hooves over and over.
GAINESVILLE, FL
buzznicked.com

Puppy Hoping To Get Adopted In Shelter Begs For Attention By Smiling At Everyone That Passes By

Stealing the hearts of everyone who passes by, this 8-week old Labrador puppy smiles at anyone who walks by his kennel. The puppy, named Burreaux, even flashes his pearly whites each time he receives a compliment from someone. The puppy’s unique talent was first noticed by a shelter volunteer, Sarah Walton, when she was telling him how good of a boy Burreaux has been. Each compliment that Sarah gave him would result in a large and affable grin from the pup.
PETS
BuzzFeed

The 37 Cutest Dog Breeds

Whether you're into big dogs, small dogs, or anything in between, there are some breeds that are undeniably adorable.
PETS
pethelpful.com

Video of Tiny Dog Giving Kisses to 'Her Cows' Is Absolutely Precious

There is nothing cuter than when a stereotypical household pet forms a strong bond with farm animals. These are the types of animal friendships that transcend the norm and are so memorable. This is the case for one Jack Russell Terrier and several cows. In the video posted by @penny.and.bianca,...
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Friendship Between a Dog, Cat, and Coyote Is Straight Out of a Disney Movie

Nope, this isn't a movie. It's not a TV show or children's book, but it definitely should be! When @timmc1269 opened his back door at the beginning of his now-viral TikTok video, we couldn't believe our eyes. Not only was a coyote standing there next to his dog, but it went in his house! Do you want to know what's even wilder? Timmy invited the animal inside!
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Video of English Mastiff Following a Tiny Kitten Is Total Cuteness Overload

You never know when you're going to make a new friend. Even if the friendship seems a little unlikely. In a new video on TikTok, it's the relationship between an English Mastiff and a new baby kitten from Indiana that has people talking. Sure, they might not seem like fast friends, but looks are definitely deceiving.
INDIANA STATE
pethelpful.com

Woman Reunites With Her Dog After a Month Apart in Heartwarming Video

TikTok user @raiane.macedo has gone through something that no pet owner ever wants to do - separate from their furry friends. She hasn't seen her Samoyed dog in over a month. Even a day at work is too long without seeing our pups so we couldn't imagine a whole month. That's why this video is so special.
PETS
dailypaws.com

Here Are the 150+ Best Dog Names of All Time

You can't go wrong with naming your pup one of these top-tier options. Humans and dogs have shared their lives together for thousands of years. In fact, archaeologists have evidence of people in Siberia with (somewhat) domesticated dogs approximately 23,000 years ago. So choosing from the best dog names of all time means you're simply following the path of a long and storied relationship.
PETS

