Brown County's COVID new cases flat; South Dakota cases holding steady

By Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK
 3 days ago
South Dakota reported 1,498 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, from 1,514 the week before of the virus that causes COVID-19.

South Dakota ranked 43rd among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 7.4% from the week before, with 906,593 cases reported. With 0.27% of the country's population, South Dakota had 0.17% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 28 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Brown County reported 71 cases and one death in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 71 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 10,776 cases and 122 deaths.

Within South Dakota, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Charles Mix County with 495 cases per 100,000 per week; Douglas County with 377; and Fall River County with 372. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Minnehaha County, with 276 cases; Pennington County, with 231 cases; and Codington County, with 84. Weekly case counts rose in 28 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Charles Mix, Oglala Lakota and Spink counties.

Across South Dakota, cases fell in 33 counties, with the best declines in Pennington County, with 231 cases from 252 a week earlier; in Lawrence County, with 50 cases from 70; and in Codington County, with 84 cases from 100.

In South Dakota, nine people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, two people were reported dead.

A total of 250,286 people in South Dakota have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 2,956 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 91,316,648 people have tested positive and 1,029,926 people have died.

South Dakota's COVID-19 hospital admissions rising

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, July 31. Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

  • Last week: 178
  • The week before that: 142
  • Four weeks ago: 122

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

  • Last week: 75,143
  • The week before that: 73,476
  • Four weeks ago: 63,312

Hospitals in 24 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 21 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 30 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.

