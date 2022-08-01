IRS auctions off Sherwood house on 20 acres Monday with bids starting at $482,818

www.oregonlive.com
Ronald Lorenzen
3d ago
so the IRS gets all the money for the sale of the house I'm confused that doesn't sound good to me
Sherwood house on 20 acres sells for $482,820, $2 over the lowest possible bid in IRS auction
A two-story house on 20 acres in Sherwood, seized by the IRS and auctioned off Monday, Aug. 1, sold for $482,820, which was less than $2 over the lowest possible bid. The 7,897-square-foot house, built in 1987 at 27342 S.W. Ladd Hill Road, has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. “The...
KXL
Portland’s Leadership Must Be High Over New Pot Program
Breaking news! Portland declares a pot emergency! Commissioners shovel out piles of cash to shore up sinking stores. Well, that’s the press spin that went out from City Hall this week as it gifted millions as part of its brand new “Cannabis Emergency Relief Fund”. What’s the...
Oregon’s midcentury modern developer Robert Rummer, 95, says he’s ready to build again
Midcentury modern developer Robert (”Bob”) Rummer, 95, has one reaction to the escalating sale price of his once-affordable, glass-walled dwellings: “Who can afford to pay $1.2 million for a house?”. The Oregon homebuilder, who modeled his indoor-outdoor floor plans after prolific tract developer Joseph Eichler’s atrium-centered homes...
kptv.com
Tenants of NW 23rd Victorian houses face possible eviction as lease ends
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A beloved store in Northwest Portland may have to find a new home after nearly 35 years. That’s because the land from Northwest Overton Street to Northwest Pettygrove Street is now for sale. The land is owned by Legacy Health Good Samaritan Hospital. The lease...
987thebull.com
Salem & Surrounding city residents get their wish
Keizer station is about to get a whole lot busier Thursday, as they are set to kick open the doors to the brand new Keizer Station Chick Fil A restaurant. The new establishment is located near the intersection of Chemawa Road Southeast and Ulali Drive and now joins six other Portland area Chick-Fil-A restaurants already open and will be the first in the Mid-Willamette Valley.
Looking for a deal on a house? SE Portland home with squatters currently for sale
A homeowner in SE Portland says squatters have taken over his house and that he doesn't have the money to take them to court to get them out.
KATU.com
Oregon staffing shortages exacerbated by housing crisis, survey finds
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon is seeing a record low rate of unemployment which makes finding workers a challenge for employers statewide. A new statewide market survey suggests that one of the things exacerbating this issue is that "for rent" or "for sale" signs are not keeping up with the number of "help needed signs."
hh-today.com
A new dwelling on N.E. Water Avenue
Part of the 2100 block of Northeast Water Avenue in Albany is narrow and parallels the broad right-of-way of the Portland & Pacific railroad on the south side of the tracks. The street is on the bike route I often take along the Willamette riverfront. The last few times I noticed a new construction site, prompting this:
Appeals court upholds $9 million in damages to Vancouver, B.C. couple hit by truck while biking in Columbia Gorge
A federal appeals court has upheld the more than $9 million in damages that a jury awarded to a couple from Vancouver, B.C., who were struck by an 18-wheeler while riding their bikes westbound along Interstate 84. A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals this week...
Oregon man has $25K stolen in wire fraud, Chase Bank recovers money after KOIN 6 inquiry
KOIN 6 News helped a viewer get his money back after pressing Chase Bank about an unauthorized fraudulent wire transfer that stole $25,000 from a man in Salem.
5 great pizza places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and love to go out for a pizza from time to time, then this article is for your because I have put together a list of five amazing pizza places in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known for serving delicious pizza. No matter what kind of toppings you prefer on your pizza, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these place. All of them are great a choice if you want to have a casual meal with a group of friends or some family members. The service is good and the atmosphere is even better. Here are the five amazing pizza places in Oregon you should visit:
WWEEK
Oregon Public Broadcasting Workers Picket Portland Office
Service Employees International Union Local 503 picketed Oregon Public Broadcasting’s South Macadam Avenue headquarters Aug. 2. The union represents 26 OPB employees, including video editors, camera operators, and some administrative employees (news reporters and on-air employees are not represented). SEIU spokesman Sergey Turzhanskiy says the union’s representation of OPB workers dates to at least 1983 when the broadcaster spun off from public ownership.
WWEEK
Private Ownership of Ross Island Creates a Safe Harbor for Transient Boaters
Under a broiling late July sun, eight-member crew shells skim across the top of the bottle-green Willamette River like water bugs. Standup paddleboarders glide more slowly on the glassy water. And at the south end of heavily forested Ross Island, a motley flotilla of a dozen and a half cast-off...
pnwag.net
RHD Confirmed In Oregon Rabbits
For the first time in over a year, Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease has been confirmed in domestic rabbits in Oregon. State Veterinarian Dr. Ryan Scholz said 21 rabbits from one Multnomah County property died over a 72-hour period. “The strain that we have and have been dealing with also is able...
Readers respond: Transit missing from picture
The workforce study The Oregonian/OregonLive cited “(”New report tries to explain worker shortage,” July 31) identifies the underproduction of housing and high prices as disadvantages in hiring service workers. The price of gas and the cost of parking are barriers in hiring for downtown jobs, according to one hotel. It’s not surprising that these are very real problems for sectors that demand in-person workers, but it was disappointing that none of the four individuals quoted in the story mention public transit as an option for many employees. Have we given up on the region’s transit infrastructure as a critical component of a successful business economy?
Drone manufacturer moving headquarters to Scappoose
SICdrone, moving from Boston area, designs and manufactures unmanned aircraft systems.A drone manufacturer is moving its headquarters to Scappoose. SICdrone is moving to the Scappoose Airport from its current headquarters outside Boston. The robotic aircraft systems manufacturer plans to open the new facility by the end of the year, according to a press release from the Port of Columbia County. SICdrone "anticipates hiring between five to 10 software, mechanical, and electrical engineers, along with support staff, in Scappoose," according to the press release. SICdrone has local ties: In 2016, the startup was accepted into an incubator program in Portland. The...
WPMI
Renters say someone is repeatedly dropping explosives from Oregon high-rise apartment
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Residents in Portland, Oregon, say someone is dropping explosives from a high-rise apartment complex, endangering people below. These neighbors now want the person to be immediately evicted. Neighbors at Ardea Apartments on the South Waterfront tell KATU it first happened on the Fourth of July...
kptv.com
Home of suspected catalytic converter thief breached in Hillsboro
Tenants of NW 23rd Victorian houses face possible eviction as lease ends. Don & Jo's Drive-In celebrates decades of burgers, fries, family and friends. Don & Jo’s Drive In is a staple in Ridgefield. A fire engulfed a large shed and at least one RV in Sherwood early Thursday...
Advisories you should know before visiting Portland, according to an Oregon native
If you're visiting Portland, Oregon, be sure to pack water-wicking outerwear, closed-toed shoes, and a hat in case of rainy weather.
Cities of Wilsonville, Sherwood lift water curtailment requests
Residents are free to use normal levels of water again after a pump repair was completed.Wilsonville and Sherwood residents are no longer being asked to limit their water use, according to a news release issued Wednesday evening, Aug. 3. What was referred to as a "voluntary water curtailment notice" had been in effect since Saturday, July 30, when a water transmission pump failed at the Willamette River Water Treatment Plant. While water remained safe to drink, residents were told to limit "high-water usage activities" like outdoor irrigation, washing cars, extensive use of dishwashers or laundry machines and taking long showers....
