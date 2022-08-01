ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comedian Randy Rainbow to perform in Hershey

By Avery Van Etten
 3 days ago

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Musical comedian Randy Rainbow is coming to the Hershey Theatre in November as part of The Pink Glasses Tour.

Randy Rainbow has been nominated for four Emmys and authored a memoir that was on The New York Times Best Sellers list, according to his website . He is known for musical parodies and political satire.

The Pink Glasses Tour will be in Hershey on Nov. 10, 2022. Tickets go on sale for the general public on Aug. 5 on the Hershey Theatre’s website or on Ticketmaster .

Randy Rainbow will also be in Philadelphia on Oct. 22 and Pittsburgh on Oct. 23.

