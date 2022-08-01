ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Tennessee basketball to open against Butler in Battle 4 Atlantis

By Mike Wilson, Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TB57E_0h0T71IG00

Tennessee basketball opens the Battle 4 Atlantis against Butler.

The Vols face the Bulldogs on Nov. 23 and then face either BYU or Southern Cal in their second game in the Bahamas-based tournament on Nov. 24.

Dayton, Kansas, N.C. State and Wisconsin round out the tournament's field. Each team plays three games.

The Vols are 2-3 against Butler with wins on Dec. 14, 2014, in Knoxville, and an overtime in the 2008 NCAA Tournament. UT lost the most recent matchup, a 94-86 defeat in Indianapolis in Rick Barnes' first season.

The Vols are 4-2 in the Battle 4 Atlantis, and earned a third-place finish in 2017. Tennessee beat then-No. 18 Purdue, lost to No. 5 Villanova and beat NC State.

UT hosts Texas on Jan. 28, 2023, in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. UT lost 52-51 at Texas in January 2022. It is 4-0 in home games in the challenge.

The Vols face Maryland on Dec. 11 in Hall of Fame Invitational at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Tennessee plays at Arizona on the back half of a home-and-home set. It will face Colorado in a neutral-side game in Nashville on Nov. 13.

Mike Wilson covers University of Tennessee athletics. Email him at michael.wilson@knoxnews.com and follow him on Twitter @ByMikeWilson. If you enjoy Mike’s coverage, consider a digital subscription that will allow you access to all of it.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lyn-J Dixon arrives at Tennessee practice; jersey number revealed

Lyn-J Dixon is a running back who spent the past 4 seasons at Clemson. Part way through the 2021 season, he transferred from Clemson to West Virginia, but never suited up for the Mountaineers. Recently, he ended up in the transfer portal again, and now he’s heading to Rocky Top...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Tennessee breaks record for new football season tickets sold

The Tennessee athletic department set goals for the sale of football season tickets and Tennessee fans surpassed those goals in a big way. The Vols reported that, as of Wednesday, the school sold 16,781 new season tickets for the 2022 season, helping them reach 168 percent of the initial goal of 10,000 new season tickets.
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols make important addition to football program

The Tennessee Vols made an extremely important addition to their football program on Wednesday. According to a report from GoVols247, the Vols are adding transfer running back Lyn-J Dixon to the program. Dixon is a former four-star recruit from Butler, GA who signed with Clemson during the 2018 recruiting cycle....
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

How Camden Sewell’s decision proves something about Vols HC Tony Vitello

The Tennessee Vols baseball program and head coach Tony Vitello got some important news on Tuesday, August 2nd. They got back a key piece of their bullpen from last season. RHP Camden Sewell announced that he will be returning to Knoxville for his fifth collegiate season. Sewell is a vital piece to the pitching staff after the Vols lost Ben Joyce, Blade Tidwell, Will Mabrey, and Mark McLaughlin to the MLB Draft.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Basketball
State
Kansas State
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
State
Maryland State
Indianapolis, IN
College Sports
Nashville, TN
College Sports
State
Texas State
Nashville, TN
College Basketball
City
Brooklyn, IN
City
Nashville, IN
State
Colorado State
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Knoxville, TN
College Basketball
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Knoxville, TN
Basketball
Indianapolis, IN
College Basketball
City
Butler, TN
Local
Indiana College Sports
Knoxville, TN
Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Basketball
Nashville, TN
Basketball
State
Wisconsin State
Knoxville, TN
College Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Tennessee College Basketball
City
Butler, IN
Local
Indiana College Basketball
State
Arizona State
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
atozsports.com

Tennessee Baseball received some extremely good news this week

The Tennessee Vols baseball team received some extremely good news on Tuesday. According to a report from VolQuest, right-handed pitcher Camden Sewell has decided to return to Tennessee for his final season of eligibility. Sewell, who went 7-1 last season with a 2.52 ERA, had accepted a job at Knoxville’s...
KNOXVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Darren McFarland, 102.5 The Game part ways

After an 11-year run with 102.5 The Game, longtime radio host Darren McFarland is out at the station. Program director Chase McCabe confirmed that it was The Game’s decision to move on from McFarland. No specific reason has been given. “Darren is no longer with 102.5 and 106.3 The...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Barnes
thefamilyvacationguide.com

20 of the Best Family-Friendly Restaurants in Nashville

If you are taking a trip to Nashville any time soon, then it can be important to think ahead and consider where you might be eating. While adults can eat almost anywhere, you will want to find out any restaurants in Nashville that can accommodate your kids properly. Kid-friendly restaurants...
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Metro Council catches Legislature’s ire with vote rejecting Republican convention

Tennessee’s courtship of the Republican National Convention is over after the Metro Nashville Council rejected a move Tuesday to bring the 2024 event to town, a vote likely to elicit retribution from the Legislature. Lt. Gov. Randy McNally appeared especially irritated, putting the lion’s share of the blame on Mayor John Cooper – who negotiated […] The post Metro Council catches Legislature’s ire with vote rejecting Republican convention appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Meharry Medical College Welcomes Michelle Nichols

NASHVILLE, TN — Meharry Medical College, one of the nation’s oldest and largest historically Black academic health science centers, announced today that Michelle Nichols, M.D., M.S., MBA, FAAFP, has been named as senior vice president of clinical affairs. Nichols will lead Meharry’s clinical enterprise, collaborating with the College’s clinicians and overseeing its Graduate Medical Education programs. She will spearhead efforts to advance health equity and reduce disparities among those in underserved communities.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Tennessee#Ncaa Tournament#Villanova#Vols#Sec#Hall Of Fame Invitational#The Barclays Center
Axios Nashville

5 places to get hot chicken in Nashville

Hot chicken and Music City go together like three chords and the truth. Several restaurants around town pay homage to the original Nashville delicacy. Here are five places to start your own hot chicken journey. 1. Prince'sWhy it stands out: Open for over a century, Prince's is widely recognized as Nashville's original hot chicken stop. South Nashville: 5814 Nolensville Pike Ste. 110, open Monday-Saturday 11am-10pm.Assembly Food Hall: 5055 Broadway Place, open Monday-Wednesday 10am-10pm, Thursday 10am-11pm, Friday-Saturday 10am-1am, Sunday 10am-11pm. Photo: courtesy of @hafu.eats.nyc2. Bolton's Famous Hot ChickenWhy it stands out: Bolton's gives customers the courtesy of choosing from six...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
wgnsradio.com

Rutherford County has Opened a New Veterans Service Office in Murfreesboro to Assist Veterans with Benefits

(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN.) Military Veterans living in Rutherford County now have additional help navigating the sometimes overwhelming and complex services they earned, thanks to a brand-new Veteran Services Office that is operated by Rutherford County. Veterans Service Officer Dominick Grimaldi stated…. WGNS took a look at two of the larger...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Indictment: Rutherford County Sheriff's Office / ATF and Other Agencies Investigate the Theft of 37-Firearms at Gun Stores

MIDDLE TENNESSEE - A case that involved the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office and MTSU Police, among other departments working with the ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms), lead to three Nashville area men being indicted Monday, August 1, 2022. The trio were indicted for conspiracy to steal firearms from a federal firearms licensee (FFL), which would be a licensed gun store. In this case, they are accused of burglarizing two licensed gun stores, one in Woodbury and the second in Greenbrier, Tennessee and allegedly stealing 37-guns, according U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WSMV

THP investigates fatal Hickman County crash

CENTERVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Monday morning, one person was killed in a crash in Hickman County. Tennessee Highway Patrol officials said one person was killed on Bruce McCaleb Rd in a two-vehicle head-on crash. The roadway remains closed as officials continue their investigation. No information regarding the identities of...
CENTERVILLE, TN
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
442K+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, University of Tennessee, Tennessee Vols football, and sports for Knoxville, Tennessee, from the Knoxville News Sentinel.

 http://knoxnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy