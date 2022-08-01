Tennessee basketball to open against Butler in Battle 4 Atlantis

Tennessee basketball opens the Battle 4 Atlantis against Butler.

The Vols face the Bulldogs on Nov. 23 and then face either BYU or Southern Cal in their second game in the Bahamas-based tournament on Nov. 24.

Dayton, Kansas, N.C. State and Wisconsin round out the tournament's field. Each team plays three games.

The Vols are 2-3 against Butler with wins on Dec. 14, 2014, in Knoxville, and an overtime in the 2008 NCAA Tournament. UT lost the most recent matchup, a 94-86 defeat in Indianapolis in Rick Barnes' first season.

The Vols are 4-2 in the Battle 4 Atlantis, and earned a third-place finish in 2017. Tennessee beat then-No. 18 Purdue, lost to No. 5 Villanova and beat NC State.

UT hosts Texas on Jan. 28, 2023, in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. UT lost 52-51 at Texas in January 2022. It is 4-0 in home games in the challenge.

The Vols face Maryland on Dec. 11 in Hall of Fame Invitational at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Tennessee plays at Arizona on the back half of a home-and-home set. It will face Colorado in a neutral-side game in Nashville on Nov. 13.

Mike Wilson covers University of Tennessee athletics. Email him at michael.wilson@knoxnews.com and follow him on Twitter @ByMikeWilson. If you enjoy Mike’s coverage, consider a digital subscription that will allow you access to all of it.